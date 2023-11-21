‘Time to Pull the Trigger,’ Says Deutsche Bank About Boeing Stock

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
‘Time to Pull the Trigger,’ Says Deutsche Bank About Boeing Stock
Stock Analysis & Ideas

‘Time to Pull the Trigger,’ Says Deutsche Bank About Boeing Stock

The list of issues hampering Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) progress over the past few years is long and depressing. Following two fatal crashes in 2019, there was the grounding of the 737 MAX. That was followed by the pandemic’s effects and a slower-than-anticipated recertification of the MAX in 2020. As we moved into 2022, this brought with it a continuation of the 787 delivery halt and persistent challenges with the 737 production ramp. As for 2023, up until October, the year was marked by adverse effects from quality issues with the 737.

That’s the background. Meanwhile, shares have underperformed vs. peers over the period, which Deutsche Bank Scott Deuschle says is down to the “negative revisions on FCF (free cash flow), which itself was principally driven by lower commercial aircraft deliveries.”

However, the times are now changing and Deuschle makes the case that if it’s correct to claim that unsatisfactory commercial aircraft deliveries are the fundamental reason for the stock’s lackluster performance, then conversely, improved deliveries should contribute to the shares outperforming.

And there’s evidence to suggest that is the case. Through November 19th, month-to-date, Deuschle has tracked 23 737 deliveries, and that already surpasses the entire delivery haul of October, suggesting the prospect of a month-over-month delivery rate surge of 100%.

But while that only represents 3 weeks of good deliveries, Deuschle believes there’s a “credible case to be made that this improved performance can be sustained.”

Why? The analyst lays out the reasons: “(1) the efficiency of the 737 rework process has improved dramatically now that BA no longer needs to perform x-ray inspections of the aft forward pressure bulkhead; (2) BA is staffed and prepared for higher rates than it is currently producing at; (3) The overall supply chain is improving.”

It all suggests Boeing can potentially reach the upper range of its revised 737 delivery guide, thereby contributing to improved FCF performance in the present quarter. Ultimately, says Deuschle, the equation is a simple one: “better deliveries equals better FCF, and better FCF should drive shares higher.”

And that rationale requires a revision to Deuschle’s model. As such, the analyst upgrades his rating on BA shares from Hold (i.e., Neutral) to Buy, while boosting his price target from $204 to $270. That new figure implies shares have room for gains of ~23% in the year ahead.

Most on the Street support that thesis. Based on 14 Buys vs. 4 Holds, BA stock claims a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average target currently stands at $244.06, making room for returns of 11.5% over the one-year timeframe. (See Boeing stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
‘Time to Pull the Trigger,’ Says Deutsche Bank About Boeing Stock
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >