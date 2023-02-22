TipRanks’ “Best Analyst Covering” Tool: A Case Study

A few weeks ago, we released a new and exciting tool called Best Analyst Covering. This tool allows you to follow the best analyst covering a specific stock, giving you an edge in making better-informed decisions.

The Case of the Analyst Who Knew Best About Fastly

Last week, BofA analyst Tal Liani double upgraded Fastly (FSLY) to Buy from Underperform, with a price target of $16, up from $10.50.

Tal Liani’s analysis noted that while short-term results could still fluctuate, the firm is focused on the potential value creation in the intermediate term, with new management aiming to expose the company’s “solid underlying foundations.” By taking steps to streamline the product portfolio, pricing, and other aspects of the operation, the analyst believes Fastly is taking the right steps toward revenue growth reacceleration and margin expansion.

Following the upgrade, the stock soared by about 25%. If you had been using our Best Analyst Covering tool, you would have noticed that the best analyst covering Fastly, in terms of profitability and accuracy, is none other than Tal Liani.

Bearish on Fastly for the past three years, Liani has been accurate in all of five of his ratings, with an average profit per rating of 34.8%.

It seems that the market knows which analyst ratings have clout on the stock. Investors using TipRanks’ Best Analyst Covering tool would have known about Liani’s successful track record on Fastly even before the recent upgrade. This knowledge could help investors make more informed decisions about the stock, potentially leading to better outcomes from their investments.

Now – More Best Analyst Columns on TipRanks

We are excited to announce that you can now view the Best Analyst Covering data on more TipRanks tables. These include our Stock Comparison and Penny Stocks tables. You will also find it on our Index (S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, Dow 30) and Bitcoin tables.

The columns can be found under the TipRanks Essentials tab on the Stock Comparison table. On our other tables, you can manually add them, via the Select Columns menu.

Hovering over the analyst name reveals additional information on the analyst performance for the specific stock.

