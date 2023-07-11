tiprankstipranks
Stock Analysis & Ideas

TipRanks All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on ZS Stock?

Story Highlights

Analyst Brad Zelnick of Deutsche Bank is the Most Accurate and Profitable analyst for Zscaler stock over a one-year time frame. Let’s take a look at the All-star analyst’s performance in detail.

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Brad Zelnick of Deutsche Bank. Remarkably, Zelnick ranks #65 out of the 8,492 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on ZS Stock

When we look at Zelnick’s recommendation for the cloud security company Zscaler, we see that over the past year, Zelnick has had an 86% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned average returns of 54.51% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Zelnick’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 15.1%, with 71% of your trades generating a profit!

Not Just ZS

Zelnick’s main sector of coverage is the technology sector in the U.S. market. To date, his most profitable rating was a Buy on the cloud computing services provider Fastly, Inc. (FSLY). The analyst earned a massive 238.2% return on the call between February 20, 2020, and November 25, 2020.

Following phenomenally successful analysts’ ratings can add profit to your portfolio. Find the best analyst to follow for any stock by scrolling down to the “Best Analyst Covering” feature on its Analyst Forecast page.

To follow the best Wall Street analysts, take a look at the list of Top Analysts on TipRanks.

Disclosure

More News & Analysis on ZS

Zscaler COO sells $3.1M in common stock
The FlyZscaler COO sells $3.1M in common stock
4d ago
ZS
Needham security/networking analysts hold analyst/industry conference call
S
ZS
Zscaler 2023 Ransomware Report Shows a Nearly 40% Increase in Global Ransomware Attacks
ZS
More ZS Latest News >

