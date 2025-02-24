‘The Party Isn’t Over’: Top Analyst Selects 2 Top Optical Transceiver Stocks to Buy

What do you do when you think the good times are ending? That’s one of the hardest questions for any stock investor to answer, but it needs an answer because it can hold the difference between success and failure – especially in today’s climate.

Markets are up. That’s no secret. Technology stocks have driven a strong bull market for the past two years, with investors particularly interested in AI and networking, and after such a solid bull run it may be tempting to sell out and cash in the chips. No one will blame you.

But at least one analyst believes that the party hasn’t ended for one segment of the market – optical transceivers. This is a vital technology, supporting the fiber optic networks that make the digital world possible. Covering the sector from Jefferies, 5-star analyst Blayne Curtis lays out the situation, writing, “We see a strong road ahead for the transceiver market. The market is rapidly shifting as AI accelerates the data rate roadmap and speed becomes king… AI accelerator units are expanding rapidly (we estimate 22% CAGR from ‘23-‘27) with higher attach rates driving transceiver growth even faster (3rd party forecasts 29% unit CAGR for 100G+ transceivers). Layering into the growth is ASP increases as AI pushes faster speeds and the supply demand imbalance (led by laser shortages) gives transceiver makers more leverage on pricing. Overall, expect upside to 3rd party estimates of 33% revenue CAGR from ’23-’27.”

Curtis, who ranks in the top 1% of Wall Street stock experts, notes specifically two optical transceiver stocks as ripe for the picking. Both stocks are up more than 40% over the past 12 months, but down at least 12% since the start of the year – and he sees a buying opportunity.

We’ve opened up the TipRanks database to look up the details on the pair– and to find out how his take measures up with the broader Wall Street view.

Coherent Corporation (COHR)

The first optical transceiver stock we’ll look at is Coherent Corporation, a tech company working in the field of digital networking. Coherent designs, produces and distributes a wide range of high-end products in optoelectronics and digital communications and has a strong customer base in the industrial, instrumentation, and networking markets. The company is based in Pennsylvania and operates globally through a worldwide network of R&D, manufacturing, sales and marketing, and distribution facilities.

Coherent’s optical and laser subsystems, its optical transceivers, and its fiber optic systems are found in a variety of industrial and networking applications and have found use as vital components in the world’s optical network infrastructure—the hands-on tech infrastructure that has made possible such digital innovations as the internet, the cloud, and AI. In addition, Coherent’s line of optics, lasers, and thermoelectrics provides the technological foundation for much of the instrumentation that supports global optical networks.

Getting ‘off the grid,’ Coherent’s products have also found use in such independent and autonomous technologies as sensor systems, LiDAR units, and touch screens—or, to put it more directly, the technologies that allow the digital infrastructure to interact with human users.

For the past 12 months, the stock has gained over 40%, but year-to-date, the shares are down by almost 13%. The stock did get a temporary boost after the release of the fiscal 2Q25 results earlier this month, spiking by 10% after beating expectations on both revenue and earnings.

The top line in that report showed revenues of $1.44 billion, up 27% year-over-year and some $70 million better than expected. At the bottom line, Coherent realized fiscal Q2 earnings of 95 cents per share in non-GAAP terms, or 28 cents per share above the forecast.

In his coverage of Coherent for Jefferies, analyst Blayne Curtis notes that this company has found success as a workaday tech firm, not by developing new innovations but by building high-quality products that are needed in today’s networks now. As Curtis puts it, “The bull thesis for COHR is not some flashy technology transition driving share, in fact it is quite the opposite. COHR is dominant in the current transceiver market at 400G (and should be at 800G) but has been dragged down by a litany of failed acquisitions, restructuring, and unnecessary spending across the board. This is a strong business with levers to pull to materially increase profitability, and (CEO) Jim Anderson’s track record suggests he will do just that. The concerns about the ability for VCSELs to remain viable at 200G/Lane will be a fear but the company remains confident in their ability to produce a 200G VCSEL product and has a material and growing EML/ SiPho business as well.”

