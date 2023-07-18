tiprankstipranks
Stock Analysis & Ideas

TipRanks All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on PLUG Stock?

Story Highlights

Colin Rusch, an analyst at the research firm Oppenheimer, holds the distinction of being the Most Accurate and Profitable analyst for Plug Power stock over a one-year time frame. Let’s delve deeper to gain insights into his success with PLUG stock.

Colin Rusch of Oppenheimer has been awarded the TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title. Remarkably, he holds an impressive rank of #14 out of the 8,512 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the prominent stocks in his coverage is Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), for which he is recognized as the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on PLUG Stock

When we look at Rusch’s recommendation for the electrical equipment manufacturing company Plug Power, we see that over the past year, Rusch has had a 63% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned impressive average returns of 149.24% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Rusch’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 46.1%, with 55% of the trades yielding a profit!

Not Just PLUG

Rusch primarily focuses on covering the technology sector in the U.S. and Canadian markets. One of his most profitable ratings to date was a Buy recommendation on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT), a Canadian supplier of alternative fuel systems and components. Interestingly, he earned a massive 800% return on this call between March 18, 2020, and March 18, 2021.

Following phenomenally successful analysts’ ratings can add profit to your portfolio. Find the best analyst to follow for any stock by scrolling down to the “Best Analyst Covering” feature on its Analyst Forecast page.

To follow the best Wall Street analysts, take a look at the list of Top Analysts on TipRanks.

Disclosure

Disclosure
How does an 80%+ success rate on your investments sound?
Well, if you’re looking for that kind of track record, you’ll probably need to find the very top-performing analysts out there.
​​With access to TipRanks Premium, you can easily spot leading experts and follow their every move.
Not just to gain confidence in your portfolio, but for brand new investment ideas as well.
Learn More

