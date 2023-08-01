The SEC’s Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Lawsuit Reignites the Question — Are Cryptocurrencies Securities?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

The SEC’s Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Lawsuit Reignites the Question — Are Cryptocurrencies Securities?

Story Highlights

The SEC trying to turn Coinbase into a Bitcoin-only exchange reignites the industry-wide conversation about the legal status of cryptocurrencies. Experts weigh in on how the SEC’s push to identify crypto assets as securities causes damage to U.S.-based operations.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is hardly known for its crypto-friendly approach. So, when Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong revealed that the securities watchdog tried to turn his company into a Bitcoin-only exchange before the lawsuit, the crypto industry was not surprised.

Armstrong opened up about the prologue of the recent SEC lawsuit against Coinbase in an interview with The Financial Times. Filed in June 2023, the lawsuit alleges that 13 of the crypto assets trading on Coinbase, including Cardano (ADA-USD), Polygon (MATIC-USD), Solana (SOL-USD), and Sandbox (SAND-USD), are securities, and the crypto exchange is providing brokerage and clearing services for these unregistered securities. 

The crypto exchange CEO unveiled that the SEC previously asked Coinbase to stop trading on all crypto assets except for Bitcoin (BTC-USD). It meant delisting over 200 coins and tokens just because the SEC believed “every asset other than Bitcoin is a security.” 

An Elusive Matter: What Makes an Asset a Security?

The SEC’s effort to put cryptocurrencies under its authority is nothing new. From the Ripple (XRP-USD) case to the Binance (BNB-USD) lawsuit, the Commission is pushing to register crypto assets as securities. However, defining all non-Bitcoin cryptocurrencies as securities would be a bold move, even for the SEC. That’s because, despite being so often used across the crypto industry, the term “security” carries a surprisingly vague meaning that’s hard to generalize.

As the SEC v. Coinbase lawsuit brought up the conversation, cryptocurrencies lack a clear regulatory framework because it’s still up in the air whether they should be treated as securities or not. That can easily be tied to a decades-old method that determines which assets are deemed a security.

The U.S. regulators use the Howey Test, a 77-year-old method that classifies an arrangement between two parties as a security or an investment contract if there is an investment of money in a common enterprise “with a reasonable expectation of profits to be derived from the efforts of others.”

The unprecedented financial characteristics of crypto assets combined with the vague elements left in the definition of securities -such as “reasonable expectation”- make it understandably hard to determine whether a cryptocurrency is a security or not using the Howey Test. To top it all off, the definition of what constitutes a security differs from one jurisdiction to another based on a myriad of factors, including economic context, historical experiences (i.e., previous legal cases), and policy objectives. 

The Real Cost of Unclear Regulations

The United States seemingly needs more time and discussion to find an exact spot to place crypto assets. However, time turned into a rather scarce source for the crypto industry, which is already worn down by a year-long bear market. On the other hand, taking the easy route regulation-wise and pushing to identify all crypto assets as securities is not helping the U.S. crypto industry either. 

Joonatan Lintala, the CEO and co-founder of Web3 social app Phaver, highlighted that the lack of clarity and unfounded legal attacks in the U.S. have already caused a massive shift in Web3 projects’ focus and activity. He explained that Phaver is just one of many global projects to shift focus “completely away from the U.S. in terms of funding and users in favor of Asian markets, including Japan and Hong Kong.”

According to Lintala, the Asia region is becoming more prominent in Web3 and has a leadership that “embraces the opportunities instead of inventing threats in Web3.”

Crypto Needs Fast-but-Fair Regulatory Clarity

The SEC’s efforts to establish crypto assets as securities have triggered an exodus from the U.S. to more crypto-friendly regions. If such rules come into effect, owning and exchanging cryptocurrencies will be bound to the same regulatory framework as holding and exchanging equities, bonds, and stock options, hindering any innovation or growth of the still-nascent industry.

The SEC needs to be able to clearly explain how it came up with the decision, so everyone would know how to react and move forward, according to AAG CEO Jack Vinijtrongjit. “You would think that after so many years, they would have made their mind up already,” he said, stressing that leaving the legal identity of crypto assets ambiguous would cause crypto-related businesses to continue to move outside the U.S.

The SEC should make it very clear how to determine whether a cryptocurrency is a security while outlining a clear procedure around it, Vinijtrongjit elaborated. “This should not come down to Congress acting and potentially removing Gary Gensler from his post,” he added. 

Reminding that it’s also possible to change a policy once an initial plan is established, the AAG CEO recommended putting the basic rule in place, then measuring the outcome and adjusting accordingly.

Reject Attempts are Misguided

Reminding that there were times when regulators tried to ban Bitcoin, MetaTime CEO and co-founder Yusuf Sevim noted that interest in established altcoins or digital currencies cannot be stemmed. “The financial sector, not just individuals, rejects such bans,” Sevim added.

He noted the vast potential of digital currencies and blockchain, calling all stakeholders to “Abandon duplicitous attitudes, stop trying to claim more of the pie and encourage the change via prompt, suitable regulations.”

In order to appreciate the value of digital assets, honor user choices, and navigate the new financial era, the crypto industry needs a comprehensive approach that protects everyone’s interests, according to Sevim. 

Stressing that attempts to reject or stall, especially before a bull market, are misguided, Sevim explained that the digital asset industry is rapidly evolving, and rigid policies that resist adaptation won’t survive.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on COIN

Federal Judge Disagrees with Ripple Labs Ruling
Market NewsFederal Judge Disagrees with Ripple Labs Ruling
11h ago
COIN
Crypto-Centric BLOK ETF: Diversified but with a Costly Drawback
HUT
SPX
Coinbase says system issue identified, fix being implemented
COIN
More COIN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on COIN

Federal Judge Disagrees with Ripple Labs Ruling
Market NewsFederal Judge Disagrees with Ripple Labs Ruling
11h ago
COIN
Crypto-Centric BLOK ETF: Diversified but with a Costly Drawback
Stock Analysis & IdeasCrypto-Centric BLOK ETF: Diversified but with a Costly Drawback
21h ago
HUT
SPX
Coinbase says system issue identified, fix being implemented
The FlyCoinbase says system issue identified, fix being implemented
1d ago
COIN
More COIN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >