TipRanks’ All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on BABA Stock?

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Loop Capital analyst Rob Sanderson. Remarkably, Sanderson ranks #457 out of the 8,631 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on BABA Stock

When we assess Sanderson’s recommendation for Alibaba, China’s leading e-commerce platform, we see that over the past year, the analyst has had an impressive 55% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned an average return of 13.75% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Sanderson’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 9.9%, with 57% of your trades generating a profit.

Not Just BABA

Sanderson primarily focuses on the Technology sector in the U.S. market. Interestingly, his most profitable rating to date is a Buy on image-sharing platform Pinterest (PINS). The analyst earned an impressive 410.60% return on the call between April 9, 2020 and April 9, 2021.

Following phenomenally successful analysts’ ratings can add profit to your portfolio. Find the best analyst to follow for any stock by scrolling down to the “Best Analyst Covering” feature on its Analyst Forecast page.

To follow the best Wall Street analysts, take a look at the list of Top Analysts on TipRanks.

Disclosure