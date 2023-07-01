Tesla Stock: All Eyes on Q2 Deliveries

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
New
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Tesla Stock: All Eyes on Q2 Deliveries

2Q23 has come to an end, but before we get a full picture of how it turned out for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), the EV leader will announce its delivery numbers this weekend.

Ahead of the readout, and based on the expectation that prior price cuts and a strong performance in China will result in sequential volume growth, Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner has made some alterations to his estimates.

The analyst now sees 2Q23 deliveries hitting 448,000 units, up from the prior forecast of ~438,000 and amounting to a 76% year-over-year increase and a 6% sequential growth.

The anticipation of higher deliveries has led to adjustments in other Q2 expectations. The revenue forecast has been raised from $23.5 billion to $24 billion. Additionally, reflecting the price cuts that occurred earlier in the quarter, as well as subsequent smaller price increases (particularly on Model Y), the gross margin (excluding credits) expectations have improved from a quarter-over-quarter decline of -200 basis points to -140 basis points. As a result, the Q2 gross margin is projected to be 17.6%. The upshot of all this, is EPS of $0.79 compared to $0.73 beforehand, which is the same as the Street’s forecast. For revenue, consensus expectations land at $24.3 billion, slightly above Rosner’s revised outlook.

While Q2 margins will be under the microscope as Tesla tries to balance between boosting demand and cutting prices, it’s a conversation that will continue beyond the upcoming print. “We believe the debate going forward becomes not the specific margin outlook for Q2, but rather the dynamic between potential additional pricing cuts and pace of cost unwind beyond Q2,” Rosner explained on the matter. “In the very near term, we think worries over volume, price, and margin dynamics are still front and center, and estimate revisions to 2023 and 2024 could continue to take place in the near term, if Tesla needs to lower prices further to match demand with its growing supply.”

This could put some “pressure on the stock,” says Rosner, but in the meantime, the analyst has boosted his price target from $230 to $260. (To watch Rosner’s track record, click here)

What does the rest of the Street think? Looking at the consensus breakdown, opinions from other analysts are more spread out. 14 Buys, 12 Holds and 5 Sells add up to a Moderate Buy consensus. However, the $218.58 average price target indicates 16.5% downside from current levels. It will be interesting to see whether the analysts downgrade their ratings or upgrade price targets over the coming months. (See Tesla stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Notable open interest changes for June 30th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for June 30th
1d ago
MU
AMC
Tesla poised to report record Q2 deliveries, Reuters reports
TSLA
Polestar Jumps on Tesla’s Charging Standard Bandwagon
PSNY
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Notable open interest changes for June 30th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for June 30th
1d ago
MU
AMC
Tesla poised to report record Q2 deliveries, Reuters reports
The FlyTesla poised to report record Q2 deliveries, Reuters reports
1d ago
TSLA
Polestar Jumps on Tesla’s Charging Standard Bandwagon
Market NewsPolestar Jumps on Tesla’s Charging Standard Bandwagon
2d ago
PSNY
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >