TipRanks All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on AAPL Stock?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

TipRanks All-Star Analyst – Who is the Best on AAPL Stock?

Story Highlights

Analyst Krish Sankar of TD Cowen is the Most Accurate and Profitable analyst for AAPL stock over a one-year time frame. Let’s take a look at the All-star analyst’s performance in detail.

The TipRanks All-star Analyst of the Day title goes to Krish Sankar of research firm TD Cowen. Remarkably, Sankar ranks #254 out of the 8,551 Wall Street analysts tracked by TipRanks. One of the key stocks in his coverage is iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), for which he is both the Most Accurate and Most Profitable analyst.

Most Profitable and Accurate Analyst on AAPL Stock

When we look at Sankar’s recommendation for Apple, one of the most innovative tech companies in the world, we see that over the past year, Sankar has had a 93% success rate on the stock. Plus, he has earned average returns of 49.5% in the said period.

On an overall basis, copying Sankar’s trades and holding them for a year would give you an average return of 18.5%, with 65% of your trades generating a profit!

Not Just AAPL

Sankar primarily focuses on covering the technology sector in the U.S. and U.K. markets. Importantly, his most profitable rating to date was a Buy on SolarCity [acquired by Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in 2016]. The analyst earned a massive 298.9% return on the call between January 7, 2013 and January 7, 2014.

Following phenomenally successful analysts’ ratings can add profit to your portfolio. Find the best analyst to follow for any stock by scrolling down to the “Best Analyst Covering” feature on its Analyst Forecast page.

To follow the best Wall Street analysts, take a look at the list of Top Analysts on TipRanks.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

