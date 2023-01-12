‘The Only Way Is Up’: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks HSBC Predicts Will Surge Over 70%

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

‘The Only Way Is Up’: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks HSBC Predicts Will Surge Over 70%

Overall, the December CPI report roughly met Street expectations, but there is still a lot of bearish commentary going around right now. Many financial prognosticators are forecasting another tough year for the stock market as the prospect of a recession looms large.

However, that is certainly not the view of HSBC’s Max Kettner. The strategist points out that the harbingers of doom are unlikely to be surprised by more negative developments with the markets already accounting for the fatalistic outlook. “Against the backdrop of such a concentrated consensus,” says Kettner, “there’s simply a lack of downside catalysts, a lack of downside surprises, and therefore, the only way is up.” 

Putting Kettner’s optimistic outlook into action, the analysts at HSBC have pinpointed two stocks that they believe are ready to do just that – they think the way is up for both and see them posting gains of over 70% in the coming months. We ran the pair through the TipRanks database to gauge the rest of the Street’s sentiment. Here’s the lowdown.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)

There are different ways to play the anticipated electric vehicle (EV) boom, and betting on lithium miners is one way, given lithium is used in the batteries of EVs. Lithium Americas is one such company hoping to ride the wave of anticipated demand. While the company is still a pre-revenue concern, it is developing several mines in both the U.S. and Argentina. 

Production is expected to kick off this year. In Argentina, the Caucharí-Olaroz mine is approaching initial production and the company is also developing another mine in nearby Pastos Grandes.

In the U.S., the Bureau of Land Management has given the Thacker Pass in northern Nevada – the US’s biggest-known resource of lithium – its Record of Decision and construction should begin this year.

The company has less than a 50% ownership stake in the former mine, but the latter pair are owned wholly by the company.

In November, LAC announced that it plans to separate its North American and Argentine business units into two separate public companies. This could potentially be a good move for investors, says HSBC analyst Santhosh Seshadri.

“We believe 2023 could be an eventful year as there could be a number of key announcements on growth projects and Argentina divesture, which could be catalysts for the share price,” the analyst explained. “We like management’s detailed discussion of progress in key projects, which gives us confidence on timelines of events/projects and more importantly, supports our investment thesis… Management expects lithium demand to outstrip supply for the next 10 years as supply struggles to catch up, and does not expect an oversupply situation anytime soon.”

To this end, Seshadri rates LAC shares a Buy, backed by a $36 price target. If everything goes as planned, LAC will soar ~76% over the next 12 months. (To watch Seshadri’s track record, click here)

Most analysts agree with Seshadri’s thesis. The stock claims a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 5 Buys vs. 1 Hold. At $34.50, the average price target makes room for 12-month gains of 69%. (See LAC stock forecast)

ReNew Energy Global (RNW)

The next HSBC-endorsed stock we’ll look at is ReNew Power, which is one of India’s largest renewable energy IPPs (independent power producers).

The company develops, constructs, owns and runs utility-scale wind and solar energy projects, and boasts a renewable asset base of 13.4 GW (as of November, 2022, including projects under being worked on and in the pipeline) with a current commissioned capacity of 7.7GW. This power lights up roughly ~14 million Indian homes, and accounts for around 1% of all electricity demand in India, which the company claims mitigates 0.5% of the country’s carbon emissions.

In its most recent quarterly report – for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 (September quarter) – total revenue rose by 5.1% year-over-year to INR 22,409 million (US$ 275 million), while adjusted EBITDA reached INR 18,209 million (US$ 224 million), similar to the same period a year ago. Net loss for the quarter was INR 986 million (US$ 12 million), vastly improving on the net loss of INR 6,614 million (US$ 81 million) in Q2 FY22. During the quarter, the company signed roughly 1.0 GW of purchase power agreements (PPAs).

Assessing the company’s prospects, HSBC analyst Puneet Gulati highlights the various reasons why RNW stock is one to buy: “(1) it is well placed to benefit from rising power demand as capacity increase will be dominated by renewables; (2) recent equity raises, low-cost debt, access to a large land bank and capital recycling give it enough capital to drive growth, while 25-year PPA gives access to a stable earnings stream; (3) investment in technology has reduced operation and maintenance (O&M) costs and allows the company to deliver more complex projects with higher returns; (4) it has the appetite to recycle capital through project sales and acquire assets, which generate synergies, driving higher returns; (5) its focus on corporate projects improves diversification and returns.”

These reasons underpin Gulati’s Buy rating while the $10.25 price target implies 12-month share appreciation of a handsome 77%. (To watch Gulati’s track record, click here)

Two other analysts have recently waded in with RNW reviews and both are also positive, making the consensus view here a Strong Buy. The average target stands at $9.08, and represents potential upside of 56.55% for the coming year. (See RNW stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Imagine having Wall Street’s elite as your Financial Advisors…​
How does an 80%+ success rate on your investments sound?
Well, if you’re looking for that kind of track record, you’ll probably need to find the very top-performing analysts out there.
​​With access to TipRanks Premium, you can easily spot leading experts and follow their every move.
Not just to gain confidence in your portfolio, but for brand new investment ideas as well.
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on LAC

Lithium Americas price target lowered to $30 from $34 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyLithium Americas price target lowered to $30 from $34 at Deutsche Bank
2d ago
LAC
Lithium Americas provides update on Thacker Pass record of decision appeal
LAC
Lithium Americas Provides Update Following Hearing on the Thacker Pass Record of Decision Appeal
LAC
More LAC Latest News >

More News & Analysis on LAC

Lithium Americas price target lowered to $30 from $34 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyLithium Americas price target lowered to $30 from $34 at Deutsche Bank
2d ago
LAC
Lithium Americas provides update on Thacker Pass record of decision appeal
The FlyLithium Americas provides update on Thacker Pass record of decision appeal
6d ago
LAC
Lithium Americas Provides Update Following Hearing on the Thacker Pass Record of Decision Appeal
Press ReleasesLithium Americas Provides Update Following Hearing on the Thacker Pass Record of Decision Appeal
6d ago
LAC
More LAC Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >