These 2 Momentum Stocks Got a Bullish Nod — Here’s Why They Could Reach New Highs

Buying into rising stocks is a natural impulse – and it’s a viable investing strategy. Momentum investing, as it’s called, is the art of finding and following the market’s upward trends.

Of course, every investing style has its boosters and its bummers, and both sides usually have strong arguments in their favor. The key to success is finding balance, and remembering that while past performance won’t guarantee a future return, it can still provide useful indications of where a stock is heading.

With that in mind, let’s dive into a pair of momentum stocks that are currently catching investors’ attention. Using the TipRanks database, we’ve zeroed in on two names that have not only gained steam lately, but have also received bullish endorsements from at least one Street analyst. Let’s take a look.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

The first momentum stock on our list today is BridgeBio, a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on genetic diseases that are both rare and serious. More specifically, BridgeBio has chosen disease targets with what it describes as ‘clear genetic drivers’; that is, it is developing drug candidates to treat diseases that are genetically linked to single mutations. BridgeBio has chosen a rich field in which to work, as it can choose from more than 10,000 genetic diseases that meet its target criteria – and they impact tens of millions of patients globally. More importantly, this group of diseases has relatively few FDA-approved medications, giving BridgeBio plenty of openings.

BridgeBio bases its development work on its proprietary drug development platform, looking for novel genetic diseases to target and then creating new medicines to address symptoms and improve patient outcomes. The company follows this development stage by moving a drug candidate from a successful clinical trial series and into the regulatory process, with commercialization being the final goal. BridgeBio reached that goal late last year.

This past November, the company received FDA approval of its drug acoramidis for the treatment of cardiomyopathy of wild-type or variant transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM), a disease that affects the heart muscle. Treatment with acoramidis was shown in clinical trials to reduce death and hospitalization from the disease, with statistically significant improvements in patients under treatment. BridgeBio is marketing the new drug under the brand name Attruby, and 1Q25 was the company’s first full quarter of commercialization efforts. The company is still investigating acoramidis in the clinical trial program, where it is the subject of the Phase 3 ACT-EARLY study, testing whether the drug is useful in preventing asymptomatic patients who carry the pathogenic TTR variant from developing the active disease.

Turning to the company’s financial side, we find that BridgeBio’s 1Q25 earnings release showed $116.6 million in total revenues, of which $36.7 million was net product revenue derived from sales of Attruby in the US following the drug’s commercial launch. The balance of the company’s revenue came from license and services income. Compared to the prior-year quarter, this segment of the revenue was down by $131.2 million, leading to the total revenue year-over-year decline of 45%, although the total haul actually beat Street expectations by $58 million, aided by Atturby’s better-than-expected debut. BridgeBio ran a net loss in 1Q25, of 88 cents per share, yet this was 5 cents per share better than had been expected. Investors have liked the story here and the stock shows a strong gain for the year-to-date, up ~74%.

BridgeBio has caught the attention of Oppenheimer analyst Trevor Allred, who is taking a more bullish stance on the shares in light of Attruby’s successful commercialization. Allred writes, “We’ve been wrong on BBIO since our initiation—Bridgebio’s team has executed Attruby’s launch superbly, and shares have been supported by commercial outperformance and a look-ahead to clinical catalysts at YE. Our trepidation around 2029 generic entry has not mattered for 2025 stock performance. We expect share outperformance to continue as 2025 Attruby sales clear consensus estimates, and we expect commercial success to be compounded by positive clinical results from ADH1 and LGMD2i clinical trials around YE. Our concerns regarding long-term revenue durability remain, but BBIO has time to demonstrate real-world datasets demonstrating benefit over tafamidis should generics become available in 2029.”

Allred follows these comments with an upgrade from Perform (i.e., Neutral) to Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating for BBIO, and a $60 price target that implies a one-year upside potential of 26%. (To watch Allred’s track record, click here)

Overall, this stock has earned a Strong Buy consensus rating from the Street, based on 18 recent reviews that have a lopsided breakdown of 17 Buys to 1 Hold. The shares are priced at $47.69, and their $62.75 average target price suggests that the stock will gain 31.5% by this time next year. (See BBIO stock forecast)

So-Young International (SY)

Next up on our list of momentum stocks is So-Young, a Chinese company. The firm that operates a social media platform, linked to the medical aesthetics industry, and connecting the varied consumers, professionals, and medical service providers in the aesthetics sector. The platform makes available reliable and trustworthy information on a carefully vetted and curated network of medical aesthetic providers. The service platform focuses on content distribution in China, making use of major social media networks and other targeted media platforms.

Social media and medical aesthetics are both growth industries, and So-Young is building a brand image based on user trust, an extensive reach, and valuable data insights. So-Young’s user base can trade information on clinics, the latest treatment trends in aesthetics, and the quality of treatment, all permitting better patient decisions – and based on the trust engendered by sharing personal experiences. The company is working to expand its network, to add additional medical fields such as dentistry, dermatology, ophthalmology, and basic physical exams. The service is focused on China, and the company is based in Beijing.

In its financial release for 1Q25, So-Young reported important gains in the number of active users on its network and the number of verified paid visits. The active users – defined as those who had visited an aesthetic clinic at least once in the previous 12 months – totaled more than 75,500, a massive gain from the 8,000 reported in the prior-year period. The gain in verified paid visits was similar, with 45,500 in 1Q25 compared to 4,600 in 1Q24. The company reported Q1 revenue at the high end of its previously published guidance range, with a top line of RMB297.3 million (approximately US$41 million) compared with RMB318.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, a figure that beat Street expectations by $0.8 million.

The shares have been on a huge runup, up 411% this year, the bulk of the gains generated over the past month and this Chinese momentum stock has come to the attention of Citi analyst Nelson Cheung, who is impressed by the company’s recent growth. Cheung says of So-Young and its prospects, “Since launch in Nov 2024, SoYoung Clinic has quickly expanded with 31 centers in major cities (Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen) by end-Jun, verifying SY’s strength in 1) differentiating brand position for quality standardized service and value-for-money mindshare for mass public; 2) increasing pricing power over procurement as it scales up; 3) effective online private domain cross-selling for accurate targeting and site selection; 4) proven execution for profitable store management with ~80% aesthetic centers generating +ve op cash flow in 1Q. We see meaningful catalysts to drive stock price further if: 1) improving monthly sales for flagship stores in Jun (e.g. Beijing Baoli); 2) potential exploration of full managed franchising model by end 2025; 3) solid exclusive product pipeline until 2027E.” (To watch Cheung’s track record, click here)

Looking forward, Cheung rates this stock as a Buy, with a $5.50 price target that suggests a one-year gain for the stock of 30%. Cheung’s is the only analyst review on file for this stock, which is currently trading for $4.24. (See SY stock forecast)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

