These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks Have Crushed the Market in 2022 — And They Can Go Even Higher

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks Have Crushed the Market in 2022 — And They Can Go Even Higher

The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 Energy index up a whopping 65%. So the question for investors is, does the sector have more room to run? According to Wall Street pros, the answer to that is ‘yes.’

Selling an absolutely necessary product, energy companies are widely seen as hedges against inflation, frequently offering a combination of corporate profits and shareholder dividends. In the US, the price of crude oil has risen 15% so far this year, and the government estimates that it will continue going up, from its current $86 per barrel to $95 per barrel in the first half of next year.

Bearing this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to pinpoint two energy stocks that are showing clear opportunities for investors. These are Strong Buy tickers, according to the analyst community, and while both have already achieved serious growth this year, they are primed to keep climbing higher. Let’s take a closer look.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

The first energy stock on our list is Cheniere Energy, a Houston-based firm specializing in the liquefication of natural gas prior to export. The company controls a $38 billion network of pipelines and natural gas liquification facilities, including major export terminals at Corpus Christi, Texas and Sabine Pass, Louisiana. The export terminals include 9 liquefaction units between them, and are capable of passing through a total of 45 million tons annually of liquified natural gas for export. Cheniere is the largest natural gas liquification company operating in the US, and one of the largest in the world.

Along with a leading position in the US gas export market, Cheniere has also been showing steady gains in revenues since the third quarter of 2020. The company’s most recent report, from 3Q22, showed $8.85 billion at the top line, up an impressive 177% year-over-year. Cheniere has found support for its revenues from the rising price of natural gas on the world markets, along with increased exports to Europe in recent weeks. Overall volume of gas exported in 3Q22 was 559 trillion Btu, compared to 500 trillion one year earlier, a gain of 12%.

The company’s net income, however, came in at a loss, of $2.38 billion. This was a sharp turnaround from recent profits, and was attributed to derivative losses of approximately $2.2 billion, and settlements of $6 billion.

Nonetheless, Cheniere shares are up 67% this year, far outperforming the overall markets.

Cheniere has scored fans within the analyst community. Among them is Jefferies analyst Lloyd Byrne, who rates the stock a Buy, while his $210 price target implies a one-year upside of 25%. (To watch Byrne’s track record, click here)

Backing his stance, the analyst writes: “We like Cheniere because its first mover advantages give it a leg up in contracting and self-funding growth projects, which should help sustain its position as the largest US liquefaction player generating strong returns on capital and consistent cash flows. Helped by this virtuous cycle, we believe Cheniere will be well positioned to return cash to shareholders through spending and commodity cycles. Recent guidance raise and capital allocation update reinforces our view.”

The Street, generally, is sanguine on Cheniere stock, as shown by the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating based on 13 positive analyst reviews. The stock is trading for $167.32 and its $210.69 average price target suggests that a gain of ~26% lies ahead. (See Cheniere stock forecast on TipRanks)

Schlumberger Limited (SLB)

From natural gas export we’ll turn to oilfield services, another essential niche. The oil exploration companies would not be able to get their product out of the ground if not for the services offered by Schlumberger and its peers. Schlumberger makes available to the drilling companies the necessary expertise in well completion, drilling, and other engineering tasks essential in oil production.

The oil industry, generally, has benefitted in recent quarters from increases in the price of crude on world markets, along with continued strong demand, and Schlumberger has had a part of that. The company’s revenues are solid, with the recent 3Q22 report showing a top line of $7.5 billion. This was up 28% from the year-ago quarter, and included a 26% y/y gain in international revenue and an even stronger 37% y/y jump in North American revenue.

The company reported a GAAP EPS of 63 cents per share, which was up 62% y/y. These earnings were accompanied by strong cash flows – cash from operations came in at $1.6 billion, and free cash flow was reported at $1.1 billion. The company also boasted current liquid assets of $3.6 billion. In short, Schlumberger is swimming in cash.

For investors, that’s important because cash funds the dividend, which was declared on October 20 at 17.5 cents per common share, for a January 12 payment. At the current declared rate, the dividend pays out 70 cents per year, and yields 1.32%. While the yield is low, Schlumberger does have a reliable history of keeping up the payments.

Schlumberger’s stock has gained an impressing 79% this year, outperforming the broader market by far.

Analyst Roger Read, in coverage of Schlumberger for Wells Fargo, sees the company is a strong position to continue its gains. He writes, “SLB posted positive EPS/EBITDA beats on impressive Well Construction and Production Systems performance supported by continued net pricing improvements. Increased activity in the offshore and international markets presents upside for strong int’l servicers in our view, which is why SLB remains our top pick in the sector.”

Read’s comments back up his Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating on these shares, and he sets a $69 price target that suggests a 30% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Read’s track record, click here)

Overall, no fewer than 17 Wall Street analysts have chimed in on SLB shares, and they are unanimously positive, giving the stock its Strong Buy consensus rating. Schlumberger stock is priced at $53.10 and its $58.38 average target indicates ~10% one-year upside. (See SLB stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for energy stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on LNG

Oil Trends Lower in Early Trade
Market NewsOil Trends Lower in Early Trade
20h ago
COP
CVX
Why Long-Term Trends Favor Cheniere Energy Stock (NYSE:LNG)
LNG
Oil Gives Up $90 Mark ahead of Midterms Outcome
COP
CVX
More LNG Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on LNG

Oil Trends Lower in Early Trade
Market NewsOil Trends Lower in Early Trade
20h ago
COP
CVX
Why Long-Term Trends Favor Cheniere Energy Stock (NYSE:LNG)
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhy Long-Term Trends Favor Cheniere Energy Stock (NYSE:LNG)
1d ago
LNG
Oil Gives Up $90 Mark ahead of Midterms Outcome
Market NewsOil Gives Up $90 Mark ahead of Midterms Outcome
2d ago
COP
CVX

Latest News Feed