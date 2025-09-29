Time to Sell Novo Nordisk Stock, Says Morgan Stanley – Here’s Why

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Time to Sell Novo Nordisk Stock, Says Morgan Stanley – Here’s Why

Time to Sell Novo Nordisk Stock, Says Morgan Stanley – Here’s Why

Not long ago Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) stock held the title of Europe’s largest company by market cap, but the shares have been under huge pressure over the past year; investors have lost confidence in the maker of weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, and the Danish pharma giant’s stock has collapsed to the tune of 53%, weighed down by slower demand for its obesity treatments, sustained sales of alternative products and ongoing competition from Eli Lilly.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

But for those thinking now might be a good time to go bottom fishing and pick up shares at a discount, Morgan Stanley analyst Thibault Boutherin has some bad new news. “We expect downward revisions to 2026-27 consensus from slower US GLP-1 prescription growth and competitive pressure, and we see catalysts with downside risk over the next 6 months,” the analyst said. “As the window before semaglutide US/EU LOE narrows, we expect valuation multiples to compress.”

Accordingly, Boutherin has now downgraded his NVO rating from Equal-weight (i.e., Neutral) to Underweight (i.e., Sell) while also lowering his price target from $59 to $47. There’s downside of 15.5% from current levels. (To watch Boutherin’s track record, click here)

Boutherin is calling for 5% sales growth in both 2026 and 2027, below consensus estimates of 8% for each year. In the US, prescriptions for Ozempic and Wegovy have stagnated, and the analyst expects the US GLP-1 diabetes franchise to decline in 2026 given market share losses and pricing pressure. Outside the US, Boutherin sees Ozempic growth constrained by the arrival of generic competition in Canada and certain emerging markets, which Novo has indicated could weigh on growth by a low-single-digit percentage. For Wegovy, Boutherin forecasts only modest gains, as uptake will remain hampered by compounded GLP-1 competitors in the US and by tirzepatide globally. The analyst does see a $1 billion boost in 2026 from the launch of oral Wegovy, though Novo will likely face a strategic tradeoff between defending injectable GLP-1 pricing and positioning the oral version competitively against Eli Lilly’s orforglipron.

Looking ahead, Boutherin counts several “downside risk catalysts” over the next 12 months. First, data from the semaglutide Alzheimer’s program (EVOKE) are expected soon, and Boutherin thinks there’s a 75% probability that the trials will not reach statistical significance, which could create high-single-digit downside pressure on the shares, while the upside NPV in the event of success appears limited. Second, there’s the US Medicare Part D pricing announcement for semaglutide by November 30 (or potentially earlier), with the analyst modeling a 50% net price cut in Medicare Part D – which accounts for over 30% of Ozempic’s US sales, or roughly 7% of Novo’s total group sales – with additional downside risk if US net prices align with European levels. Third, the FY26 guide in February could result in consensus revisions. Finally, the CagriSema versus Zepbound head-to-head study (REDEFINE-4) is a concern, with Boutherin believing a “lack of differentiation is a downside risk.”

So, that’s the Morgan Stanley view, but what does the rest of the Street think lies ahead for NVO? With an additional 4 Buys and 2 Holds, the analyst consensus rates the stock a Moderate Buy. At $59.55, the average target factors in a one-year gain of 7%. (See NVO stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement