These 10%-Yielding Dividend Stocks Are Bargain Buys, Says Analyst

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

These 10%-Yielding Dividend Stocks Are Bargain Buys, Says Analyst

What to do when the conventional wisdom and the market sentiment are tugging in different directions? It’s happening now, with markets registering strong year-to-date gains even though elevated inflation and high interest rates are threatening a credit crunch and starting to crimp consumer spending.

B. Riley’s chief investment strategist, Paul Dietrich, has been watching the markets closely, noting, “The jump in the S&P 500’s big tech stocks is hiding concerns among investors that the U.S. is about to go into recession… The S&P 500 currently looks overvalued. Its performance is higher than both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. It may be peaking and ready for a steep drop… It is time to be defensive in your investing.”

Defensive investing will naturally turn us toward the high-yielding dividend stocks. These are the classic defensive move when markets sour, bringing a steady income stream and solid returns to the table.

B. Riley 5-star analyst Bryce Rowe has taken that cue, and is going bullish on two dividend stocks in particular. These are dividend payers that offer high yields of at least 10%. In fact, Rowe is not the only ones singing these stocks’ praises. According to the TipRanks platform, they are rated as Strong Buys by the rest of the Street. Let’s take a closer look.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX)

We’ll start with a specialty finance company, Sixth Street Specialty Lending. These companies act in the middle-market sector, providing credit and financing to small- and mid-sized enterprises that don’t always have access to the traditional banking sector. Sixth Street’s role in the credit system helps to support the smaller businesses that have long been drivers of US economic activity.

From the company’s start back in July of 2011, through the first quarter of this year, Sixth Street has originated approximately $26 billion in total loans. The portfolio is diversified, and aims for low volatility; Sixth Street wants to ensure a return with a minimum of fuss. The company committed to $176.1 million in new fundings during 1Q23, and finished the quarter with a portfolio fair value of approximately $2.92 billion in 83 separate firms.

This portfolio activity generated $96.5 million in total investment income during 1Q23, a figure that beat the estimates by $2.8 million and grew an impressive 43% year-over-year. Sixth Street’s net investment income, a non-GAAP measure, was reported at 55 cents per share, 1 cent per share better than the forecast.

In addition to remaining profitable during a difficult economic environment, Sixth Street has also been able to generate cash resources. The company exited the first quarter with $25.7 million in total cash and cash equivalent assets on hand – although we should point out that this included $16.2 million in restricted cash.

Turning to the dividend, we find that with its Q1 results, Sixth Street looked ahead and declared a base payment of 46 cents per common share for the second quarter. This base payment was further supplemented by a dividend of 4 cents from Q1. The base dividend alone yields 9.8%, while including the supplemental dividend boosts the yield to 10.7%. We should note that this is the second declaration in a row that the company has included a supplemental dividend payment.

B. Riley’s Bryce Rowe, in his comments on Sixth Street, takes particular note of the company’s ability to generate profits. Rowe says, “Sixth Street has consistently delivered industry-leading profitability, with its 10-year, 5-year, and 3-year returns on equity ranking in the top five of BDCs we track. We believe its fundamental performance is particularly impressive, considering that its investment portfolio is largely comprised of debt investments… Sixth Street’s above-average profitability is a function of stronger-than-peer asset yields and a track record of sound underwriting… In our view, the risk/reward profile favors reward…”

Rowe goes on to initiate his coverage of TSLX shares with a Buy rating and a $21 price target that indicates room for a 13% gain over the next 12 months. Based on the current dividend yield and the expected price appreciation, the stock has ~23% potential total return profile. (To watch Rowe’s track record, click here)

Overall, all 8 of the recent analyst reviews here are positive, giving TSLX stock a Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock’s $18.70 trading price and $20.41 average price target imply a one-year gain of 9%. (See TSLX stock forecast)

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)

Let’s stick with specialty lending, and look at Ares Capital Corporation. This firm is a business development company, a BDC, another name given to specialty lenders. Ares Capital is a credit and financing firm that makes capital resources available to small- and mid-market businesses. In all, Ares provides a combination of funding, credit, and other financial instruments for its target client base.

A look at Ares’ portfolio shows that the company has preferences – and has somewhat diversified its loan mix. While 41.1% are first lien senior secured loans, a substantial portion, 18.4%, are second lien senior secured. Of the company’s clients, 21.6% are in the software industry, 11.3% are in the healthcare services sector, 9.8% are commercial and professional services. Geographically, Ares focuses most on the West (25.3%) and Midwest (23.8%) in its portfolio composition. In all, Ares has $21.1 billion in total investments, in 466 companies, over the years.

In the last quarter, 1Q23, Ares did not meet the Street’s expectations. Its top line, $618 million in total net investment income, was up 40% y/y, but it missed the forecast by $15.1 million. The bottom line figure, 57 cents per share in non-GAAP EPS, was 2 cents below the estimates.

Despite missing the target on earnings, Ares was still able to declare a generous dividend, of 48 cents per common share, for a June 30 payout. The $1.92 annualized rate gives a strong yield of 10.3%.

Missing the target and paying a high dividend gives this stock an interesting combination of risk and reward – and that attracted top analyst Rowe. In his comments, Rowe said, “We see the risk/reward profile as favoring reward given the supportive earnings environment, ARCC’s strong track record of underwriting/NAV growth, and its leadership position among direct lenders… ARCC has, in our opinion, thoughtfully managed its capital structure by extending maturities early, maintaining a reasonable balance between fixed- and floating-rate debt, and raising equity accretively via at-the-market and public offerings.”

Taking it forward, the analyst puts a $20.50 price target and a Buy rating on the shares. His target price suggests a one-year upside potential of 10%.

Overall, the analysts are decidedly bullish for ARCC. The 8 recent analyst reviews include 7 Buys against 1 Hold, for Strong Buy consensus, and the $19.94 average price target implies a 7% gain from the current trading price of $18.68. (See ARCC stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on ARCC

Ares Capital initiated with a Buy at B. Riley
The FlyAres Capital initiated with a Buy at B. Riley
4d ago
ARCC
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
AMC
APE
These 7%-Yielding Dividend Stocks Are Analysts’ Favorites
ET
EPD
More ARCC Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ARCC

Ares Capital initiated with a Buy at B. Riley
The FlyAres Capital initiated with a Buy at B. Riley
4d ago
ARCC
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
The FlyLargest borrow rate increases among liquid names
5d ago
AMC
APE
These 7%-Yielding Dividend Stocks Are Analysts’ Favorites
Stock Analysis & IdeasThese 7%-Yielding Dividend Stocks Are Analysts’ Favorites
1M ago
ET
EPD
More ARCC Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >