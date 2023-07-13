The Fate of Mullen Stock Remains up in the Air

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

The Fate of Mullen Stock Remains up in the Air

Just two months ago, Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) had a near-death experience. With its share price mired deep in the single digits — just $0.06 per share — the penny stock electric vehicle start-up was perhaps mere days away from being delisted by the Nasdaq. In a last gasp maneuver, though, on May 4 Mullen executed a 1-for-25 reverse share split that briefly lifted its share price up past the Nasdaq’s $1 threshold for avoiding a delisting order.

It didn’t last long, however.

$1.50 a share. $1.40. $1.20. $0.80. $0.60. As the days and weeks rolled on, Mullen’s stock price spiraled steadily lower, until by July 3 last week — the day before Independence — Mullen seemed on the verge of becoming a single-digit penny stock once again, its former $1.50 share price reduced to a mere $0.10, as investors saw 93% of their stock’s value wiped out post-reverse split. 

But then, a miracle happened — or at least a handful of press releases promising a miraculous recovery.

On July 5, the day after Independence Day, Mullen announced it had hired not one but two separate law firms to “investigate … illegal naked short selling of its common stock” and prosecute any “broker-dealers, market-makers, hedge funds, and asset-based lenders” engaged in such shady dealings that might rise to the level of “market manipulation.”

One day later, Mullen pulled the trigger on its second barrel, announcing it would spend $25 million of its own cash buying back “from time to time” its own stock. On the one hand, this buyback would potentially “squeeze” the aforementioned ill-deed-doers and potentially create a short squeeze that would lift the stock’s price. On the other hand, Mullen argued that buying back its stock — valued at only $60 million or so — was an excellent business decision given that Mullen possessed “approximately $235 million” worth of cash on its balance sheet. 

Investors certainly liked the idea. Within two days of this second announcement, Mullen’s stock price more than doubled to a nosebleed price of… $0.22 a share. And while it’s given back some gains since, at Thursday’s opening price of nearly $0.16, Mullen stock still retained a 60% gain over what it was worth before management began hiring lawyers and deploying cash to buy back stock.

On Wednesday, Mullen finally fired the third barrel of this oddly shaped PR shotgun: announcing it has invented a “PowerUP” mobile EV charging truck that can travel to an empty EV on the highway and provide roadside assistance in the form of “DC fast charge and level 2 charging” to stranded motorists. (The PowerUP vehicle is available for “immediate sale” by the way … albeit only on an “advance order basis,” in case you happen to be interested in buying one). 

And Mullen Automotive would really like someone to buy one (or more), because sales of its other EVs are off to a pretty slow start. “How slow,” you ask? Well at the end of June, Mullen thought the sale of just 22 EV cargo vans to existing customer Randy Marion Automotive Group — at a purchase cost of just $14,000 apiece — was sufficiently big news to justify issuing a press release about it. 

In total, this works out to $308,000 in revenue for the company — Mullen’s “first recorded revenue” ever, as management admits — and gives the company a price to sales ratio valuation of… 314.

According to TipRanks, MULN has a Smart Score of 1 (out of 10), meaning that the stock is likely to resume sinking. (See MULN stock analysis)

Smart Score is TipRanks’ proprietary quantitative stock scoring system that evaluates stocks on eight different market factors. The result is data-driven and does not involve any human intervention.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on MULN

New York Power Authority Testing Mullen CAMPUS EV in Upstate New York
Press ReleasesNew York Power Authority Testing Mullen CAMPUS EV in Upstate New York
4h ago
MULN
Mullen Automotive announces new mobile EV charging truck
MULN
Mullen Automotive announces start of 2023 ‘Strikingly Different’ EV Tour
MULN
More MULN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MULN

New York Power Authority Testing Mullen CAMPUS EV in Upstate New York
Press ReleasesNew York Power Authority Testing Mullen CAMPUS EV in Upstate New York
4h ago
MULN
Mullen Automotive announces new mobile EV charging truck
The FlyMullen Automotive announces new mobile EV charging truck
2d ago
MULN
Mullen Automotive announces start of 2023 ‘Strikingly Different’ EV Tour
The FlyMullen Automotive announces start of 2023 ‘Strikingly Different’ EV Tour
3d ago
MULN
More MULN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >