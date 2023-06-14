These 2 Buy-Rated Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore, Says Wells Fargo

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

These 2 Buy-Rated Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore, Says Wells Fargo

Everyone is always on the lookout for the best possible deal – that applies to all walks of life, be it at the supermarket, the top echelons of sport, or the investing world. That said, finding the best deal in the stock market could be a complex endeavor because, while it is probably easy to find equities priced in a low range, there might be a good reason why said names are going for cheap.

Therefore, a little help in discerning which stocks are just not worth the time of day and which ones are truly at discount levels would be beneficial. In this regard, guidance from Wall Street’s equity experts, such as those employed at established financial institutions like Wells Fargo, can prove invaluable.

Recently, the firm’s analysts have homed in on a pair of stocks they believe are ripe for the picking right now, labeling them both as “too cheap” at current levels. We ran these tickers through the TipRanks database to find out what their Wall Street colleagues make of their chances.

PVH Corp. (PVH)

Let’s start in the global fashion industry and take a look at the parent company of some of the world’s most famous apparel brands.

PVH is a fashion market leader boasting a portfolio of iconic names such as Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, in addition to others on its roster. The New York City-based firm operates through various distribution channels, including retail stores, e-commerce platforms, and wholesale partnerships, with around 27,000 associates active in over 40 countries.

This global strutting business dialed in a strong first quarter report with beats both on the top-and bottom-line. Revenue climbed by 2% year-over-year to $2.16 billion, edging ahead of the forecast by $30 million. EPS of $2.14 easily trumped the $1.95 consensus estimate.

However, the shares fell consequently and that was down to a disappointing outlook. The company stuck to its FY 2023 guide, projecting revenue will rise by 3% to 4% vs. 2022, but that, at the mid-point, was below consensus, which called for a year-over-year increase of 3.76%. The outlook for Q2 was another letdown for investors, with EPS expected to hit $1.70, some distance below the Street’s expectation of $2.26.

Investors might have been disappointed with the forecast but that is no issue for Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow, who calls PVH a “rare name that has managed the tough macro well.” Moreover, Boruchow thinks investors should take advantage of an enticing entry point.

“Momentum is evident, multiple remains too cheap. PVH is bucking the trend – with international growth and NA recovery driving results. Better demand trends and improving margins are an outlier today, and it’s clear PVH’s strategies around supply chain, brand elevation and distribution are gaining steam. We remain very bullish on this idiosyncratic turnaround story,” Boruchow opined.

These comments form the basis for Boruchow’s Overweight (i.e., Buy) rating on PVH, while his $110 price target suggests the shares have room for 12-month growth of 29%. (To watch Boruchow’s track record, click here)

Elsewhere on Wall Street, the stock claims an additional 6 Buys and 7 Holds, all coalescing to a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average target currently stands at $97.79, indicating the shares will be changing hands for a 14% premium a year from now. (See PVH stock forecast)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holding (BJ)

The next stock Wells Fargo thinks is on discount is fittingly BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, a prominent American warehouse club retailer that operates a chain of membership-based stores. Since it was founded in 1984, BJ’s Wholesale Club has established itself as a significant player in the industry, offering consumers and businesses a wide range of products, including groceries, electronics, furniture, appliances, and more, at discounted prices. As a membership-based retailer, BJ’s offers exclusive benefits to its customers, such as access to a variety of services, discounts, and personalized offers.

The company operates 237 warehouse clubs across 18 states, primarily located on the east coast. In addition to its physical stores, BJ’s has expanded its digital presence, offering online shopping, delivery services, and the requisite mobile app.

While its business model is one suited for tough economic times, the company’s most recent quarterly readout was not an all-out success. Revenue increased by 4.9% year-over-year to reach $4.72 billion but fell $90 million shy of the analysts’ forecast. That said, gross profit rose from $790.6 million to $880 million and helped the retailer dial in adj. EPS of $0.85, thereby meeting Street expectations.

Shares have mostly been on the backfoot since the report’s release, a development Wells Fargo analsyt Edward Kelly puts down to “growing concerns about forward momentum.”

Those issues are understandable, says Kelly, although the analyst believes the stock is simply “too cheap.”

“BJ has the same issue as most peers… industry fundamentals are just slowing,” the 5-star analyst went on to say. “Consumer weakness is pressuring gen merch, while the historic pricing cycle in grocery is ending. This clearly creates momentum issues for defensive staples retail names. That said, BJ should be a share-gaining model, has a good self-help story, and trades at a compelling multiple. We remain Overweight as this big picture narrative should eventually win out.”

Along with that Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, Kelly’s $83 price target implies shares will appreciate by 33% over the course of the year. (To watch Kelly’s track record, click here)

Most analysts agree with that stance. Of the 14 other reviews made during the past 3 months, 9 join Kelly in the bull-camp, 4 remain on the sidelines while one implores to Sell, all adding up to a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The forecast calls for one-year gains of ~28%, considering the average target stands at $78.87. (See BJ stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on BJ

BJ’s Delivers Mixed Q1 Results
Market NewsBJ’s Delivers Mixed Q1 Results
22d ago
BJ
Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet
BJ
BJ’s Wholesale announces partnership with Simbe
BJ
More BJ Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BJ

BJ’s Delivers Mixed Q1 Results
Market NewsBJ’s Delivers Mixed Q1 Results
22d ago
BJ
Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet
Pre-EarningsBj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet
24d ago
BJ
BJ’s Wholesale announces partnership with Simbe
The FlyBJ’s Wholesale announces partnership with Simbe
3M ago
BJ
More BJ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >