TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These Top-Score Oil Stocks Just Got Upgraded

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These Top-Score Oil Stocks Just Got Upgraded
Stock Analysis & Ideas

TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These Top-Score Oil Stocks Just Got Upgraded

As the summer nears its end, and first half of 2023 recedes into the rear-view mirror, some trends are growing clear. One that investors should note: appreciation in energy stocks, as they close the gap with the broader market.

Nitin Kumar, 5-star analyst and energy sector expert from Mizuho Securities, has delved into the reasons for this. In his view, energy stocks are finding support from higher commodity prices, along with a projected global oil shortfall in 2H23 of ~600 kb/d, double previous estimates. Higher prices and tighter supply will always bump up prices, at the pump and on Wall Street.

The data is backing up Kumar’s take on energy. Several energy stocks are popping up on the ‘Perfect 10’ list at TipRanks, the list of the highest-rated stocks per the Smart Score tool. The Smart Score uses a set of AI-driven algorithms to crunch the numbers on thousands of stocks, and to rate them all against a set of factors already known to correlate with future overperformance. The results are distilled down to a single score, indicating each stock’s likely path going forward. The ‘Perfect 10’ indicates a stock that deserves a closer investigation.

So let’s do just that, and look at energy stocks that are scoring Perfect 10s – and have recent ratings upgrades from Kumar. These top-scoring stocks also feature double-digit upside potential; you could say that they tick all the boxes. Here are the details.

Permian Resources (PR)

The first stock we’ll look at is Permian Resources, a hydrocarbon exploration and production firm based in Texas and operating in one of that state’s richest oil and gas producing regions, the Permian Basin. This formation has, in the past two decades, put Texas back on the world map of major oil producers, and Permian Resources is a pure-play operator in the Delaware Basin, one of the richest parts of the larger Permian.

PR boasts that it has over 180,000 net acres in the Delaware, which include some 40,000 net royalty acres. The company was producing 137 Mboe/d in the middle of last year; that number is now up to 165.9 Mboe/d. Permian Resources is an independent oil and natural gas company, and operates as a descendent company, from the merger of Centennial Resource Development with Colgate Energy Partners, completed in September of last year.

In the last reported quarter, the Midland, Texas-based firm showed mixed results. Revenues were up strongly year-over-year, but, along with earnings, missed the expectations. The top line was reported as $623.4 million, a 32% y/y gain, and missed the forecast by $19.7 million. The company’s bottom line, a non-GAAP EPS figure of 27 cents, was 5 cents below estimates.

Even though PR missed on its earnings report, the company did authorize a strong dividend. The base payment was set at 5 cents per common share, or 20 cents annualized, and was supplemented by a 5 cent variable dividend. The base-plus-variable dividend gives a forward yield of 3.1%.

Mizuho’s Kumar likes this stock’s post-merger operational record. He writes of Permian Resources, “PR continues to demonstrate a strong operational track record post-merger with Colgate, providing us more confidence in its ability to hit its exit-to-exit (4Q23/4Q22) oil growth target of ~10% (MSUSAe ~13%). Moreover, with the pace of capex set to decline in 2H23, PR’s production growth profile sets up for meaningful FCF expansion in the back half of the year, which also supports higher cash returns to shareholders.”

Going on, Kumar talks about PR’s ability to return capital to shareholders: “The company has committed to returning 50% of post-base dividend FCF (~1.6% dividend yield) to shareholders on a quarterly basis, which should be a differentiator compared to SMID cap peers as the commodity price outlook improves, in addition to the secular tailwinds from operating and capital efficiencies.”

These comments add up to a Buy rating, an upgrade from Neutral, and Kumar sets a price target of $16 (up from $13) that implies a 24% one-year upside potential. (To watch Kumar’s track record, click here.)

There are 10 recent analyst reviews on file for PR, and they include 9 Buys to 1 Hold for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock’s $12.89 selling price and $15 average price target together point toward a 16% upside on the one-year horizon. (See Permian’s stock forecast.)

Matador Resources Company (MTDR)

Next up is Matador Resources, another of the Texas oil operators. Matador focuses on ‘gas shale and other unconventional plays,’ and operates in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays of the Delaware Basin, in the Eagle Ford shale play, and in Louisiana’s Haynesville and Cotton Valley areas. The company also has a midstream segment that supports its oil and gas exploration activities through natural gas processing, oil transport services, and additional gathering services for gas, oil, and produced water.

The company released its 2Q23 results in July, and showed a split between revenues and earnings. The top line figure of $638 million was down 32% y/y, and missed the forecast by over $13.6 million, but the bottom line, an EPS of $1.42 by non-GAAP measures, was 8 cents ahead of expectations.

Elsewhere, Matador’s cash generation is starting to rise again. While down year-over-year, cash from operations and adjusted free cash flow were both up significantly from Q1. On cash from ops, the q/q gain was 32%, to $449 million, and the free cash flow rose almost 36% q/q and came in at $77.7 million.

The real boon for investors, however, came from the company’s production and guidance numbers. The company averaged 130,683 Boe/d, nearly 4,000 barrels per day better than the previously published guidance – and a company record. Looking ahead, Matador is predicting up to 140,000 Boe/d production by Q4 of this year.

In Kumar’s view, this company is starting to take off and likely to continue upwards. He writes, “We see MTDR positioned for >20% oil growth next year with modestly lower total capex YoY, differentiated among SMID Cap E&Ps. MTDR also indicated that through improving operating efficiencies, they can deliver the same number of TILs (turn-in-line) with 7 rigs that they initially planned with 8 rigs. This improves the 2024 capital efficiency outlook in our model.”

Kumar’s stance here is complemented by an upgraded Buy rating (from Neutral) and a $78 price target (increased from $66) that suggests a 28% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Kumar’s track record, click here.)

Overall, it’s clear from the Strong Buy consensus rating – unanimous, based on 6 positive analyst reviews – that the Street is bullish on Matador. The company’s stock is selling for $60.99, and the average price target, at $73.60, implies it will gain another 21% over the course of the next year. (See Matador’s stock forecast.)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on PR

Permian Resources price target raised to $15 from $14 at Stifel
The FlyPermian Resources price target raised to $15 from $14 at Stifel
2d ago
PR
Permian Resources upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho
PR
Permian Resources upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho
PR
More PR Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PR

Permian Resources price target raised to $15 from $14 at Stifel
The FlyPermian Resources price target raised to $15 from $14 at Stifel
2d ago
PR
Permian Resources upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho
The FlyPermian Resources upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho
4d ago
PR
Permian Resources upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho
The FlyPermian Resources upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho
4d ago
PR
More PR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >