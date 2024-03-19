This Steel Producer is an Earnings Magnet

Story Highlights

Portfolio diversification away from the magnificent seven stocks that are overweight in major stock market indexes is considered key to weathering any tech sell-off in 2024. Nucor (NYSE: NUE) is a large steel manufacturer that could help investors iron out which low-tech company could best balance their asset allocation.

Shaping up Nicely

In recent years, the steel industry has faced significant challenges. These include global overcapacity, trade tensions, supply chain issues, and an economic slowdown in response to the pandemic. However, during even the most difficult economy for building materials, Nucor, the largest steel maker in North America, has prospered from its diverse business sectors. These sectors include steel production and steel product manufacturing.

Forging Ahead

Nucor CEO Leon Topalian recently said on CNBC, “We’re touching every sector of the economy from automotive to Ag to energy to all the megatrends, we’re moving our company and positioning us for higher highs.” One might not expect the company responsible for 25% of all Steel produced in the US to continue to grow at a rapid pace, but its winning strategy of capitalizing on economic factors, has provided the company with the top three years in its history (2021-2023), and the trajectory is still strong.

One factor is the recovery of the global economy after the worldwide response to Covid-19. The delayed construction activities have since gotten underway. But this is just one positive development for the company. Mr. Topalian said Nucor benefits from several government initiatives that boost demand for steel and incentivize domestic manufacturing. He pointed to the Biden administration’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill as well as a bill to encourage U.S. semiconductor production – this means additional business for Nucor as chip makers develop new plants on US soil.

Out of the eight analysts that cover Nucor, only one rank it as a sell and two rank it as a hold. Alexander Hacking, a Wall Street analyst from Citi upgraded the stock on March 13 and has a $249 price target has a $240 price target or 27% upside. UBS initiated coverage in January and retains a price target of $210. (See Nucor Stock Forecast)

Solid Investment

As investors look to rework their portfolios to reduce exposure to tech-heavy indexed investments, steel is shaping up to be a strong diversifier. Nucor is a leading producer in the US with a business model that excels from its highly diversified manufacturing units.

TipRanks gathers views from analysts and experts from all the major financial centers, it then crunches the data and presents it in a nice easy-to-decipher format.