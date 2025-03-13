TipRanks’ Perfect 10 Picks: 2 Top-Scoring Stocks Flying Under the Radar

Stock picking is the foundation of smart investing – but the real challenge is knowing which stocks to choose. The answer lies in the constant flow of market data, shaped by thousands of investors and millions of trades each day. Hidden within are the signals that separate the winners from the rest.

That wall of data presents a formidable obstacle for the average retail investor – but the Smart Score tool from TipRanks provides a way to make good use of the market’s raw information. The Smart Score is an algorithm, powered by AI and using natural language processing to gather, collate, and analyze the latest information on every publicly traded stock – and to distill that information down into a simple, intuitive score that points toward each stock’s likely path forward.

The Score is given on a scale of 1 to 10, easy enough to recognize and interpret, with the ‘Perfect 10s’ indicating stocks that you should definitely give some extra attention.

We’ve opened up the databases at TipRanks to pull up two ‘under the radar’ names that boast that ‘Perfect 10’ score – and that have been getting some recent love from the Street’s analysts. Here are the details on these top-scoring stocks.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

The first ‘Perfect 10’ stock we’ll look at here is Turning Point Brands, a holding company whose branded products include a range of smoking accessories and non-smoking tobacco products. The company’s product line includes such items as chewing tobacco, snuff, and non-tobacco oral nicotine pouches. In addition, the company owns and markets the well-known Zig-Zag brand, which includes cigarette rolling papers, their accessories, and even t-shirts. The company’s products can be found at more than 215,000 brick-and-mortar retail outlets across North America.

Turning Point follows a multi-faceted business plan to ensure its success, including hands-on management, strong product sourcing, a sales plan based on building relationships and expanding e-commerce, and maintaining an efficient product distribution network. Added to this, the company has acquired solid experience in navigating the various regulatory regimes – at federal, state, and local levels – that govern tobacco and tobacco-alternative products.

Turning to the company’s financial results, we find that Turning Point showed some mixed results in its last quarterly earnings report, covering 4Q24. The company’s top line of $93.7 million was $1.4 million below the forecast – although it was also up by 12.8% year-over-year. At the other end of the scale, adj. EPS of 98 cents was up 16 cents per share compared to the prior-year period.

This retail stock has caught the eye of Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Des Lauriers, who likes the strong brand line-up as well as TPB’s smart moves toward future products.

“We see Zig-Zag and Stoker’s as continuing to drive sustainable growth for years to come with high adjusted EBITDA margins and strong cash flow generation. We are even more excited about the company’s outlook in nicotine pouches, an extremely fast-growing category that is driving a generational shift within the large tobacco/nicotine industry. FRE and ALP are not only differentiated from a potency perspective but also from a size, flavor, moisture and general ‘mouth-feel’ perspective, which is helping drive rapid consumer adoption,” Des Lauriers noted.

“The company has a goal of achieving a 10% market share position in this exciting category over the coming years, which we view as both achievable and as transformational, with the ability to more than triple company-wide EBITDA and drive shares to $300+,” the analyst added.

To this end, Des Lauriers rates TPB as a Buy, and his $85 price target shows his confidence in a 43.5% one-year gain for the stock. (To watch Des Lauriers’s track record, click here)

Overall, all three of the recent analyst reviews on this ‘Perfect 10’ are positive, giving TPB a Strong Buy consensus rating. The shares are currently priced at $59.25 and their $81.67 average price target implies an upside of 38% for the year ahead. (See TPB stock forecast)

CompoSecure (CMPO)

Next up on our list of ‘Perfect 10s’ is CompoSecure, a company that has staked out an interesting niche in its field. CompoSecure works with secure payment cards; specifically, the company designs and produces metal payment cards. Metal cards offer several advantages over the legacy plastic cards that we are all familiar with, and the charge card industry is adopting them, albeit slowly and in greater numbers.

The advantages of the newer cards include improved durability, greater reliability of use, and greater facility to include built-in security features. All of these features offset the increased cost of materials in the cards, and combined with an aesthetic value that customers have found attractive, help to form a market for metal payment cards.

Currently, that market focuses on well-heeled users, but metal cards show sound prospects for expanding their base. CompoSecure reports survey results showing that 70% of card users would switch from plastic to metal if other benefits were equal, and that 51% of customers would consider switching banks to acquire a metal card. Currently, CompoSecure works with more than 100 card payment programs, and in the period from 2010 to 2023, the company produced 2,175 million metal payment cards. It shipped out 31 million cards in 2023 alone. The company’s metal cards comprise several product lines with a variety of features, including metal veneer, glass or mirrored finishes, built-in security measures, and biometric anti-fraud compatibility.

CompoSecure has recently seen a shake-up in leadership. Earlier this year, a majority of CompoSecure’s stock was acquired by Resolute Holdings, and that firm elevated David Cote, formerly of Honeywell, to the executive chairmanship of CompoSecure’s board. Cote is expected to take strong measures to enhance CompoSecure’s organic growth and operational efficiency, as well as to expand the customer and business base through acquisition activity.

In 4Q24, the last period reported, CompoSecure posted a 1% year-over-year gain in revenue, from $99.9 million to $100.9 million, although the top line missed expectations by $1.53 million. Bottom-line earnings also came up short compared to the forecast; the non-GAAP EPS of 20 cents missed by two pennies.

The revenue miss didn’t worry Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer as much as the new management excited him. Palmer believes that CompoSecure will thrive under its new leadership.

“We think there is plenty of reason to expect that CMPO under Mr. Cote’s leadership will use his proven framework for assessing M&A prospects to acquire a fast-growing, exciting business (or combination of businesses) and thereby meaningfully steepen its overall growth trajectory. The resulting CMPO likely would attract growth investors willing to buy the stock at an implied multiple meaningfully higher than the one at which it currently trades, in our view. We believe the potential for Mr. Cote and his team to engineer a transformational M&A deal should limit the stock’s downside as the company pushes through its revitalization efforts,” Palmer opined.

Along these lines, Palmer rates CMPO as Overweight (i.e., Buy) and sets his price target at $14 to suggest a gain of 27.5% on the one-year timeline. (To watch Palmer’s track record, click here)

This stock has picked up six recent analyst reviews, and their 5-to-1 split favoring Buy over Hold gives the shares a Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock has an average target price of $15 and a current trading price of $10.97, a combination that implies a 12-month upside potential of 37%. (See CMPO stock forecast)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

