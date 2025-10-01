Tesla Stock: Q3 Deliveries Are About to Hit – Here’s What William Blair Expects

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tesla Stock: Q3 Deliveries Are About to Hit – Here’s What William Blair Expects

Tesla Stock: Q3 Deliveries Are About to Hit – Here’s What William Blair Expects

The fourth quarter is now upon us and that means Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will soon be announcing its delivery haul for Q3. The EV leader is set to announce its global third-quarter deliveries on Thursday (October 2) and it is already understood that it will be a better showing than this year’s abysmal first two quarters.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Accordingly, ahead of the announcement, William Blair’s Jed Dorsheimer, an analyst who ranks among the top 3% of Street stock experts, has raised his delivery estimate.

As anticipated, the end of the EV tax credit resulted in a pull-forward in demand, but the uptake has exceeded Dorsheimer’s expectations. Strong U.S. demand for the new Model Y has been a “bright spot,” while a rebound in China and other regions has helped offset ongoing softness in Europe. As such, the analyst has increased his third-quarter delivery estimate from 437,000 to 480,000 vs. the Street’s forecast of 443,000. “We believe the buy-side is ahead of the sell-side here and closer to our estimate,” Dorsheimer went on to say.

Looking ahead to Q4, Dorsheimer is taking a cautious view on margins due to a slowdown in auto deliveries and reduced revenue from regulatory credits. “However,” the analyst said, “the market has looked through our concerns and momentum from robotaxi, Elon Musk’s stock purchase, and new energy storage products have pushed the stock to near all-time highs.”

The climb back to that peak notched last December represents a big turnaround after the shares took a heavy beating earlier this year, with car sales plummeting and Elon Musk’s political activities souring sentiment.

Now shares are trading at an enterprise value of 118x Dorsheimer’s 2026 EBITDA estimate, representing a “significant premium” to technology peers, which trade at 20–25x. The analyst anticipates that the effects of the OBBB (One Big Beautiful Bill) will result in a reset of Street estimates, putting pressure on this multiple premium. “After Street estimates reset, we will look for more data points on our bullish views on energy storage and robotaxi to regain momentum,” the analyst further said.

Dorsheimer counts risks here that include competition – especially from Chinese EV makers and energy storage companies – geopolitical exposure due to significant business in China, and “key-man risk” related to CEO Elon Musk.

For now, Dorsheimer remains on the sidelines with a Market Perform (i.e., Neutral) rating, although he says it is a stance he finds “increasingly difficult to maintain.” The analyst has no fixed price target in mind. (To watch Dorsheimer’s track record, click here)

Others on the Street do have targets, and the average lands at $346.57, a figure that suggests the stock will fall by 22% in the months ahead. Overall, based on a mix of 12 Holds, 15 Buys and 8 Sells, the analyst consensus rates the stock a Hold. (See Tesla stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement