Tesla Stock: The Potential Catalysts That Could Send Shares Higher

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Tesla Stock: The Potential Catalysts That Could Send Shares Higher

After taking a break from its big year-to-date rally, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares have resumed their upward trajectory and there is an upcoming catalyst that could sustain the uptick. On Wednesday (March 1), the EV leader will hold an investor day at the Gigafactory Texas.

There could be plenty of fireworks on offer that could “help the stock keep rerating higher,” says Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner. “We expect the company to introduce Master Plan 3 and present the main drivers of its longer-term growth strategy, and in particular its 3rd generation vehicle platform which could support multiple future vehicles and segments at a lower price point,” the analyst further said.

Rosner also expects there will be updates on the FSD software V11, hardware HW4 and the latest on the production of the Cybertruck/Semi. A refresh of the Model 3 (project Highland), and a “ramp-up” of the energy storage segment should also be announced. Additionally, the analyst anticipates Tesla will discuss the role of in-house battery production technologies, capacity expansion, and steps to source raw materials to achieve its volume and cost targets.

Rosner also highlights a few possible announcements that could have a big impact on the stock. With Tesla intent on lowering the costs needed to manufacture its vehicles – the next-gen platform is potentially aiming at $20,000 in COGS (costs of goods sold) per vehicle – the company could provide details on the “lower cost trajectory” and how it intends to achieve the expected scale and cost.

Timelines regarding the “specific vehicles and segment launches” based on the next-gen platform could also further drive the bull case, while similarly, the rollout plans for FSD V11 and Hardware 4 that will “support and boost the autonomous capabilities of the next-gen platform and potentially support robotaxis” could be announced.

A further boost could also come from info regarding share buybacks. In October, Elon Musk stated that Tesla could undertake a share buyback program ranging from $5 billion to $10 billion. The board has discussed the possibility, but has not yet approved it.

“If Tesla can demonstrate a credible path towards much lower cost of next platform,” Rosner summed up, “this would reinforce considerably its competitive advantage, deepen the moat around its product, and likely clear a path towards multi-million unit deliveries before the end of the decade.”

With these potential catalysts to look forward to, Rosner has raised the price target from $220 to $250, suggesting the shares will climb 20% higher in the months ahead. Rosner’s rating stays a Buy. (To watch Rosner’s track record, click here)

So, that’s Deutsche Bank’s take, what does the rest of the Street think lies in Tesla store? Based on 22 Buys, 6 Holds and 3 Sells, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. However, at $204.96, the average target implies shares will stay rangebound for the foreseeable future. (See Tesla stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Twitter, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA): Layoffs a Common Topic
Market NewsTwitter, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA): Layoffs a Common Topic
11h ago
TSLA
Space News: Musk’s Spacex Disappoints, LUNR Soars
LUNR
TSLA
Tesla stakeholder Gerber to withdraw pursuit of board seat, Bloomberg says
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Twitter, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA): Layoffs a Common Topic
Market NewsTwitter, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA): Layoffs a Common Topic
11h ago
TSLA
Space News: Musk’s Spacex Disappoints, LUNR Soars
Market NewsSpace News: Musk’s Spacex Disappoints, LUNR Soars
12h ago
LUNR
TSLA
Tesla stakeholder Gerber to withdraw pursuit of board seat, Bloomberg says
The FlyTesla stakeholder Gerber to withdraw pursuit of board seat, Bloomberg says
3d ago
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >