Tesla: Elon Musk’s credibility goes from bad to worse

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Tesla: Elon Musk’s credibility goes from bad to worse

Those looking on with no stake in the game can enjoy the never-ending shenanigans of the Elon Musk circus.

That the Tesla (TSLA) CEO is a mercurial, clever and ultra-charismatic chap is not in doubt, but his unreliable behavior is getting a bit too much, at least that seems to be the take of Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives.

The fact it is becoming hard to take Musk’s word on anything got further validation this week, as it turns out that in order to help fund the Twitter deal, he sold around $4 billion of TSLA shares over the last week. “For Musk who multiple times over the past year has said he is ‘done selling Tesla stock’ yet again loses more credibility with investors and his loyalists in a boy who cried wolf moment,” said the analyst, who believes the sale explains some of the “massive selling pressures on the stock of late.”

Ives, not unreasonably, says Musk is the “most important part of the Tesla story by a wide margin” and therefore each new example of his erratic behavior can deeply affect Tesla stock. And there have been plenty of those on display in his short tenure as “chief twit,” from firing half the workforce then asking some to come back, to the “head scratching” verification roll-out to his political tweets.

“When does it end?” asks an exasperated Ives. “The focus is Tesla or Twitter? Is this Twitter train wreck situation hurting/tarnishing the global brand of Musk and therefore Tesla.”

Quite likely. While Ives says his “long term bullish view” of Tesla remains, he nonetheless calls for Musk to bring an end to this “Twitter madness.”

All told, for now Ives maintains an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating on Tesla shares, backed by a $300 price target. Should the figure be met, investors will be sitting on gains of 57% a year from now. (To watch Ives’ track record, click here)

Over the past 3 months, 30 analysts have waded in with Tesla reviews. These break down into 19 Buys, 7 Holds and 4 Sells, all culminating in a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average target is only slightly above Ives’ objective; at $302.05, the figure could generate returns of 58% over the one-year timeframe. (See Tesla stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Zoom announces official integration into Tesla vehicles, Electrek reports
The FlyZoom announces official integration into Tesla vehicles, Electrek reports
1d ago
ZM
NFLX
Notable open interest changes for November 9th
DIS
AMZN
U.S. Mid-Term Elections: Is Now the Time to Bet on Cathie Woods’ Top 2 Holdings?
ZM
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Zoom announces official integration into Tesla vehicles, Electrek reports
The FlyZoom announces official integration into Tesla vehicles, Electrek reports
1d ago
ZM
NFLX
Notable open interest changes for November 9th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for November 9th
2d ago
DIS
AMZN
U.S. Mid-Term Elections: Is Now the Time to Bet on Cathie Woods’ Top 2 Holdings?
Stock Analysis & IdeasU.S. Mid-Term Elections: Is Now the Time to Bet on Cathie Woods’ Top 2 Holdings?
2d ago
ZM
TSLA

Latest News Feed