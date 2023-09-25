There’s an Opportunity Brewing in SoFi Stock, Says Analyst

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
There’s an Opportunity Brewing in SoFi Stock, Says Analyst
Stock Analysis & Ideas

There’s an Opportunity Brewing in SoFi Stock, Says Analyst

As part of stimulus measures that started with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, federal student loan payments have been in a moratorium. But now, for the first time in more than 3 years, interest has started to build up and payments are set to resume in October.

One company that stands to benefit from this development is SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI), with the student loan refinance segment making up a big part of its business. In fact, its overall share of the market has grown from 40% in 2019 to 60% today.

So, the company stands to gain here in a significant way and with student loan volumes down by ~75% from pre-moratorium levels, Jefferies analyst John Hecht notes that “even a modest recovery would be a catalyst for loan growth.”

After mortgages, with $1.5 trillion in balances outstanding, the student loan market is the US’s 2nd biggest consumer lending industry. In this market, a significant number of borrowers are eager to refinance their loans with the goal of reducing or controlling their monthly payments. According to Hecht’s analysis and conversations with industry experts, the 5-star analyst estimates that the present TAM (total addressable market) is approximately $200 billion. That takes into account the potential for rate and term refinancing, with Hecht reckoning many borrowers would be willing to accept a slightly higher interest rate if it allowed for a longer loan term, resulting in a reduced overall monthly payment.

SoFi management has already noticed a significant increase in refinancing activity. This uptick has occurred from a relatively low starting point and is primarily driven by individuals who have available funds and want to prevent the accumulation of interest. Moving forward, Hecht thinks this trend is set to continue. “We expect this activity to pick up over 3Q23 and start to accelerate in 4Q23, and normalizing to pre-COVID levels next year,” he summed up.

So, down to business, what does it all mean for investors? Hecht maintained a Buy rating on the shares, backed by a $15 price target. There’s potential upside of 100% from current levels. (To watch Hecht’s track record, click here)

However, not all on the Street are quite as upbeat; based on a mix of 7 Holds, 6 Buys and 4 Sells, the stock claims a Hold consensus rating. Nevertheless, the $9.84 average target makes room for one-year returns of 31%. (See SoFi stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

SoFi Stock (NASDAQ:SOFI): Will It Plunge or Double from Here?
Stock Analysis & IdeasSoFi Stock (NASDAQ:SOFI): Will It Plunge or Double from Here?
2h ago
SOFI
SoFi Technologies Stock (NASDAQ:SOFI): Conquering Fintech Turmoil
Stock Analysis & IdeasSoFi Technologies Stock (NASDAQ:SOFI): Conquering Fintech Turmoil
4d ago
SQ
PYPL
Unusually active option classes on open September 21st
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open September 21st
4d ago
IWM
VLO
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >