TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: 2 Stocks Under $5 That Are Worth Looking Into

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: 2 Stocks Under $5 That Are Worth Looking Into

Smart investing involves taking the long view. As Warren Buffett has famously said, “If you’re not willing to own a stock for 10 years, don’t even think about owning it for 10 minutes.” The best way to realize gains in the stock market: get in, and stay in. Patience is a virtue, and compound interest is your friend.

That said, the issues become how to find the right stock for the long-term portfolio. The information you need is all out there – but there’s a lot of it, and it’s easy to get intimidated by the flood of data.

That’s where the TipRanks’ Smart Score comes in. The Smart Score is a data-sorting tool, that collates the collected information in the TipRanks database, information on the performance of more than 9,000 publicly traded stocks, and assesses it according to 8 factors known to be predictive for share appreciation. The result is a score, a single-digit rating indicating the general direction a stock is likely to move in the year ahead.

The Smart Scale runs from 1 to 10, with 10 being a perfect score. These ‘perfect 10s,’ with their status derived directly from the objective data, make a good starting point for investors seeking the right long-term stock plays.

We’ve gone ahead and gotten the search started, using TipRanks’ Top Smart Score Stocks tool, and we’ve found two equities that can boast of a ‘Perfect 10’ from the Smart Score. Adding another attractions, both also claim ‘Strong Buy’ ratings from the Street’s analyst consensus – and with share prices under $5, they won’t break the bank. Here are their details.

ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY)

First up is ViewRay, a medical tech company that’s blazing a novel approach to the treatment of cancer. ViewRay uses MRI technology to deliver anti-cancer radiation treatments with greater accuracy. Their result: a lower radiation dose needed to attack the cancer, and benefits to the patient from both the treatment and the lower dose.

ViewRay’s flagship product is the MRIdian system, an industry-first radiation therapy system that integrates diagnostic-level MRI with an advanced linear accelerator to deliver the radiation dose with extraordinary precision. The necessary accuracy is achieved with MR-guided, real-time, 3D, multiplanar soft tissue tracking and automated beam control. In plainer words, the system operator uses the MRI to look inside the patient and guide the radiation beam to the exact point it is needed.

For investors, the key is a steady long-term gain in revenues, as the product proves itself and gains market penetration. In the recently reported 3Q22, the company showed $26.5 million at the top line, up 38% year-over-year. While the company reported a net loss of similar magnitude, at $26.1 million, the financial release included several additional positive metrics. ViewRay picked up eight new order for MRIdian during the quarter, for a total of $47.5 million, and the company’s total backlog increased y/y from $295.1 million to $370.5 million.

In his coverage of ViewRay, B. Riley analyst Neil Chatterji charts a clear path forward, saying, “VRAY has exhibited strong growth in backlog and new orders. Install activity has picked up and become more consistent after historically being impacted by some delays in hospital construction projects. While supply challenges have been a factor, VRAY has navigated this well…”

“We expect VRAY’s installs to start to accelerate as the macro environment continues to improve. We believe positive momentum for orders, installs, and margin enhancement, along with positive clinical results and capabilities enhancing demand, should remain key drivers with an almost 40% top-line CAGR (’21-’24E),” Chatterji added.

These are not the comments of an analyst who has any doubts, and Chatterji gives VRAY a Buy rating, with a $17 price target that suggests an upside of 67% in the next 12 months. (To watch Chatterji’s track record, click here)

Overall, VRAY has picked up reviews from 6 of Wall Street’s analysts, with a 5 to 1 breakdown favoring Buys over Holds giving the stock a Strong Buy consensus rating. The shares have a current trading price of $4.78 and an average price target of $6.83, suggesting an upside of ~43% on the one-year horizon. (See VRAY stock analysis on TipRanks)

Geron Corporation (GERN)

The second company we’ll look at, Geron, is a biopharma conducting late-stage human clinical trials on its flagship drug candidate imetelstat, a potential first-in-class telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of myeloid hematologic malignancies. These are severe cancers of the blood and bone marrow, and include various forms of leukemia. Imetelstat has shown promise in at suppressing or preventing the progenitor cell clone formation and proliferation that characterizes these diseases.

Geron has advanced imetelstat to Phase 3 trials on two tracks. The IMerge study is testing the drug in the treatment of low risk myelodysplastic syndrome (LR-MDS). It is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study with 170 patients enrolled, and top-line results are expected in 1Q23, possibly as early as January. The IMpactMF study has also reached Phase 3; the company opened the remaining testing sites for the study, and the drug is being evaluated as a treatment for relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis, or MF. The interim analysis of this study is expected later next year.

These are the two leading research tracks. Geron has several additional studies of imetelstat ongoing, at various stages from preclinical to Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials. The company has $195 million in cash and liquid assets available to fund operations, and received a modest revenue stream, based on royalties from the sale of cell-based research products from previously divested assets.

Wedbush analyst Robert Driscoll is upbeat on Geron, based on positive prospects for the clinical trial program going forward.

“We believe clinical data generated to date shows meaningful efficacy in both LR-MDS and MF, consistent with biomarker data showing a reduction in malignant clones and imetelstat’s unique mechanism of action. We anticipate positive top-line data from the ongoing Ph 3 study in LR-MDS in early 2023, allowing for approval and initial launch in 1H:2024 in a large commercial market. Furthermore, interim data expected in 2024 from an ongoing Ph 3 study in r/r MF could potentially lead to an additional value inflection,” Driscoll opined.

Putting some numbers where his mouth is, Driscoll gives GERN shares a price target of $5, suggesting a 117% upside in the next 12 months, and supporting his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Driscoll’s track record, click here)

Overall, the consensus rating on GERN, a Strong Buy, is unanimous, based on 4 recent positive reviews from Wall Street’s stock analysts. The shares are selling for $2.30, and the average target of $4.75 implies a one-year gain of 106%. (See GERN stock analysis on TipRanks)

Stay abreast of the best that TipRanks’ Smart Score has to offer.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos
Videos

Latest News Feed

More Market News >