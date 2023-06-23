Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Getting Frothy Again as AI Hype Spreads

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Getting Frothy Again as AI Hype Spreads

Story Highlights

Tesla stock’s powerful charge higher has more to do than just its supercharger rollout. AI hype has spread, with high hopes that Elon Musk’s empire can be the winner of the autonomous vehicle race.

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been red-hot lately, soaring more than 137% year-to-date. Undoubtedly, as the AI wave spreads to Tesla, the stakes (and investor expectations) are climbing higher again. For years, many upbeat investors have viewed Tesla as more of a high-tech innovator than just another run-of-the-mill auto company.

CEO Elon Musk is a genius pioneer and a visionary, and if he says robotaxis are coming, investors have every reason to believe the man. After all, those who doubted him have been left sitting on the sidelines as the EV juggernaut saw its market cap swell in size.

Though I believe Tesla stock is worthy of a tech multiple, I’m not so sure the recent blast of AI enthusiasm is warranted. Tesla’s self-driving ambitions are really nothing new. The rise of ChatGPT and other AI innovators may have caused money to chase anything remotely touching AI, and if those much-awaited autonomous Tesla robotaxis aren’t dominating the roads in a sufficient timeframe, Tesla stock may be in a spot to backtrack on recent gains.

Elon Musk himself said Tesla’s market cap is tied to autonomy. For years, self-driving cars have been one of the holy grails of AI technology. Thus far, it’s proven quite difficult to shift gears to full autonomy. Though Tesla has the data advantage and competent tech talent to get the job done, the robotaxi timeline, I believe, remains as hazy as ever. Personally, I wouldn’t chase Tesla stock after a hot run on old news that seems to be getting new life. For that reason, I’m taking on a neutral stance on shares of Tesla.

Tesla Stock: AI Hype May be Getting Out of Hand

Tesla could have a lot to gain in the AI race if it can get self-driving tech where it needs to be. Just ask Cathie Wood, who touted Tesla as “one of the biggest AI opportunities out there.” Tesla certainly deserves some “AI premium” on its share price, but how much remains the billion-dollar question.

Tesla isn’t the only competitor in the space. AI kingpin and ad-tech behemoth Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has Waymo, which may or may not be in a spot to pull ahead of Tesla and the rest of the pack.

The real question is whether an AI-heavy software company can outcompete an auto company with unmatched tech savviness. I’m unsure which firm has the edge at this juncture. However, I do find the valuation of GOOGL stock (27.4 times trailing price-to-earnings) to be far more attractive.

At writing, TSLA stock trades at 77.8 times trailing price-to-earnings. That’s steep for an auto company or a technology company. At $256 and change, there’s a pretty high bar set ahead of Tesla stock. With a high bar comes a high risk of coming short.

Tesla Looks Like a Top Firm That Could Solve Autonomous Driving

Even if Tesla is one of the first to solve the autonomous-driving problem, rivals may not be too far behind. Further, the race for full-autonomous driving may not be over once we have self-driving cars dominating the streets. Though I do not doubt Tesla’s autonomous-driving tech, it’s hard to tell whether the robotaxi service will take off in just a few years or if it’ll take a while longer than that.

Without greater clarity on the autonomy timeline, I find it tough to value Tesla stock. RBC analyst Tom Narayan believes 70% of Tesla’s valuation is centered on autonomous tech. Indeed, there could be a lot to gain if Tesla is able to keep up with such upbeat analysts.

After such an impressive run, even Cathie Wood — one of Tesla’s biggest believers — appears more than willing to trim her stake. Just last week, news broke that ARK Invest sold around 393,000 worth of Tesla shares.

Is TSLA Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, TSLA stock comes in as a Moderate Buy. Out of 31 analyst ratings, there are 14 Buys, 12 Holds, and five Sells. The average Tesla stock price target is $216.46, implying downside potential of 15.6%. Analyst price targets range from a low of $85.00 per share to a high of $335.00 per share.

The Bottom Line on TSLA Shares

It’s not just AI hype that’s driven up Tesla stock of late. Undoubtedly, excitement over the company’s charging network and bullish analyst notes have also been rally fuel. For the most part, though, I believe any additional upside from here could be the result of AI FOMO (fear of missing out).

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on TSLA

NKLA Stock Plunges after Fire at Headquarters, Foul Play Suspected
Market NewsNKLA Stock Plunges after Fire at Headquarters, Foul Play Suspected
4h ago
NKLA
TSLA
TSLA Stock Declines after Getting Hit with Double Downgrade
TSLA
Tesla said to be buying German EV wireless charging company, InsideEVs reports
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSLA

NKLA Stock Plunges after Fire at Headquarters, Foul Play Suspected
Market NewsNKLA Stock Plunges after Fire at Headquarters, Foul Play Suspected
4h ago
NKLA
TSLA
TSLA Stock Declines after Getting Hit with Double Downgrade
Market NewsTSLA Stock Declines after Getting Hit with Double Downgrade
7h ago
TSLA
Tesla said to be buying German EV wireless charging company, InsideEVs reports
The FlyTesla said to be buying German EV wireless charging company, InsideEVs reports
1d ago
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >