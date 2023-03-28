The DOD Seeks Tech Startups in Building Defense Mechanism

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

The DOD Seeks Tech Startups in Building Defense Mechanism

Story Highlights

The U.S. defense department is favoring tech start-ups over well-established listed players. The DOD wants to harness the untapped innovation and technological development prowess of start-ups to ace its military operations.

The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), headed by the Pentagon, is keen to involve private players in the defense sector to source equipment and technology. The rationale behind this step is that newly founded tech start-ups are usually more technologically advanced than the current handful of players, many of whom have grown complacent in their advancements.

A prime example of such a private player is billionaire Elon Musk, who founded SpaceX, which manufactures space vehicles and rockets. SpaceX also has a satellite center called Starlink that runs a global internet network. In Russia’s war against Ukraine, the latter has used Starlink’s satellite services to track the invading nations’ movements. Notably, SpaceX has also won Pentagon contracts to transport military cargo and humanitarian aid worldwide using its heavy rockets. The company also sends astronauts to space for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Meanwhile, venture capitalists (VCs), who often are the financial backers of such start-ups, complain that other suitable investment options, including cryptocurrencies and e-commerce companies, have lost their sheen. As a result, they have turned their focus on the burgeoning defense sector, which is also a recession-proof investment.

Recent Bank Turmoil Could Hit the Pentagon

The recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank threatened the existence of many tech start-ups that had their accounts in the bank. If the banking crisis had spilled any further or if the Fed had not backstopped SVB’s depositors, it would have hampered the DOD’s supply chain.

One of the best examples of a private company becoming public with the help of successful government contracts is Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR). Palantir is a software company that specializes in big data analytics and serves public institutions, private enterprises, and the non-profit sector.

While it is true that the government is showing interest in start-ups for aid in cybersecurity, defense, and technology missions, it is unknown to what extent the government can rely on newly founded companies owing to their teething problems. Furthermore, technological advancements require huge capital inflows, and only time will tell if the VCs continue to shower favor on the tech sector.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 3/28/2023, According to Top Analysts
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 3/28/2023, According to Top Analysts
44m ago
CVE
CIEN
VRTX, BIIB, or IQV: Which Biotech Stock Could Deliver the Highest Return?
IQV
BIIB
New York Community Bank Stock (NYSE:NYCB) Still Looks Cheap Despite 50%+ Surge
NYCB
More NASDAQ Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 3/28/2023, According to Top Analysts
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 3/28/2023, According to Top Analysts
44m ago
CVE
CIEN
VRTX, BIIB, or IQV: Which Biotech Stock Could Deliver the Highest Return?
Stock Analysis & IdeasVRTX, BIIB, or IQV: Which Biotech Stock Could Deliver the Highest Return?
8h ago
IQV
BIIB
New York Community Bank Stock (NYSE:NYCB) Still Looks Cheap Despite 50%+ Surge
Stock Analysis & IdeasNew York Community Bank Stock (NYSE:NYCB) Still Looks Cheap Despite 50%+ Surge
11h ago
NYCB
More NASDAQ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >