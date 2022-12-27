3 “Strong Buy” Stocks to Coast Your Portfolio into 2023

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

3 “Strong Buy” Stocks to Coast Your Portfolio into 2023

Story Highlights

Cytokinetics, Costco, and Workday are three trending stocks from different sectors of the economy that Wall Street analysts are bullish on for the long run.

One shouldn’t keep a myopic view of the market while building a strong and sustainable portfolio. Gains and losses are averaged out over a longer period, giving the investor the benefit of compounding wealth. Thus, keeping the long-term in mind, I picked three “Strong Buy” companies selected by using TipRanks’ Trending Stocks tool, which tracks the most rated stocks: Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY). These stocks have been grabbing attention this week.

Cytokinetics

Investors have their hopes pinned on leading biopharmaceutical company Cytokinetics’ overall pipeline of drugs for various cardiac conditions. Despite the FDA’s thumbs down for its omecamtiv mecarbil drug earlier this month, investors were unperturbed, and the stock is up more than 11% this month.

Recently, Needham analyst Serge Belanger added Cytokinetics to his “Conviction List” and selected it as his “Top Pick” for 2023. Despite the disapproval of its omecamtiv drug, the analyst thinks that investors will be more interested in data readouts from various trial phases of Cytokinetics’ aficamten medication next year.

Is CYTK a Buy?

Cytokinetics holds the Street’s Strong Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buys and one Hold. The average CYTK stock price target of $63.18 implies an upside potential of 38.58%.

Costco

Costco’s unique business offers bulk merchandise at discounted prices via membership warehouses. Planned investments and a customer-centric approach to business have helped the business survive the tough year of 2022.

Recently, Tigress Financial Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth noted that consumer spending is likely to improve later in 2023, and that will be a boon for Costco’s revenue growth. The analyst also believes that Costco’s leadership position in the warehouse-based retail market gives it the strength to manage its supply chain movements.

Despite cutting the price target to $635 from $678, Feinseth reiterated his Buy rating on COST stock. The analyst thinks that the recent pullback is a “major buying opportunity” and expects Costco’s growth to continue to be driven by its loyal customer base and resilient business model.

Is Costco a Buy, Sell or Hold?

Costco is a Strong Buy on Wall Street, based on 18 Buys and five Holds. The average price target of $557.14 indicates an upside of 20.4% over the next 12 months.

Workday

Cloud applications provider Workday is experiencing solid demand for its Human Capital Management (HCM) and financial management solutions. The company’s cloud-based business model and growing product portfolio have helped it maintain its footing throughout the turbulent year. It even expects to continue seeing healthy order momentum in Fiscal 2023, despite challenges.

Despite falling more than 37% this year so far, the stock has a solid growth runway ahead based on the prospects in the cloud applications market, especially in the HCM market. Notably, Market Research Future forecasts the global human capital management software market to reach $28.93 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.2% between 2020 and 2030.

Recently, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target to $235 from $225. The analyst believes that the appointment of Carl Eschenbach as co-CEO can be very beneficial to the existing leadership team and open several new opportunities for the company.

Is Workday Stock a Buy?

Wall Street is bullish on WDAY stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 19 Buys and five Holds. The average price target stands at $203.27, which means that the current price can go up more than 23% over the next 12 months.

Bottom Line

The three stocks mentioned above, each of which has its own unique strengths, could protect your portfolio in the event of a downcycle. As we approach 2023 while still riding the bear market, investors are increasingly interested in buying recession-resistant stocks, such as SYTK, COST and WDAY.

Special end-of-year offer: Access TipRanks Premium tools for an all-time low price! Click to learn more.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on COST

Holiday Retail Sales Up 7.6%; 2 Stocks to Consider
Stock Analysis & IdeasHoliday Retail Sales Up 7.6%; 2 Stocks to Consider
3h ago
AMZN
COST
Great time to buy Costco stock, Barron’s says
COST
Costco price target lowered to $635 from $678 at Tigress Financial
COST
More COST Latest News >

More News & Analysis on COST

Holiday Retail Sales Up 7.6%; 2 Stocks to Consider
Stock Analysis & IdeasHoliday Retail Sales Up 7.6%; 2 Stocks to Consider
3h ago
AMZN
COST
Great time to buy Costco stock, Barron’s says
The FlyGreat time to buy Costco stock, Barron’s says
3d ago
COST
Costco price target lowered to $635 from $678 at Tigress Financial
The FlyCostco price target lowered to $635 from $678 at Tigress Financial
6d ago
COST
More COST Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >