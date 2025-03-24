Tesla or Ford: Piper Sandler Selects the Superior Stock to Buy

In 1913, Henry Ford introduced the assembly line in his automobile factory, turning Detroit into the Motor City and forever changing the way that industry looked at production.

Today, we’re looking at several coming changes in the automotive industry, with the potential to be just as disruptive as Ford’s factory: viable electric vehicles, self-driving technology, connected smart tech, and who knows what else.

The challenge for investors in today’s automotive environment is finding the stocks that will capitalize on new technologies and bring solid returns. Will the legacy automakers fill that role, or will it be an upstart? Will tomorrow’s leading car company focus on EVs, or on autonomous tech, or both – or on something new that we aren’t even dreaming of today?

What we do know is that the automotive industry is projected to grow in the coming years. The OEMs – original equipment manufacturers – are expected to invest as much as $500 billion by 2030 for new EV facilities, and overall sales are expected to show a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% over the next 5 years.

Top analyst Alexander Potter, from Piper Sandler, is watching the automotive industry carefully and is pointing out strengths and weaknesses in some of the top auto stocks. In particular, he’s looking at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Ford (NASDAQ:F), one the global leader in EVs and the other a long-time Motor City stalwart, and has selected the superior stock to buy.

By using the TipRanks database, we can also find out if the rest of the Street agrees with Potter’s choices. Let’s take a closer look.

Tesla

We’ll start with Tesla, the first American pure-play electric vehicle (EV) company to grow from start-up status to profitability entirely within the 21st century. While accomplishing that, Tesla has also become the world’s largest automotive company of any stripe – even after its stock has fallen 48% from its December peak, the company still boasts a market cap of $800 billion, more than triple that of second-place Toyota.

Tesla has been profitable since 2020, and in 2024 generated revenues of $97.7 billion, for a modest 1% year-over-year gain. Of that total, $77 billion came from automotive sales; $10.1 billion came from the company’s energy generation and storage segment, which was up 67% year-over-year; and $10.5 billion came from Tesla’s ‘services and other’ segment, up 27% year-over-year. The company’s ‘services’ segment includes non-automotive revenue streams, such as service centers, maintenance, repairs, and the supercharging network.

A look at the company’s most recent quarter, 4Q24, shows contrasting trends. Automotive revenue, at $19.8 billion, was still the largest portion of the company’s total revenue, but was down 8% year-over-year; energy generation, however, was up 113% for the quarter, to just over $3 billion, and services, at $2.8 billion, was up. Overall, Tesla’s $25.7 billion total revenue was up 2% from 4Q23 – yet missed the forecast by $1.44 billion. At the bottom line, the company remains profitable, with a non-GAAP EPS of $0.73. This figure was up 3% year-over-year, although it was 4 cents per share below expectations.

In addition to its cars and car-related activities, Tesla is also working on a broader technological vision. The company is making moves in AI and robotics, with the goals being self-driving cars and autonomous humanoid robots. In recent months, Tesla has unveiled a robotaxi, dubbed Cybercab, and is also developing a humanoid robot, which it dubs Optimus, designed to carry out manual labor and general-purpose tasks autonomously – and CEO Elon Musk has recently announced plans to put a functional Optimus robot on a SpaceX mission to Mars by the end of next year. The key point here is Tesla’s ongoing involvement with the future of transportation, no matter what form it takes.

While Elon Musk has become an increasingly polarizing figure in recent times, and Tesla shares have been taking a hefty beating, setting out the Piper Sandler view, analyst Alexander Potter says has seen it all before. He sees the company’s forward-looking mindset as the starting point, and the foundation from which he believes it will bring returns. Potter writes, “The drama is nothing new (and neither is the volatility) — it’s just that the stakes are higher. TSLA’s now back to its pre-election valuation. Remember: this isn’t the first time TSLA has doubled and subsequently gotten cut in half, and it likely won’t be the last. In our view, nothing has changed re: Tesla’s ability to remake the world’s transportation and energy markets… Our DCF-based methodology still implies a $300+ valuation, and that’s with no contribution from humanoid robots or AI-as-a-service. In other words, at ~$234/sh, we think TSLA is cheap based solely on Autos+Energy+FSD.”

Unsurprisingly, Potter rates TSLA shares as Overweight (i.e., Buy), and his $450 price target implies an 81% gain for the coming year. (To watch Potter’s track record, click here)

That’s the bullish view. The Street consensus on Tesla’s stock is a Hold, based on 36 recent reviews that include 14 to Buy, and 11 to Hold and Sell, each. The stock is currently trading for $248.71 and its $335.32 average target price suggests a 12-month upside potential of 35%. (See TSLA stock forecast)

Ford Motor

The next stock we’ll look at is Ford Motor, one of Detroit’s oldest car companies. Ford has built a strong customer following and has a reputation for knowing what its customers want and putting that into physical form – a form that can be clearly seen in iconic vehicles like the Mustang and the F-series trucks. The F-series trucks are among Ford’s biggest money makers and have long been the best-selling light- and medium-duty pickup trucks in the North American car market.

A dive into Ford’s recent sales figures and its last quarterly report shows how the company’s profits are unevenly distributed. The F-series trucks make up 37% of total vehicle sales as of the February 2025 sales update and were up 14% year-over-year; the company’s trucks, in general, made up 58% of total vehicle sales and were up 7% from February of 2024. Combustion vehicles in general made up 86% of Ford’s vehicle sales – and electric vehicles, while showing a 23% year-over-year sales increase, continue to be a net loser for the company. In the 4Q24 financial results, Ford reported a $1.4 billion earnings loss on EVs. The company’s full-year 2024 EV loss came to $5.3 billion.

That EV loss is subsidized by the company’s continued success with combustion vehicles, especially the trucks, and by the company’s services segment, Ford Pro. The Ford Blue segment, which includes internal combustion vehicles, showed 4Q24 revenues of $27.3 billion; Ford Pro revenues came to $16.2 billion. For Q4 as a whole, the company’s top line came to $48.2 billion, up 4.8% year-over-year and $5.37 billion better than had been anticipated; earnings for the quarter, at 39 cents per share by non-GAAP measures, were 7 cents better than the forecast.

Potter, in his coverage of Ford, notes the company’s strengths but also notes that EVs continue to be a major loss for the company. He also points out that current uncertainty around President Trump’s tariff and trade policies adds to a difficult outlook. The 5-star analyst writes, “It’s true, Ford has some inimitable investment positives (e.g. the F-Series and the fleet business, Ford Pro). But these cash-generating businesses have been used to subsidize warranty campaigns and failed EV launches. Ford management has articulated a plan to address its challenges, but this could take years. In the meantime, Ford must react to the same tariff and regulatory uncertainty as everyone else. Our EPS estimate is a notch below consensus, to account for continued cost overruns and/or tariff-related disruption.”

Ford gets a Neutral (i.e., Hold) rating from Potter, whose price target of $9 indicates a likely downside of 10% by this time next year.

On the whole, Ford has a Hold rating from the Street’s consensus, based on 16 recent analyst reviews that break down to 4 Buys, 10 Holds, and 2 Sells. The stock’s $10 share price and $10.59 average price target together point toward a one-year upside of 6%. (See Ford stock forecast)

