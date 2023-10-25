Tesla Stock: Elon Musk’s Warnings Are a Red Flag for the Entire EV Industry, Says Morgan Stanley

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Tesla Stock: Elon Musk’s Warnings Are a Red Flag for the Entire EV Industry, Says Morgan Stanley
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Tesla Stock: Elon Musk’s Warnings Are a Red Flag for the Entire EV Industry, Says Morgan Stanley

Tesla’s Q3 conference call was one for the ages. While the EV leader’s results were conclusively disappointing, the call itself featured ominous warnings from CEO Elon Musk on the state of the global economy, the higher interest rate environment and the difficult road ahead for the Cybertruck’s production.

Shares duly tanked as investors digested an uncertain future for the undisputed EV leader. In fact, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas makes the case that Tesla’s dire outlook could have massive ramifications for the wider industry.

“Beyond the scope of negative estimate revisions for Tesla following a disappointing 3Q result and one of the most cautious conference calls in years, we believe investors should seriously consider the implications for the broader global EV complex,” Jonas explained. “We see a warning from the ‘gold standard’ of EVs having a ripple effect across the industry. In our view, Tesla’s caution = caution for EVs broadly.”

There is no doubt demand is an issue but considering the fact Tesla is the industry leader, boasting almost a 20% share of the current global EV market and commanding more than a 50% share of the US EV market, that is indicative of a problem far bigger just affecting the appetite for Tesla’s vehicles.

“When the world’s leading EV company pours that much cold water on the outlook, its competitors and suppliers may wanna listen up,” adds Jonas. “If Tesla doesn’t grow profit in FY24, what does this mean for the EV efforts in Detroit, Wolfsburg and Nagoya?”

Tesla issued its warning at the same time as heated negotiations are taking place between the UAW and the Detroit-based OEMs. Among the many factors that the executive teams and boards of these American automakers are considering is whether their investments in EV expansion, which they have previously announced and continue to pursue, make economic sense. While Tesla is known for its industry-leading production scale, variety of models, and manufacturing efficiency and vehicle design, its profit margins currently lag significantly behind those of internal combustion engine (ICE) products.

As such, Jonas anticipates a bit of an about-face to take place. “We expect to see the Detroit OEMs bring greater attention to the attractiveness and profitability of their ICE portfolios while, at the margin, de-emphasizing their EV plans. This process has already begun,” he summed up.

Meanwhile, Jonas keeps an Overweight (i.e., Buy) rating on TSLA stock backed by a Street-high $380 price target, suggesting shares will move 73% higher in the year ahead. (To watch Jonas’ track record, click here)

Tesla regularly elicits a wide spectrum of views on Wall Street and that is the case right now. Based on a mix of 14 Buys and Holds, each, plus 5 Sells, the stock claims a Moderate Buy consensus rating. At $253.18, the average target makes room for 12-month returns of ~16%. (See Tesla stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Notable open interest changes for October 27th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for October 27th
1h ago
AMZN
NVDA
Ford Motor Stock (NYSE:F) Down on Weak Q3 Results, Guidance Pull
Market NewsFord Motor Stock (NYSE:F) Down on Weak Q3 Results, Guidance Pull
6h ago
F
TSLA
Down 50% from Highs, Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Still Bearish
Stock Analysis & IdeasDown 50% from Highs, Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Still Bearish
9h ago
F
GM
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >