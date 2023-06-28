TipRanks All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on DIS Stock?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Michael Nathanson of the research firm MoffettNathanson. Remarkably, Nathanson ranks #1,452 out of the 8,457 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on DIS Stock

When we look at Nathanson’s recommendation for the media and entertainment conglomerate Walt Disney, we see that over the past year, Nathanson has had a 65% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned average returns of 18.39% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Nathanson’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 9.6%, with 64% of your trades generating a profit!

Not Just DIS

Nathanson’s main sector of coverage is the services sector in the U.S. market. To date, his most profitable rating was a Buy on the advertising company Interpublic Group (IPG). The analyst earned a massive 100.2% return on the call between October 21, 2020, and October 22, 2021.

Following phenomenally successful analysts’ ratings can add profit to your portfolio. Find the best analyst to follow for any stock by scrolling down to the “Best Analyst Covering” feature on its Analyst Forecast page.

To follow the best Wall Street analysts, take a look at the list of Top Analysts on TipRanks.

