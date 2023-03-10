This Growth ETF Has a Massive 11.4% Dividend Yield, and It Pays Monthly

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

This Growth ETF Has a Massive 11.4% Dividend Yield, and It Pays Monthly

Story Highlights

This new ETF invests in tech and large-cap growth stocks. It also pays a dividend every month and currently yields over 11%, making it an attractive option for income-oriented investors.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Fund (NYSEARCA:JEPI) has become a hit in the ETF world thanks to its 12.2% dividend yield and its monthly payout. While many investors are likely familiar with JEPI thanks to the considerable level of fanfare it has garnered as it has grown to $21.8 billion in assets under management (AUM), they may not be as familiar with JEPI’s newer and somewhat less heralded cousin — the JPMorgan Nasdaq Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ).

There are some notable differences between the two ETFs, but what they have in common are monthly payouts, high yields, and the methods that they use to achieve those.

What is JEPQ ETF?

JEPQ is similar to the more established JEPI, but this tech-focused ETF invests specifically in large-cap U.S. growth stocks. JEPQ launched in 2022 and is currently much smaller than JEPI, with $1.75 billion in assets under management. Like JEPI, this ETF pays a dividend on a monthly basis and features an attractive yield, in this case, 11.4% (versus a slightly higher 12.2% for JEPI). 

JEPQ’s strategy is to generate “income through a combination of selling options and investing in U.S. large-cap growth stocks, seeking to deliver a monthly income stream from associated option premiums and stock dividends.” In addition to generating monthly income, JEPQ also tries to mitigate volatility, aiming to “deliver a significant portion of the returns associated with the Nasdaq 100 Index with less volatility.”

Investors should be aware that this isn’t just a typical plain vanilla ETF. To achieve this outsize yield, the fund invests up to 20% of its assets into ELNs (equity-linked notes) and sells “one month, out of the money call options” to produce income and to give holders a portion of the upside of these large-cap growth stocks with less volatility.

This strategy helps generate monthly income and reduce volatility. However, one potential downside that investors should be aware of is that this can limit some of the upside of JEPQ in terms of capital appreciation because it likely sacrifices at least some potential upside in exchange for this lower volatility and income.

In a market environment where tech and growth stocks are surging, JEPQ isn’t going to have the same type of upside as many of its underlying holdings or as the Nasdaq 100. However, for many income-oriented investors, giving up a few points of upside for a steady double-digit dividend payout is a trade-off that they will happily make.

The fund shares one portfolio manager with JEPI (Hamilton Reiner), who boasts 36 years of investing experience. It also has two additional portfolio managers who have 10 and 15 years of investing experience, respectively. 

JEPQ has an expense ratio of 0.35%, which seems reasonable for an ETF with this degree of active management. 

JEPQ’s Top Holdings  

While JEPI’s top holdings are populated by stocks from steady, defensive, but lower-growth industries like consumer staples and financials, JEPQ features a heavy focus on the tech sector.

The fund is fairly well-diversified with 78 holdings, although JEPQ’s top 10 holdings make up 53.3% of assets, mirroring the composition of other Nasdaq-oriented funds like the Invesco QQQ Trust.

The top two holdings, tech heavyweights Microsoft and Apple, combine to make up nearly 25% of assets. The rest of the top 10 is largely comprised of tech mega caps like Tesla, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms.

Below, you will find an overview of JEPQ’s top holdings, along with a number of key data points about each, using TipRanks’ Holdings tool.

The top five holdings here all have Smart Scores of 8 out of 10 or higher. The Smart Score is TipRanks’ proprietary quantitative stock scoring system that evaluates stocks on eight different market factors. Stocks with a Smart Score of 8 or above receive “Outperform” ratings.

What is the Price Target for JEPQ?

Wall Street analysts are bullish on JEPQ. The ETF receives a Moderate Buy rating from analysts, and the average JEPQ ETF price target of $49.89 implies upside potential of ~20%.

Of the 1K ratings on JEPQ, the majority are bullish — 67.74% are Buys, 28.43% are Holds, and just 3.83% are Sell ratings.  

TipRanks uses proprietary technology to compile analyst forecasts and price targets for ETFs based on a combination of the individual performances of the underlying assets. By using the Analyst Forecast tool, investors can see the consensus price target and rating for an ETF, as well as the highest and lowest price targets.

TipRanks calculates a weighted average based on the combination of all the ETFs’ holdings. The average price forecast for an ETF is calculated by multiplying each individual holding’s price target by its weighting within the ETF and adding them all up.

Apart from its consensus price target, JEPQ also looks attractive based on a number of other TipRanks indicators. It has an ETF Smart Score of 8 out of 10 (an Outperform rating), while blogger sentiment and crowd wisdom are bullish as well. 

Investor Takeaway

For income-seeking investors, especially those looking for monthly income and a high yield that beats the rate of inflation, JEPQ looks like a great tool to add to your portfolio. JEPQ’s yield is nearly double the inflation rate, and it dwarfs the average yield of the S&P 500 or what investors can receive from holding 10-year treasuries.

These investors should also be aware that JEPQ’s structure means it most likely won’t have quite the same upside as the growth stocks it invests in, in the event of a tech bull market. Ultimately, for investors who are content to make that trade-off in exchange for the substantial dividend payout and lower volatility, this is a sensible ETF to own.

I own JEPI, and I like the idea of combining a position in JEPI with one in JEPQ to diversify a bit, have two different streams of monthly payments, and add some more exposure to growth and tech stocks. I view the combination of both of these ETFs as one part of a well-rounded portfolio.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on JEPQ

3 ETFs That Pay Massive Monthly Dividends
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 ETFs That Pay Massive Monthly Dividends
8d ago
JEPI
JEPQ
More JEPQ Latest News >

More News & Analysis on JEPQ

3 ETFs That Pay Massive Monthly Dividends
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 ETFs That Pay Massive Monthly Dividends
8d ago
JEPI
JEPQ
More JEPQ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >