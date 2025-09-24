These 2 Stocks Could Be Prime Takeover Targets, According to Analysts

What began as a cautious ride earlier in the year has swelled into a full-blown bull market. The S&P 500 has climbed 14% in 2025, while the NASDAQ, lifted by the AI boom, has surged 17%.

And when markets roar like this, dealmaking usually follows. Rising stock prices don’t just boost investor portfolios, they also hand companies a powerful tool in the form of more valuable shares they can use as acquisition currency. With balance sheets expanding and optimism running high, CEOs often view M&A as the fastest way to keep growth momentum alive.

That’s exactly what we’re seeing play out. For example, Google shelled out $32 billion for cloud security firm Wiz, while Palo Alto Networks struck a $25 billion cash-plus-stock deal to scoop up CyberArk.

But those are hardly the only M&A targets on the field. Wall Street’s analysts are on the lookout, and they are spotting takeover targets in today’s markets. We’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get a closer look at two of their calls. Let’s dive in.

Revolution Medicines (RVMD)

The first potential takeover target we’ll look at here is Revolution Medicines, a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on late-stage clinical oncology research. Specifically, the company is developing new medications to treat patients with RAS-addicted cancers, a class of cancers ‘fueled’ by a mutation in which the RAS proteins give a constant ‘on’ signal.

In RAS-addicted cancers, the mutated proteins cause uncontrolled cell growth – but they also provide an opening for new therapies. The affected cancer cells are dependent on them, and a therapeutic agent that closes the RAS pathway may have high potential against these cancers. This is the approach that Revolution Medicines is taking.

It’s not an easy approach, however. RAS mutations occur in about one-third of all human cancers, and are particularly frequent in some of the more dangerous forms, such as pancreatic, lung, and colorectal cancers. Revolution Medicines has developed a research pipeline that features several RAS(ON) inhibitors, specially designed for action against a diverse array of the oncogenic versions of RAS proteins. In short, the company is working to develop a set of broad-spectrum anti-cancer drugs by attacking a protein mutation that powers cancer growth.

The company’s leading drug candidate, RMC-6236, also called daraxonrasib, made headlines recently when the company released a set of clinical trial results that support initiating the RASolute 303 global Phase 3 registrational trial of the drug as a treatment for first-line metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. This is a particularly dangerous form of pancreatic cancer, and existing treatments have, at best, limited efficacy.

The released results, from monotherapy studies of daraxonrasib in the treatment of 1L and 2L metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, showed that the drug demonstrated a tolerable safety profile, as well as measurable anti-tumor activity. Shares in RVMD jumped sharply, by as much as 14%, after the results were made public.

Daraxonrasib is currently undergoing several clinical trial research tracks, against both metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (metastatic PDAC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and is part of a combination therapy study against other solid tumors.

It was the demonstrated success and the high potential of Revolution Medicines’ leading drug candidate that put Raymond James analyst Sean McCutcheon right in line with the bulls on this biotech.

McCutcheon cites several reasons to support his optimistic stance, including why he views the stock as a potential takeout target: 1) We see the broad activity of daraxonrasib as an advantage over mutant selective approaches on response durability… 2) Daraxonrasib is poised to become the new standard of care in RASmut advanced pancreatic cancer, first in the 2L setting and next in the 1L setting as monotherapy or in combination with chemotherapy. 3) We think the company has optionality on a 1L NSCLC approach with potential for durable benefit in combination with checkpoint inhibitor for daraxonrasib, and a potent chemo sparing regimen combining daraxonrasib and G12C selective KRAS (ON) inhibitor elironrasib (RMC-6291). 4) The company is well capitalized for a launch in 2L PDAC, with potential to become a global commercial entity or, without yet striking an EU partnership, a prime takeout target, despite a recent royalty and debt deal for daraxonrasib.”

Following from this, the analyst rates the shares as a Strong Buy, and he backs that with a $72 price target that points toward a one-year upside potential of 63%. (To watch McCutcheon’s track record, click here)

This stock has earned 15 recent positive analyst reviews, making the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. The shares are currently priced at $44.21 and their $71.24 average target price indicates room for a one-year gain of 61%. (See RVMD stock forecast)

Jamf Holding (JAMF)

The next stock on our list here is a tech company. Jamf has built a successful niche for itself as the go-to standard in cloud-based Apple ecosystem management for businesses. The company offers the only enterprise-scale, vertically focused security platform for Apple infrastructure. Apple has a long-standing reputation for quality in its various computer and device lines – but its operating systems are unique and sometimes present difficulties when interfacing with non-Apple systems.

Jamf addresses exactly those issues. The company’s platform is designed to enable organizations of all types – including businesses, hospitals, government entities, and schools – to connect, manage, and protect their various Apple products. The platform can handle Apple devices, apps, and other resources, putting the connections on the cloud so that physical links are not necessary. And better yet, organizations using Jamf’s cloud platform can deliver Apple devices to their workers in brand-new, out-of-the-box condition – and the connections will be made automatically the first time the device is turned on.

The company offers its customers a variety of solutions for their Apple management, including Mac management and security for enterprises using the Mac computer lines, and mobile device management optimized for Apple’s iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices. In addition, Jamf offers platform optimizations to meet the specific needs of small businesses and K-12 schools. In short, the company’s services are customizable to meet the needs of any user, a vital attribute when working with an ecosystem as broad as Apple’s.

When we turn to the company’s financial results, we find that in 2Q25 JAMF’s top line grew 15% year-over-year to reach $176.5 million, beating the forecast by $7.53 million. Its ARR, annual recurring revenue, was up 14% and came to a total of $710 million. At the bottom line, the company’s non-GAAP EPS of 18 cents was in line with expectations and was up year-over-year by 4 cents per share.

This tech company has caught the eye of Canaccord analyst David Hynes, who points to the strong growth in revenue and ARR, and also flags its potential as a takeout target.

“Organic growth appears to have accelerated and JAMF continues to drive notable year-over-year operating leverage. The firm believes it’s firmly on track to be a Rule of 40 business (revenue growth + EBITDA margin) exiting Q4/26, which means these margins gains and steady growth should persist… We either start to see multiple expansion as the business progresses towards intermediate-term financial targets or this becomes a pretty logical takeout target, but either way, we see a path higher for JAMF shares from here,” Hynes opined.

Quantifying this stance, Hynes puts a Buy rating on the shares, along with a $15 price target that suggests a one-year upside potential of 39%. (To watch Hynes’ track record, click here)

Overall, Jamf’s stock gets a Moderate Buy consensus rating from the analyst consensus, based on 11 reviews that include 8 Buys and 3 Holds. The shares are priced at $10.76, and their $14.20 average price target implies a gain of 32% over the next 12 months. (See JAMF stock forecast)

