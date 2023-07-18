TipRanks All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on PLUG Stock?

Colin Rusch of Oppenheimer has been awarded the TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title. Remarkably, he holds an impressive rank of #14 out of the 8,512 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the prominent stocks in his coverage is Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), for which he is recognized as the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on PLUG Stock

When we look at Rusch’s recommendation for the electrical equipment manufacturing company Plug Power, we see that over the past year, Rusch has had a 63% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned impressive average returns of 149.24% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Rusch’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 46.1%, with 55% of the trades yielding a profit!

Not Just PLUG

Rusch primarily focuses on covering the technology sector in the U.S. and Canadian markets. One of his most profitable ratings to date was a Buy recommendation on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT), a Canadian supplier of alternative fuel systems and components. Interestingly, he earned a massive 800% return on this call between March 18, 2020, and March 18, 2021.

