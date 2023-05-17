Title 42: Why This Health Restriction’s Expiration Could Boost Alarm Stock (NASDAQ:ALRM)

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
Open in App
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Title 42: Why This Health Restriction’s Expiration Could Boost Alarm Stock (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Story Highlights

With the expiration of the Trump-era Title 42 expiring, security concerns related to the migrant surge might be the cynical catalyst Alarm has been looking for. Essentially, rising demand for the underlying home monitoring service could boost ALRM stock.

Although a rise in social instability presents obvious problems, for companies that specialize in security-related services, such as home monitoring technology provider Alarm (NASDAQ:ALRM), the dynamic could cynically lift their valuations. In particular, the expiration of Title 42 – a public health restriction related to COVID-19 – could be a massive tailwind. Therefore, I am bullish on ALRM stock.

A Quick Background of Title 42

According to CNN, during the early days of the COVID-19 crisis, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a public health order to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Further, CNN points out that this order “allowed authorities to swiftly expel migrants at US land borders.” This policy is known as Title 42, referencing the component of the U.S. code that gave the CDC director authorization for the expelling.

However, with Title 42 expiring last week, uncertainty surrounds the U.S.-Mexico border. From another CNN report, one official from the Department of Homeland Security stated that the migrant crisis “will get worse.”

Several federal agencies – including the Secret Service and U.S. Marshals – along with members of the military (most from the Army) buttressed Customs and Border Protection staff at the southern border. “We are clear-eyed about the challenges we are likely to face in the days and weeks ahead, which have the potential to be very difficult,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last week.

ALRM Stock Might Rise on the Crossfire Issue

Of course, caught in the crossfire of this desperate human crisis are millions of American households. Due to rising public criticism of police in recent years, fewer people seek careers in law enforcement. As a result, many families must take an active role in their security and protection. For some, that might involve a direct approach. For probably most others, home security offers a much less controversial solution.

Fundamentally, ALRM stock is fortuitously positioned to swing higher over the next several years. Admittedly, the bullish narrative for Alarm hasn’t been successful for recent stakeholders. However, social circumstances are largely worsening, which represents upside potential for the security specialist.

Prior to the expiration of Title 42, increases in certain acts of lawlessness – particularly property crime – helped undergird the optimistic thesis for ALRM stock. Now, with the government order expiring, the increase in the number of people in the U.S. only increases security risks.

In addition, investors need to consider how recession fears can spark greater social instability, thereby boosting ALRM stock. With inflation, geopolitical flashpoints, and bank failures all applying pressure on a rather fragile post-COVID-recovery effort, a recession materializing represents a non-zero probability.

Further, one doesn’t need to be a criminologist to understand that financial pressures help spark criminality. Ample research literature connects headwinds such as inequality and deprivation to higher crime and lower trust. In other words, the expiration of Title 42 comes at a particularly sensitive and vulnerable time for American families.

This dynamic doesn’t guarantee upside for ALRM stock. However, increased anxieties over the issue offer a free organic advertisement for Alarm’s services.

Financials Pointing in the Right Direction

Better yet, the bullish narrative for ALRM stock isn’t just limited to outside fundamental catalysts. For Alarm’s Q1-2023 earnings report, the security specialist posted total revenue of $209.72 million. This tally represented a 2% lift from the $205.44 million posted in the year-ago quarter. As well, Alarm beat Q4-2022’s sales result of $208.14 million.

In addition, Alarm delivered net income of $14.42 million, up nearly 59% from the $9.08 million posted in Q1 2022.

“We’re pleased to report solid first quarter results and continued momentum across the business to start the new year,” said Alarm CEO Steve Trundle. “Many of the markets we serve performed well and aggregate performance was better than expected.”

Is ALRM Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, ALRM stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on four Buys, two Holds, and zero Sell ratings. The average ALRM stock price target is $63.00, implying 24.95% upside potential.

The Takeaway: In the Right Place at the Right Time

Although people can debate the expiration of Title 42, what’s really not questionable is the impact this has on families. Already struggling with numerous issues, a border and migrant crisis is the last thing struggling households need. During a vulnerable time in American society, increasing one’s personal security measures makes sense. Therefore, ALRM stock appears attractive.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ALRM

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet
Pre-EarningsAlarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet
10d ago
ALRM
Alarm acquires substantially all assets of Vintra, terms not disclosed
ALRM
Alarm.com channel checks suggest better than modeled SaaS growth, says Roth MKM
ALRM
More ALRM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ALRM

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet
Pre-EarningsAlarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet
10d ago
ALRM
Alarm acquires substantially all assets of Vintra, terms not disclosed
The FlyAlarm acquires substantially all assets of Vintra, terms not disclosed
22d ago
ALRM
Alarm.com channel checks suggest better than modeled SaaS growth, says Roth MKM
The FlyAlarm.com channel checks suggest better than modeled SaaS growth, says Roth MKM
1M ago
ALRM
More ALRM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >