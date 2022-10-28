Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Growth Story is Still Attractive despite Mixed Quarter

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Growth Story is Still Attractive despite Mixed Quarter

Story Highlights

Tesla’s third-quarter revenue miss shouldn’t deter investors from its incredible long-term potential. Investors should stay committed to this company as it continues its success story with its stock trading at multi-year lows.

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) recent decline is reminiscent of the tech sector during the Great Recession. TSLA stock hit an all-time high of $414 last year but now trades closer to its 52-week lows. Investors may have been quick to judge Tesla, but there are plenty of reasons why people should hold onto its shares for the long haul. Though it missed revenue estimates for the third quarter, it produced record results across business units. Hence, we’re bullish on TSLA stock.

The EV giant has had an amazing year. It recently opened up two new Gigafactories that will double its previous annual production capacity from 1 million to 2 million cars. Recent comments by its maverick CEO, Elon Musk, suggested that the company is just starting with its global domination.

With 12 additional Gigafactories, Tesla will produce 20 million cars annually by 2030. Analysts predict that this will bring in about $120 billion in revenue in 2023. It’s hard to say if Tesla can maintain its market share in the long run with so many new entrants making their presence felt in the EV space. However, its incredible brand equity in the space positions it as a clear frontrunner in the sphere.

Plenty of Bright Spots in the Third Quarter for Tesla

Tesla delivered mixed results in its third quarter. Revenue increased 56% from the prior-year period to $21.45 billion, missing analyst estimates by a considerable margin. The miss was due to increased foreign exchange headwinds, with the U.S. Dollar faring much better than other currencies. Nevertheless, there were plenty of bright spots.

Despite the economy being on an inflationary rollercoaster, Tesla’s operating expenses only grew by 2% to $1.69 billion. It also etched out a 17.2% operating margin driven by higher average selling prices. Tesla’s Adjusted EBITDA increased by 55% over the past year and now stands at $4.97 billion, while overall net income was up a staggering 103%. Earnings per share also rose by 98% from the same period last year.

Its core growth driver was an increase in vehicle deliveries, which shot up 42% year-over-year to 343,830 vehicles and a 54% bump in production levels. Tesla’s market share is under 2% in the European and Chinese regions, so there’s still plenty of room for expansion. Even a small increase in market share could result in a massive sales windfall for the company.

Tesla Stock Has Multiple Growth Catalysts in Motion

Tesla has been steadily updating its product line with new vehicles that are revolutionizing the automotive industry. The company’s latest innovation, an electric semi-truck, will start being delivered to PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on December 1. Moreover, the firm’s Cybertruck is in its final design phases and should soon hit the markets. Furthermore, Musk says a lower-priced EV is coming, which will expand Tesla’s passenger car offerings even further.

There is also Tesla’s self-driving program, which has logged over 60 million miles from volunteers. The more miles the software logs, the better it “learns,” thus improving its capabilities. This will be a crucial part of the company’s robotaxi business, which would revolutionize how people move around communities by removing human intervention entirely.

In addition to vehicles, Tesla is looking into manufacturing robots. Known as Optimus bots, they could be used as replacements for human workers who are now needed more than ever before. If Tesla’s new Optimus functionalities are any indication, robots could soon take over many of the low-skill jobs that companies rely on today. These automated machines can operate around the clock and do so with little human intervention, making them an ideal replacement for factory workers.

Optimus is expected to hit markets in 2027. The potential for this technology is unprecedented. With a price tag of $20,000, the opportunity is expected to generate billions in sales over time.

Is Tesla Stock a Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, TSLA stock maintains a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Out of 30 total analyst ratings, 19 Buys, seven Holds, and four Sells were assigned over the past three months. The average TSLA price target is $292.89, implying 31.57% upside potential. Analyst price targets range from a low of $85 per share to a high of $436 per share.

Bottomline: TSLA Stock is for the Long Term

Tesla has been on quite the ride these past few years, with strong results and demand that’s only getting higher. Despite some mixed third-quarter financials, investors should stay committed to this company as it continues its success story. The company’s stock is surprisingly undervalued, and although the macro picture may present some short-term headwinds, it presents itself as a great long-term investment.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos
Videos
---

Latest News Feed

More Market News >