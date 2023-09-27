This Good News Fails to Boost Mullen Stock — Here’s Why

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
This Good News Fails to Boost Mullen Stock — Here’s Why
Stock Analysis & Ideas

This Good News Fails to Boost Mullen Stock — Here’s Why

In case you missed it, Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) had some good news for investors last week. The California-headquartered electric vehicle start-up advised that it has obtained “Qualified Manufacturer” designation from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service. And as management explained, what this means in a nutshell is that just like when you go out and buy an electric vehicle from Tesla, Rivian, Ford, or other big-name manufacturers of electric vehicles, when you buy an EV from tiny Mullen Automotive, you can also get a “commercial EV federal tax credit of up to $7,500 per vehicle.”

Which sounds like great news. And yet, since the press release came out, shares of Mullen Automotive are not up but rather down 20%.

So what’s up with that?

Reading between the lines

Mullen Automotive is already building or has plans to build a wide variety of EVs, including:

  • Class 1 commercial Cargo Vans
  • Class 3 commercial Cab Chassis Trucks
  • Campus EV Cargo Vans
  • Mullen FIVE and Bollinger B1 and B2 EVs
  • Class 4 – 6 Commercial Vehicles,
  • and even a “Mullen-GOurban commercial delivery vehicle.

From this list, the company says that only two of these EVs, the Mullen ONE Class 1 EV Cargo Van and Mullen THREE Class 3 EV Cab Chassis Truck meet the IRS’s standards qualifying for “EV federal tax credits of up to $7,500 per qualified vehicle.” Other EVs from the list may (but also may not) eventually receive the green light from the IRS to receive federal EV tax credits of “$40,000” for “vehicles with gross vehicle weight ratings (GVWR) of over 14,000 pounds.”

Now, there are a couple-few issues with Mullen’s press release that are worth digging into here. First and foremost, the main claim that EV shoppers can get $7,500 cash back from the government for buying a Mullen EV. On the one hand, Mullen directs investors to an official IRS webpage describing the commercial clean vehicle credit program. And indeed, clicking through to that page, you will see confirmed that Mullen is now on the IRS’s “index of qualified manufacturers.”

It also appears to be a very recent introduction, having been shoe-horned into the middle of a list of 58 assorted automakers. On that list are a whole lot of names you’ve probably never heard of before. In addition to Tesla, Rivian, and Ford, Mullen Automotive is in there with a bunch of entire unknowns such as “Ecostream RV Industries,” “Odyne Systems,” and “Gillig, LLC.”

So apparently it’s not a very exclusive club.

It’s also worth pointing out that Mullen remains entirely absent from and unmentioned by the official FuelEconomy.gov webpage that clearly states whether EVs, purchased from various automakers, qualify for government tax credits of $3750 or $7500. If I were an EV shopper, that’s the one I’d be reviewing before making any decision to lay out tens of thousands of dollars on a new electric automobile.

Problem is, this list is a whole lot more exclusive. Tesla’s on the list. So are Rivian and Ford, and Volkswagen, Jeep, and Chevrolet besides — but Mullen isn’t. Until Mullen shows up on this list, too, I’d take the company’s claims that its vehicles will quality for the full $7,500 (much less $40,000!) rebate with a few grains of salt.

And considering the steep fall in Mullen’s share price, it looks like other investors are skeptical as well.

Overall, MULN has a Smart Score of 3 (out of 10) on TipRanks, meaning that it is likely to underperform the market. (See MULN stock analysis)

Smart Score is TipRanks’ proprietary quantitative stock scoring system that evaluates stocks on eight different market factors. The result is data-driven and does not involve any human intervention.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Mullen CEO Provides Further Update to Shareholders
Press ReleasesMullen CEO Provides Further Update to Shareholders
2h ago
MULN
Mullen Automotive Receives EPA Certification for Commercial Class 3 EV Vehicles
Press ReleasesMullen Automotive Receives EPA Certification for Commercial Class 3 EV Vehicles
2d ago
MULN
Effective Sept. 22, 2023, Mullen Receives EPA Certification for Class 3 EV Commercial Vehicles
Press ReleasesEffective Sept. 22, 2023, Mullen Receives EPA Certification for Class 3 EV Commercial Vehicles
2d ago
MULN
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >