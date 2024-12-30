These 2 Monster Growth Stocks Skyrocketed Over 1,000% This Year — Here’s What Analysts Expect in 2025

“Past performance won’t guarantee future returns” is one of the first lessons in investing, a useful reminder that we can never tell what the future has in store. At the same time, a strong track record for a particular company can also suggest that the good times just might keep on rolling.

So, what does it mean when a stock gains 1,000% or more in a single year? A jump of that magnitude signifies sustained outperformance – and investors will rightly wish to take a closer look. Wall Street’s analysts also pay close attention to such robust gains, digging into the financials to understand what’s really going on.

We’ve opened up the TipRanks database to look at two monster growth stocks that have skyrocketed over 1,000% this year to understand what the analysts are expecting from them in 2025. Here’s what we found.

Monopar Therapeutics, Inc. (MNPR)

First on our list of growth stocks today is Monopar Therapeutics, a biotech research firm working at both the preclinical and clinical research stages in the development of new treatments for cancer and a rare genetic disease. The company notes that cancer will affect nearly half of the population at some time, while its own management team possesses idiosyncratic expertise in the treatment of a rare genetic condition, Wilson’s disease, in which the body is unable to remove excess copper.

Following these tracks, Monopar has developed MNPR-101, a set of related variations on a novel, first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody designed to target the urokinase plasminogen activator receptor, or uPAR. This is a well-characterized protein receptor frequently implicated in tumor cells and expressed in a wide range of tumor tissues. Due to the low expression of uPAR in normal tissues, the company believes that MNPR-101 has the potential to become a well-tolerated treatment for a large number of cancers.

The company has also recently acquired an exclusive worldwide license for ALXN-1840. Monopar acquired this license from Alexion, Astra Zeneca Rare Disease. ALXN-1840 has completed a Phase 3 trial in the treatment of Wilson’s disease, and Monopar will conduct future activities in global development and commercialization of the drug. The acquisition of ALXN-1840 was made through an undisclosed cash payment by Monopar, along with agreement to pay future royalties based on sales and other milestones. In addition to its license, Monopar has an equity stake in ALXN-1840.

The deal to take over ALXN-1840 was big news for Monopar this year, and when the agreement was made public, the stock spiked sharply, rising from $4.63 per share to more than $32. While the shares have been volatile since, and are no longer trading as high as that spike, the stock does show a powerful year-to-date gain of 1,343%.

For Jones Research analyst Justin Walsh, the key point here is the combination of Monopar’s recent gains and sound potential. He cites the company’s in-house pipeline as worth a look, but notes the acquisition of ALXN-1840 as the potential game-changer, writing, “We remain intrigued by the potential of the company’s uPAR-targeted radiopharmaceutical pipeline, but the addition of the late-stage, comparatively clinically de-risked ALXN-1840 asset has resulted in that asset becoming a significant driver in our model and a key to our updated investment thesis. Although we do not see specific synergies between ALXN-1840 and the rest of the pipeline, we view the diversification positively and believe that ALXN-1840 has the potential to provide a steady cash flow to fund other development efforts…”

These comments back up Walsh’s Buy rating here, while his $37 price target suggests a 12-month gain of 51%. (To watch Walsh’s track record, click here)

There are only 3 recent analyst reviews on file for this stock, but all three are positive – giving Monopar a Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock is currently trading for $24.53 and its average target price of $36.33 implies a one-year upside potential of 48%. (See MNPR stock forecast)

Dave, Inc. (DAVE)

From biotech we’ll shift gears and go to the world of personal finance. Dave, Inc. is a banking app, known for making personal banking simple and efficient. The company’s banking activities are conducted entirely online, with a focus on short-term cash loans for “the 150 million Americans who cannot afford a $400 emergency.” Customers access Dave’s services primarily through the mobile app, and the company does not charge minimum balance fees or overdraft fees.

The key benefit customers find in Dave is the company’s fast loan service. Dave advertises that users can access short-term loans of up to $500 in one minute or less via the app. Access to quick cash is a vital attribute for Dave’s targeted customer base, the large segment of the US population that deals with day-to-day financial struggles. Dave has foregone the traditional front-end of the banking industry, and boasts that, by cutting out branch locations, it can direct more resources to meeting customer needs.

In addition to quick loan services, Dave also offers a Side Hustle service that connects the app with the gig economy; a spending account linked to a debit Mastercard, Apple Pay, or Google Pay; an interest-bearing checking account that can pay up to 4% annually; and easy tracking of personal spending. Dave has even brought AI technology into the mix to analyze customer spending and expenses and speed up the loan process. While Dave is not a traditional bank, member accounts are held at an FDIC-member bank, Evolve Bank & Trust, and can therefore protect deposits up to the $250,000 limit through “pass-through deposit insurance.”

Dave’s app was launched in 2017, and in the years since has grown to boast more than 11 million members. In its last reported quarter, the company saw its new members increase by 4% to 854,000, and at the same time reported a 14% decrease in customer acquisition costs. The company had 2.4 million monthly transacting members during the quarter. Dave’s revenue total in 3Q24 came to $92.5 million, up 41% year-over-year, and the company stated that year-over-year revenue growth has now accelerated for four quarters in a row.

This is strong growth, and the company’s guidance has been revised to reflect it. Dave has published a full-year 2024 revenue estimate in the range of $340 million to $343 million – comparing favorably to both the previous guidance ($310 million to $325 million) and the consensus expectation of $327 million. Shares in DAVE surged on the new guidance figures, and the stock is up 1,067% for 2024 year-to-date.

5-star analyst Mark Palmer, covering DAVE for Benchmark, sees this personal finance company at the start of a potential lucrative runway. As he writes, “We believe DAVE has a long runway for growth, as its 11.6m members as of September 30 represented just ~7% of the approximately 180m U.S. consumers who are struggling with their finances and could benefit from short-term loans of $25 to $500. At the same time, the company’s many customers who return to its platform for multiple loans over time provide it with a solid base that it could use to sustain its rapid growth through the cross-selling of new financial products, including credit products… In terms of valuation, we believe DAVE’s combination of strong top-line growth and burgeoning profitability merits a higher multiple.”

Palmer goes on to rate DAVE as a Buy, and his price target of $119 suggests a gain of 22% on the one-year horizon. (To watch Palmer’s track record, click here)

All seven of the recent analyst reviews here are positive, leading to a Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares in DAVE are currently trading for $97.81, and the stock’s recent gains have pushed it up almost to the average price target of $100.50, leaving room for just a 2.75% increase in the next 12 months. (See DAVE stock forecast)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.