Looking ahead, Curtis outlines a sound path forward for Coherent: “We’re estimating the business can generate $1.75 in incremental EPS power from the combination of price optimization, discontinuance of their DSP development program, some manufacturing outsourcing in the Industrial Lasers business, some ERP-driven cost savings, and better absorption of manufacturing overhead. There’s further upside from potential divestitures of under-performing business lines, potential headcount reductions, and simple growth in the underlying business.”

Unsurprisingly, Curtis rates COHR shares as a Buy, with a $110 price target to suggest a one-year upside potential of 33%. (To watch Curtis’ track record, click here.)

The Street’s view is even more bullish. COHR has 16 recent analyst reviews, with a 12-to-4 split favoring Buy over Hold and giving the stock a Strong Buy consensus rating. The shares are priced at $82.64, and their $117.56 average target price implies a gain of 42% in the year ahead. (See COHR stock forecast.)

Lumentum Holdings (LITE)

Next on the list, Lumentum, is a leader in the market for photonic products, including high-performance industrial lasers, such as kilowatt-class fiber lasers and ultrafast solid-state lasers, as well as advanced diode lasers used in 3D sensing applications. Lumentum’s products have found use in precision manufacturing, where they enable measurement to exacting standards – manufacturers in the automotive, solar cell, semiconductor chip, and flatscreen display fields all use Lumentum’s products. In addition, the automotive industry makes use of Lumentum’s laser sensing products in such next-gen applications as in-cabin driver monitoring, advanced imaging, and especially autonomous driving.

In addition to these laser products, Lumentum is making a strong move into EMLs, or externally-modulated lasers. The company’s indium phosphide (InP) EMLs are high-performance laser devices optimized for both data center and telecom applications – and they are finding increased importance as newer, faster networks expand and as AI, especially generative AI, with its demand for faster computing and networking capabilities, has grown more popular.

From its base in San Jose, California, this tech leader has built up a solid business in optical components and commercial lasers, and has its hands in most segments of the telecom, data center, and manufacturing fields. The company’s products are essential to a diverse array of applications, giving Lumentum a strong base from which to adapt to a changing tech environment.

Like Coherent above, Lumentum presents investors with a combination of solid long-term performance along with more recent softness in the share price. The stock has gained 48% over the past year – but for 2025 to date, it is down by 12.5%.

At the same time, the company has shown sound financial results. The firm’s non-GAAP EPS for fiscal 2Q25, the last period reported, came to 42 cents; this was 6 cents better than had been anticipated. The earnings were supported by revenues of $402.2 million for the quarter, up 10% year-over-year and $11.23 million above the forecast.

When we check in again with top analyst Curtis, we find that he is upbeat on Lumentum’s adaptability, saying of the company, “LITE is a technology transition story. As lane speeds move to 200G/Lane (necessary for 1.6T), current VCSEL solutions have proven to be ineffective. The primary option thus far has been EML, where LITE is one of just three laser producers. The EML laser market is sold out through the end of the year, leading to strong growth and positive pricing dynamics. While LITE has historically been unsuccessful in competing on the VCSEL side, the move to EMLs brings the market to their expertise. The other option at 200G is CW lasers (using silicon photonics), which has been gaining steam as demand outstrips the supply for EMLs. Despite our view that CPO (co-packaged optics) is ways away, it is worth noting that LITE has an opportunity in early back end designs and should play a part when CPO does eventually reach the front end network.”

Quantifying this stance, Curtis puts a Buy rating on the stock, complementing that with a $100 price target that indicates room for a 36% upside on the one-year horizon.

Overall, LITE shares hold a Moderate Buy consensus rating from the Street, based on 12 recent reviews that include 8 to Buy, 3 to Hold, and 1 to Sell. The stock is priced at $73.35 and its $97.25 average price target is almost as bullish as the Jefferies view, suggesting a potential one-year gain of 32.5%. (See LITE stock forecast.)

