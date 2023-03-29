This 6.3%-Yielding Green Energy Stock Deserves Your Attention

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

This 6.3%-Yielding Green Energy Stock Deserves Your Attention

Story Highlights

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure features a well-diversified asset portfolio backed by multi-year contracts and high-quality off-takers. As a result, it’s set to keep generating resilient cash flows and support growing dividends.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) seems to be an exceptional choice for those seeking green energy stocks with sustainable income prospects. What makes Atlantica stand out from its peers is not only its appealing 6.3% dividend yield but also its unique qualities, which offer high predictability when it comes to its future financials. Further, the recent correction in the stock has opened up a wider margin of safety and the potential for significant upside potential. Accordingly, I am bullish on the stock.

What are Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s Unique Qualities?

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s investment case as a great income stock is backed by its unique qualities. These include a well-diversified asset base, its multi-year, inflation-protected power purchase agreements (PPAs), and its tremendous off-taker (customer) base. Let’s take a look at these.

Atlantica’s Asset Base

Atlantica’s asset base is well-diversified, comprising 44 renewable energy projects across all categories, with the capacity to generate 2,161 MW of total renewable energy. Specifically, 31 of the company’s renewable energy sources comprise solar and wind farms, seven are transmission and transport projects, three are efficient natural gas projects, and three are water projects.

Atlantica’s asset base is not only diversified from an asset class point of view but also from a geographical perspective. Only about 41% of its assets are located in North America. Europe and South America contain 34% and 17% of its assets, respectively. The remaining 8% of its assets span across the globe, including countries such as South Africa and Algeria.

Exceptional Cash-Flow Visibility

Atlantica’s sustainable dividend is underpinned by the company’s asset base, which is tied to multi-year power purchase agreements that offer exceptional cash-flow visibility and reduced risk. With an average remaining contract life of approximately 14 years, Atlantica’s future cash flows are virtually certain, allowing management to prudently plan future investments and dividend growth.

However, it gets even better. An impressive 47% of the company’s assets are linked to inflation-based formulas or indexed to a specified number of hikes over time. This means that, despite the current surge in inflation, Atlantica’s assets are well-protected and, in fact, can benefit as rising expenses are covered by its off-takers.

High-Quality Off-Takers

Atlantica’s impressive PPEs would mean little if they weren’t backed by high-quality off-takers that can adequately commit to them. In fact, Atlantica’s off-takers are extremely creditworthy, therefore capping the company’s counter-party risks.

Most are government-linked entities or renowned companies in the energy sector, which makes it quite unlikely that they would default on their contractual obligations. Namely, some of Atlantica’s off-takers include UTE (The National Administration of Power Plants and Electrical Transmissions in Uruguay), CNE (National Energy Commission of Chile), Sonatrach/ADE (Algeria’s state-owned oil company), Enel Generacion Chile (NYSE:ENIC) (a public company with strong and transparent financials), The Government of Peru, and The Kingdom of Spain.

Moreover, despite Atlantica’s significant international presence and reliance on off-takers abroad, an impressive 90% of the company’s cash flows are either received in USD or hedged to the USD. This provides an added layer of protection for the company’s overall cash-flow visibility, shielding it from currency fluctuations and other risks associated with overseas exposure.

Unique Qualities Drive Robust Results

Thanks to its distinctive features, as mentioned earlier, Atlantica has been able to deliver impressive results in various economic environments. Even in the challenging macro environment of 2022, the company’s multi-year PPAs generated resilient cash flows, leading to another rock-solid year for Atlantica.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year came in at $797.1 million, a 1.5% increase compared to 2021. Hence, cash available for distribution (CAFD) increased by 5.5% over the prior-year period to $237.9 million or by 2.0% to $2.07 on a per-share basis.

The mismatch between the total CAFD and the per-share metric is due to a larger number of outstanding shares that were issued by Atlantica to fund the investments and acquisitions that took place during this period. Still, with Atlantica posting growth on a per-share basis, it’s clear that these acquisitions were accretive to profitability and, thus, fruitful for current shareholders.

Atlantica’s Dividend Prospects

Atlantica’s dividend prospects are quite strong due to the stability that its unique qualities offer. Thanks to the resilience and predictability of its cash flows, Atlantica has been able to raise its dividend for seven years in a row.

Atlantica’s management is confident that the company’s current PPA profile, recent investments, and ongoing development pipeline will result in cash available for distribution of between $235 million and $260 million for 2023. Assuming the company achieves the midpoint of this range and modestly dilutes shareholders, CAFD/share in FY2023 is likely to come in close to $2.07, which is consistent with last year’s performance.

Therefore, the company has ample room to keep growing the dividend from its current annualized rate of $1.78. Atlantica’s 6.3% yield remains well-covered from a payout ratio perspective and well-insulated from an operating perspective due to the company’s robust attributes.

Is AY Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on three Buys and three Hold ratings assigned in the past three months. At $31.83, the average Atlantica Infrastructure price target implies 12.4% upside potential.

Conclusion

While the company’s future revenue growth may be partly offset by a dilutive offering, as is typical in the industry, its portfolio is well-diversified, with its high-quality assets attached to long-term PPEs that include inflation-linked rate hikes. This makes it an attractive investment option for income-oriented investors seeking exposure to the renewable energy industry with limited risks.

The combination of these unique features is expected to continue to generate robust revenues for the company for years, if not decades, to come, allowing shareholders to continue enjoying a high-yielding, well-protected dividend.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AY

Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
The FlyStreet Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
21d ago
AY
AQN
Atlantica Sustainable upgraded at BofA after strategic review launched
AY
AQN
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA
AY
More AY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AY

Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
The FlyStreet Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
21d ago
AY
AQN
Atlantica Sustainable upgraded at BofA after strategic review launched
The FlyAtlantica Sustainable upgraded at BofA after strategic review launched
21d ago
AY
AQN
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA
The FlyAtlantica Sustainable Infrastructure upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA
21d ago
AY
More AY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >