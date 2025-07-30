‘The Upside Is Enormous’: 2 Quantum Computing Stocks Rosenblatt Is Pounding the Table On

Most historians date the start of the Industrial Revolution to around 1770. Almost 150 years later, in 1913, Henry Ford introduced the assembly line to the factory floor, and some 75 years after that, the widespread use of PCs and networking brought us the internet and digital age. And now we’re looking at the advent of quantum computing, which promises to bring dramatically expanded computational power.

Right now, we’re on the cusp of the transition between traditional computing and quantum computing. Quantum computers make use of the principles of quantum mechanics and subatomic superpositioning to tackle far more complex problems than traditional digital machines, and to do so far more quickly.

According to McKinsey, the addressable market for them is expected to reach as high as $30 billion or more within just 10 years. Add in quantum-based communications and sensing technologies, and the market for quantum tech may hit as high as $97 billion by 2035. One thing is certain: that kind of growth is sure to attract investors.

Covering the quantum sector for Rosenblatt, analyst Kevin Garrigan noted: “For investors, quantum computing represents a long-duration, high-growth opportunity, with near-term commercialization through hybrid quantum-classical solutions in optimization and simulation. While widespread fault-tolerant systems remain a decade away, the strategic upside from quantum’s potential to disrupt industries such as pharmaceuticals, advanced materials, financial modeling, and cybersecurity is enormous.”

Garrigan has turned that bullish outlook into action, pounding the table on two quantum computing stocks that investors should buy into. And he’s not alone, the TipRanks database shows that Wall Street analysts are just as enthusiastic, assigning both names a Strong Buy consensus rating.

IonQ (IONQ)

We’ll start with IonQ, a tech company founded 10 years ago and based in College Park, Maryland. This is a prime location for a cutting-edge tech firm; it is just a few miles from Washington, DC, and it is home to the University of Maryland, giving the company easy access to sources of government and academic support.

IonQ is developing trapped ion quantum computing, a method that makes use of electromagnetic fields to trap and hold ions, electrically charged atomic particles, and to make use of their stable electric states to store qubit information, the basic data storage of quantum computing. In effect, IonQ is using the electromagnetic potential inherent in atoms to tap into the properties of the subatomic quantum particles from which they are built. It’s an approach that the company describes as ‘naturally quantum,’ and it is proving highly amenable to storing the qubit data that quantum computers use.

Following this path, IonQ has brought its trapped ion approach to fruition in the form of several commercially available quantum computers. The 25-qubit Aria is the company’s flagship system, while Forte, IonQ’s second system to hit the commercial market, brought an expanded capacity of 36 qubits. IonQ scored a $22 million sale of the Forte Enterprise system during the first quarter of this year, with Chattanooga’s EPB as the customer. More recently, IonQ entered into a strategic collaboration with Australia’s Emergence Quantum, giving the Maryland firm a foot in the Asia-Pacific arena.

IonQ is not standing still, and is working on a new system, Tempo, to bring higher-capacity quantum computers to the commercial market. Tempo is planned and designed as a faster and more useful quantum computer system, with a capacity of at least 64 qubits.

We won’t see IonQ’s 2Q25 results until August 6, but for now we can look back at the company’s Q1 report to get a feel for where IonQ stands. In the first quarter of this year, IonQ reported $7.57 million in revenue, flat year-over-year and edging over the forecast by some $56,000. The company reported a quarterly net loss of 14 cents per share, which was 15 cents better than had been expected. At the end of the quarter, IonQ had cash and liquid assets totaling $697.1 million.

For Garrigan, in his coverage of the stock, the starting point is IonQ’s solid position at the leading edge of the computing world’s future. The analyst writes, “We believe IonQ provides an attractive way to gain exposure to the quantum computing market, a market that we see as the next era of computing. It is our view that the quantum computing market is setup to be a multiple winner market and not a winner takes all market. We have a high level of confidence that IonQ is well positioned to take its place among the winners, and unlike some early stage competitors, IonQ will be exiting 2025 with annualized revenues in excess of $100M, nearly doubling in 2026, and could well be on track for $1B in revenue over the next few years. We believe executing on the product roadmap, developing a quantum ecosystem to capture value in the nascent quantum networking, and increasing partnerships/system sales will drive stock price appreciation.”

The analyst goes on to rate IONQ shares as a Buy, and his $70 price target points toward a one-year gain of 73%. (To watch Garrigan’s track record, click here)

The 7 recent analyst reviews of IonQ include 6 Buys to 1 Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock has a current trading price of $40.53 and its $47.50 average price target suggests that it will appreciate by 17% in the year ahead. (See IONQ stock forecast)

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

The next quantum stock we’ll look at is D-Wave, one of the leading companies in the quantum computing sector. D-Wave, whose Palo Alto headquarters are in the heart of Silicon Valley, has been in business since 1999, developing quantum computing from both the hardware and software sides. More importantly, the company is also working on cloud services and app development tools – the very tools and services that will be needed to fully integrate quantum computing into the structure of today’s digital world.

D-Wave is one of the early entrants into the quantum computing world, and boasts that it was the first company to bring working quantum computers to the market. Currently, D-Wave has several quantum systems available, through the cloud or through ‘on-premises’ installations. The company claims that its quantum systems have achieved 99.9% availability, an important reliability milestone.

Looking ahead, D-Wave has recently released its latest quantum computing system, the advanced Advantage2. This is an annealing quantum computer, designed to optimize problem-solving by locating the lowest energy state of a quantum system. This lower-power approach brings advantages in efficiency and cost of operations, while maintaining the high speed and capabilities inherent in quantum computing. Advantage2 is a sixth-generation quantum computer, and has proven that it can solve complex problems that are far beyond the abilities of even the best ‘classical’ supercomputers. The system is built to commercial-grade standards, and is intended to meet the needs of real-world customers, such as AI providers.

From an investor’s perspective, one of D-Wave’s biggest advantages is the experience that the company has gained as the leader in bringing quantum computing into real-world use. The company has already dealt with such problems as system optimization, cloud compatibility and networking, and software development to match quantum’s capabilities.

All of this gives D-Wave a solid foundation, and the company has built itself into a $5.7 billion leader. D-Wave employs experts in physics, cloud infrastructure, and even processor chip manufacturing, and has protected its intellectual property with more than 250 US patents.

On the financial side, D-Wave saw record-level revenue in 1Q25, with a top line of $15 million. This was up 507% year-over-year and beat expectations by $4.5 million. At the bottom line, D-Wave’s earnings came to a loss of 2 cents per share, a figure that was 3 cents per share better than had been anticipated. D-Wave has deep pockets, and closed out Q1 with a cash balance of $304.3 million on hand.

When we check in again with Rosenblatt’s Garrigan, we find the analyst upbeat on D-Wave, seeing plenty of opportunities for the firm over the coming years. He writes, “We believe D-Wave offers a differentiated way to gain exposure to the rapidly growing quantum computing market. It is our view that quantum annealing, a subsector of quantum computing, offers advantages over both classical computing and gate-based quantum systems for optimization workloads. We have a high level of confidence that D-Wave will capture significant market share in the quantum annealing market leading to D-Wave revenues growing at a +66% CAGR from 2025-2030. We believe continued demonstration of quantum supremacy, growing the commercial customer base, and executing on the dual-track product road map will drive stock price appreciation in the long-term.”

Once again, Garrigan rates an upwardly mobile quantum computing stock as a Buy, backing that with a $30 price target implying a one-year upside potential of 70%.

This is another quantum stock that has earned a Strong Buy consensus rating, this one based on 9 unanimously positive analyst reviews. The shares are priced at $17.67 and their $19.50 average target price suggests an upside of 10% on the one-year horizon. (See QBTS stock forecast)

