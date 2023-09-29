TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on PANW Stock?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver. Remarkably, Ruykhaver ranks #10 out of the 8,548 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Palo Alto (NASDAQ:PANW), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on PANW Stock

When we look at Ruykhaver’s recommendation for Palo Alto Networks, one of the leading cybersecurity companies, we see that over the past year, the analyst has had a 94% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned an average return of 36.41% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Ruykhaver’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 8.2%, with 64% of your trades generating a profit!

Not Just PANW

Ruykhaver primarily focuses on covering the technology sector in the U.S. market. Importantly, his most profitable rating to date is a Buy on another cybersecurity stock (NASDAQ:ZS). The analyst earned a 159.4% return on the call between March 12, 2020 and June 12, 2020.

