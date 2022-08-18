tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

This Week in Crypto: Crypto Slides after Federal Reserve Meeting Minutes

Story Highlights

Market loses momentum as troublesome clouds of inflation and a possible recession loom over the horizon. The crypto market capitalization has dropped significantly this week, so has Bitcoin’s market dominance as bears continue fending off bulls.

Bitcoin Slips Back below $23,500

After reaching its highest point since June, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) reversed lower yet again to weekly lows as the Federal Reserve released excerpts from its July meeting suggesting that interest rate hikes may spark a recession in the United States. With the Federal Open Market Committee’s July 26-27 meeting minutes revealing policymakers’ concern about hiking interest rates too aggressively, the value of BTC, which was already range bound, slid by nearly 4% to the $23,500 mark.

Adding to the pressure on Bitcoin, the latest data from CoinShares underlined that institutional outflows are on the rise. While a significant capital inflow was reported during July, the trend has rapidly changed direction this month. Last week, the total BTC outflow stood at $21 million – the highest amount month-to-date.

Meanwhile, a report from Arcane Crypto shows that BTC miners dumped roughly 14,600 BTC in June and an additional 6,200 in July, contributing to BTC’s struggle to sustain its latest trend higher.

Altcoin Momentum Decelerates

Following the lead of Bitcoin, the altcoin market displayed a lackluster performance over the last seven sessions, with most pulling back after gaining ground over the prior few weeks. Ethereum’s (ETH-USD) rally came to a halt this week, with ETH dropping by 2%, primarily in response to the FOMC’s minutes.

That said, ETH jumped past BTC in terms of option open interest for the first time ever, marking a significant milestone as the community prepares for the Merge.

Among the top-ten altcoins, Solana (SOL) dropped by approximately 6.7%, echoed by Binance’s (BNB) near 6.4% decline. Additionally, Polkadot (DOT) lost its top-ten spot in the rankings by market capitalization after slumping 9.80%. The sudden drop unfolded after the Acala Dollar (aUSD) algorithmic stablecoin lost its peg. After news broke that hackers minted 1.28 billion aUSD tokens on the Acala Network – the DeFi hub of Polkadot – DOT’s price registered a sharp drop. 

Other prominent altcoins like Avalanche (AVAX), Near Protocol (NEAR), ApeCoin (APE), and Elrond (EGLD) also registered double-digit drops this week.

Memecoins Lead This Week’s Rally

Despite the pullback impacting the broader market, memecoins DOGE and SHIB outperformed peers, with DOGE reclaiming its position as the tenth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. The values of DOGE and SHIB pumped by approximately 13.00% and 19.00%, respectively, over the last seven sessions. 

The Dogecoin community launched a new layer-2 solution, Dogechain, enabling users to bridge their DOGE and use it for DeFi, NFTs, and other activities. This new development was the main catalyst behind the sudden momentum higher. 

By comparison, a steady increase in whale accumulation and the number of SHIB holders has played a key role in the ongoing value appreciation of SHIB. According to the latest data from Finbold, the number of SHIB holders has now reached 1.208 million, with more than $1.5 billion added to the memecoin’s market cap over the past week.

However, the biggest gainers of this week were lesser-known altcoins Chiliz (CHZ) and Ankr (ANKR). CHZ roared higher by nearly 45.3% this week as news of the launch of the Scoville testnet for Chiliz Chain 2.0 gained traction. This week’s impressive 32% gain in ANKR came after the introduction of ANKR token staking rewards and Binance Labs’ $500 million investment to expand Ankr’s multichain infrastructure.

Celsius Bounces Back, Crypto.com Secures UK License, & More

With investors still clamoring for funds that can’t be withdrawn, a new bankruptcy report filed by Celsius on August 14 shows that the troubled crypto platform’s actual debt stands close to $2.85 billion, in contrast to the firm’s previous claims of a $1.2 billion deficit. However, in less than 24 hours, the bankruptcy judge approved Celsius’ latest request to start BTC mining and selling. Once the news broke, Celsius’ native token, CEL, immediately surged, climbing by nearly 15.9% this week.

In the meantime, Crypto.com finally secured the license for “certain crypto asset activities in the UK” from the country’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) earlier this week. The license was acquired under Crypto.com’s UK trading name FORIS DAX UK LIMITED, granting the platform more privileges to operate within the country’s borders. 

Finally, in emerging market adoption momentum, Brazil’s leading brokerage firm XP Inc launched its new crypto trading platform, XTAGE, helping its 3.6 million-plus Brazilian clients gain access to the crypto market. Initially, XTAGE users will only be able to trade BTC and ETH, with the platform planning to add support for other cryptocurrencies in the coming months.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

Fund Managers Are Going Big on These Infrastructure Stocks
Stock Analysis & IdeasFund Managers Are Going Big on These Infrastructure Stocks
14m ago
AMT
WDC
Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their ‘Top Picks’ for the Rest of 2022
FMTX
ZETA
Is Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) Stock a Buy Now?
OXY
More NASDAQ Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

Fund Managers Are Going Big on These Infrastructure Stocks
Stock Analysis & IdeasFund Managers Are Going Big on These Infrastructure Stocks
14m ago
AMT
WDC
Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their ‘Top Picks’ for the Rest of 2022
Stock Analysis & IdeasAnalysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their ‘Top Picks’ for the Rest of 2022
1h ago
FMTX
ZETA
Is Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) Stock a Buy Now?
Stock Analysis & IdeasIs Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) Stock a Buy Now?
5h ago
OXY
More NASDAQ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

NICE Stock Down Despite Q2 Beat; Street Says Buy
NICE
AO World posts £37m loss but shares soar on 2023 profit forecast
Stock Market Today – Thursday, Aug 18: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
This Insider’s Move Spiked Investors’ Interest in Verona Pharma (NASDAQ: VRNA) Stock
VRNA
Here’s Why Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) Stock Is Falling
BBBY
Balfour Beatty’s stock jumps as UK construction returns to profit
FTSE
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
XP
HKD
How Will Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) Receive a Boost from the Phillips 66 Deal?
ENB
Cathie Wood Tweets her Views on Prices of Used Cars
KMX
LAD
Bluebird Bio: Stock Price Climbing on FDA Gene Therapy Approval
BLUE
More Market News >