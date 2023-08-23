TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on PANW Stock?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver. Remarkably, Ruykhaver ranks #47 out of the 8,522 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on PANW Stock

When we look at Ruykhaver’s recommendation for Palo Alto, one of the leading cybersecurity companies, we see that over the past year, the analyst has had a 94% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned an average return of 36.98% in the said period.

Overall, copying Ruykhaver’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 25.7%, with 65% of your trades generating a profit!

Not Just PANW

Ruykhaver primarily focuses on covering the technology sector in the U.S. market. Interestingly, his most profitable rating to date is a Buy on the cloud-based content delivery network and cybersecurity provider Cloudflare (NYSE:NET). The analyst earned a massive 384.2% return on the call between February 14, 2020 and February 14, 2021.

Following phenomenally successful analysts’ ratings can add profit to your portfolio. Find the best analyst to follow for any stock by scrolling down to the “Best Analyst Covering” feature on its Analyst Forecast page.

