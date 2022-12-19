TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Top-Rated Stocks Could Be Long-Term Winners

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Top-Rated Stocks Could Be Long-Term Winners

As we head into the holiday season and the last weeks of a rocky 2022, let’s get ready for the next year by taking a look at potential winning stock choices. According to the data, these are Strong Buy equities with solid upside potential – and they each get a ‘Perfect 10’ from the Smart Score data tool.

The Smart Score is based on the TipRanks database; it sorts out the data on every publicly traded stock by a set of 8 factors, all known as indicators of future outperformance. The factors include the well-known technical and fundamental data points, but they also add in sentiment from news sources and financial bloggers, and purchase activity from hedge funds and individual investors. These are all factors that investors and stock analysts will use to base their decisions on – but it’s the rare bird who considers them all at once.

That’s where the Smart Score excels. The tool collects and collates the data, and distills it into a single-digit score for each stock, on an intuitive scale of 1 to 10. We’ve opened up the TipRanks database to pull the details on two ‘Perfect 10’ stocks with solid long-term potential; here they are, along with commentaries from some of the Street’s top analysts.

GlobalFoundries, Inc. (GFS)

We’ll start in the semiconductor chip industry, a vital sector in today’s digitally driven economy. GlobalFoundries is based in Santa Clara, California, and offers chip design and manufacturing services on contract to customers in the automotive, computing, IoT, mobility, and wired networking industries. The company operates worldwide, through a network of offices, including chip foundries and centers for design, R&D, and manufacturing.

GlobalFoundries boasts steadily rising revenue over the past year – its first as a publicly traded company – with the 3Q22 result of $2.1 billion coming in at a 22% year-over-year gain. This was a record top-line quarterly result for the company, and reflects the ever increasing need for semiconductor chips. The company’s net income also hit a record, at $336 million, and GFS finished Q3 with $3.5 billion in cash and other liquid assets on hand.

Earnings have been growing even faster than revenues. At the bottom line, GlobalFoundries reported a Q3 diluted EPS of 67 cents, up 15% from the 58 cents reported in Q2 – and almost 10x higher than the 7 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. Looking ahead, GlobalFoundries expects net revenue in 4Q22 to exceed $2 billion again, and for bottom line EPS to come in between $1.16 and $1.39.

The ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score on GlobalFoundries finds support from the simple moving average, an important technical factor based on the ratio of the 20 day sma to the 200 day sma – it is positive for GFS shares. The financial bloggers, who are frequently a fickle bunch, give the stock 100% positive coverage, while the hedges bought 4.8 million shares in the last reported quarter.

5-star analyst Chris Caso, of Credit Suisse, points out a long term case for buying into GFS, writing, “…we believe the tight supply and higher capital intensity in legacy node manufacturing is structural rather than cyclical, largely driven by the lack of availability of used equipment that supplied this market segment in the past. GFS also benefits from the industry’s desire to diversify outside of Taiwan, and will benefit from government incentives in their existing European and US manufacturing centers.”

Looking forward from this stance, Caso sees reason for an Outperform (Buy) rating on the shares, and his price target, at $78, suggests room for 30% share appreciation in the coming year. (To watch Caso’s track record, click here.)

The 9 recent analyst reviews on GFS break down 8 to 1 in favor of Buys over Holds, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock is currently trading for $60.03, and its average price target, $76.22, implies a gain of 27% on the one-year horizon. (See GlobalFoundries’ stock forecast at TipRanks.)

Ciena (CIEN)

For the second stock on our list, we’ll shift over to the East Coast, where Maryland-based Ciena operates in the networking sector, providing services, software, and systems to global customers – including such major names as AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon. One of Ciena’s key strengths is its intellectual property, buttressed by a portfolio containing more than 2,000 patents. The company’s products are used in intelligent automation, routing and switching, and domain control and management.

CIEN shares are down more than 37% so far this year – but they jumped early this month, by almost 20%, when the fiscal 4Q22 financial release showed revenues and earnings above the estimates. While both the top and bottom lines were down y/y, investors were pleased that the company beat the forecasts.

At the top line, revenue came in at $971 million, 14% above the forecast and 11% above the fiscal Q3 result. Turning to the bottom line, adjusted EPS was reported at 61 cents per share – far above the 8 cents expected.

For the full fiscal year 2022, Ciena saw over $3.63 billion at the top line, up slightly from the $3.62 billion reported in fiscal 2021. The recently ended fiscal year’s result was driven by solid results in the converged packet optical platform, which saw $2.38 billion in sales, or 65% of the total annual revenue.

Turning to the Smart Score, we find that CIEN shares rate high on several factors. News sentiment on the stock has been 100% positive lately, as has the coverage from the financial bloggers. Of the hedge funds tracked by TipRanks, holdings in CIEN increased by 1.2 million in the last quarter. And lastly, the crowd wisdom is rated ‘very positive’ here, as individual investor holdings in CIEN have increased for both the last month and the last week. It all adds up to a ‘Perfect 10.’

Connecting the dots on Ciena, Cowen’s 5-star analyst Paul Silverstein comes up with a bullish picture, saying of the company, “We see CIEN as the communications equipment supplier best leveraged to an optical upgrade cycle in which service providers are significantly shifting their optical capital expenditures to next-generation optical systems… We expect Ciena to continue to benefit as service provider optical capital expenditures continue to shift to these next-generation optical platforms in order to bridge the chasm between growth in bandwidth consumption and the lack of corresponding growth in service revenues.”

Quantifying this outlook, Silverstein rates the shares as Outperform (a Buy) while setting a $76 price target that implies an upside potential of 57% for the next 12 months. (To watch Silverstein’s track record, click here.)

Tech stocks tend to get plenty of attention from the Street’s analysts, and Ciena is no exception – the stock has 13 recent analyst reviews, including 10 to Buy against 3 Holds, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The shares have an average price target of $63.75, suggesting 32% one-year gain from the current share price of $48.42. (See Ciena’s stock forecast at TipRanks.)

Stay abreast of the best that TipRanks’ Smart Score has to offer

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on GFS

GlobalFoundries price target raised to $70 from $67 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyGlobalFoundries price target raised to $70 from $67 at Deutsche Bank
5d ago
GFS
RIVN, WBD Make it Into NASDAQ-100 in Rejig; BIDU, MTCH Exit
BKR
GFS
GlobalFoundries seeks annualized savings of $200M, cutting jobs
GFS
More GFS Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on GFS

GlobalFoundries price target raised to $70 from $67 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyGlobalFoundries price target raised to $70 from $67 at Deutsche Bank
5d ago
GFS
RIVN, WBD Make it Into NASDAQ-100 in Rejig; BIDU, MTCH Exit
Market NewsRIVN, WBD Make it Into NASDAQ-100 in Rejig; BIDU, MTCH Exit
7d ago
BKR
GFS
GlobalFoundries seeks annualized savings of $200M, cutting jobs
The FlyGlobalFoundries seeks annualized savings of $200M, cutting jobs
1M ago
GFS
More GFS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >