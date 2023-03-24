Tesla Stock: EV Price Cuts Are No Fad, Says Morgan Stanley

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Tesla Stock: EV Price Cuts Are No Fad, Says Morgan Stanley

Not all of Elon Musk’s actions make sense to the casual observer. However, one decision made by Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) appears to be driving the required outcome.

In response to lower demand, the EV leader has started reducing the prices of its models. After Musk said that price cuts on certain models had stimulated demand, Tesla recently slashed the U.S. prices of its two most expensive EVs – the Model S and the Model X.

These actions make complete sense to Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, who thinks they are set to become regular occurrences.

“We believe EV price cuts are not a fad, but a trend. While subject to volatility, investors should anticipate further price cuts in EVs with cost-leader Tesla setting the tone,” the analyst explained.

Jonas sees the price cuts as “rational competitive behavior” for several reasons. Amongst them is the need to stay one step ahead of the competition.

“If Tesla doesn’t cut price, someone else will,” says Jonas.

The company also wants to further establish its leading position and set the “industry standards for industrialization of EV manufacturing and infrastructure at higher scale.”

Tesla already has scale and continues to expand. Moreover, there’s an affordability gap which Tesla can fill – particularly for $25,000 vehicles with a monthly payment under $400.

“As many legacy OEMs have abandoned entry-level ICE offerings,” notes Jonas, “it’s up to cheaper EVs to fill the gap.

Falling lithium prices can also help lower prices. And while Jonas concedes that lower priced vehicles will result in reduced margins than those Tesla has become accustomed to in recent years, he believes there is a “longer-term payback on monetizing the installed base from recurring revenue (services, aftermarket, charging, software, etc).”

So, how does this all translate to investors? Jonas maintained an Overweight (i.e., Buy) rating, while his $220 price target implies one-year share appreciation of 16%. (To watch Jonas’s track record, click here)

Looking at the ratings breakdown, based on 20 Buys, 10 Holds, and 3 Sells, the consensus view is that TSLA is a Moderate Buy. The analysts see shares gaining 12% in the months ahead, given the average target currently stands at $212.89. (See Tesla stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Tesla’s Cheapest Car Might See a Price Hike Soon
Market NewsTesla’s Cheapest Car Might See a Price Hike Soon
1d ago
TSLA
Tesla sees losing $7,500 federal tax credit on Model 3 SR, Electrek reports
TSLA
Tesla put buyer realizes 137% same-day gains
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Tesla’s Cheapest Car Might See a Price Hike Soon
Market NewsTesla’s Cheapest Car Might See a Price Hike Soon
1d ago
TSLA
Tesla sees losing $7,500 federal tax credit on Model 3 SR, Electrek reports
The FlyTesla sees losing $7,500 federal tax credit on Model 3 SR, Electrek reports
1d ago
TSLA
Tesla put buyer realizes 137% same-day gains
The FlyTesla put buyer realizes 137% same-day gains
1d ago
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >