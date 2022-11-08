Telus, Boeing: Analysts are Recommending These “Strong Buy” Stocks

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Telus, Boeing: Analysts are Recommending These “Strong Buy” Stocks

Story Highlights

Telus and Boeing have been gaining Wall Street’s attention over the past few days, with a slew of analysts updating their recommendations on the stocks.

U.S. inflation is still much above the Federal Reserve’s target, and global demand is showing signs of slowing. As the world braces for a recession in the coming months, it may get cumbersome to choose the stocks that can operate through the downturn. This is where Analysts’ Top Stocks tool by TipRanks comes in, giving a comprehensive view of the stocks that Wall Street analysts have been recommending currently. Telus (NYSE:TU) and Boeing (NYSE:BA) are among the stocks that have been most recommended by Wall Street analysts.

Telus (TU)

Telecommunications company Telus is benefiting from its focused efforts on customer retention as well as increased demand for premium bundled offerings. This was reflected in its third-quarter customer growth metrics. Total customer net additions for the quarter were 347,000, higher than the prior-year quarter’s figure of 320,000.

The company has remained committed to consistently returning cash to shareholders via dividends. The quarterly dividend was recently raised by 7.2% to C$0.3511 per share, which will be paid on January 3, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 9 this year. Telus’ dividend yield of 4.9% is much higher than its sector’s average yield of 0.9%.

With a market cap of around $30 billion, the company is well capitalized to steer through headwinds. Moreover, Telus is positive that the rapid broadband expansion program and the integration of its recently acquired assets of Lifeworks, a digital and in-person wellbeing solutions provider, will boost its operating momentum.

What is the Price Target for Telus Stock?

Bulls on Wall Street are running for TU stock, with a Strong Buy rating based on seven Buys and two Holds. The average Telus price target of $25.09 indicates 18.15% upside potential from the current price.

Boeing (BA)

At first glance, the world’s largest aerospace company, Boeing, doesn’t seem to be doing too well. It experienced an earnings miss and alarming losses recorded in the third quarter, and it also reported low deliveries in October. Nonetheless, the company is equipped with solid orders, which rose month-over-month, and will provide a backbone for the company.

Shares of the company are down 21% year-to-date but are on an upward trajectory after its earnings release on October 26, despite the dull earnings. Why? Because investors like numbers, and Boeing gave them just that. The company provided its first guidance in almost four years.

The company expects free cash flows of $1.5 billion – $2.5 billion in 2022, $3 billion – $5 billion in 2023, and $10 billion in 2025 and 2026. The free cash flows will be used to fund the debt accumulated during COVID-19 and the two major crashes and subsequent grounding of the 737 MAX jet.

Additionally, investors were also buoyed by Boeing’s third-quarter free cash flow, which came in at $2.9 billion, beating Wall Street’s expectation of $1 billion.

What is the Price Target for Boeing Stock?

Kenneth Herbert of RBC Capital Markets reiterated his Buy rating and $170 price target on BA stock, saying that the “current skepticism from investors provides an opportunity for the stock, so long as Boeing can execute on its updated guidance targets.”

According to Wall Street, Boeing is a Moderate Buy based on 11 Buys, three Holds, and one Sell. The average price target for Boeing stock is $190.85, indicating 12.26% upside potential over the next year.

Ending Thoughts

It is important to invest in companies that have a solid long-term growth path and not get deterred by near-term headwinds. Both Telus and Boeing may have a few challenges in the way in the coming months but are poised favorably for long-term growth.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on BA

Ryanair says Boeing needs to sort out challenges before new orders negotiation
The FlyRyanair says Boeing needs to sort out challenges before new orders negotiation
1d ago
BA
Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
BA
EL
Boeing initiated with a Neutral at Redburn
BA
More BA Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on BA

Ryanair says Boeing needs to sort out challenges before new orders negotiation
The FlyRyanair says Boeing needs to sort out challenges before new orders negotiation
1d ago
BA
Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
The FlyStreet Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
1d ago
BA
EL
Boeing initiated with a Neutral at Redburn
The FlyBoeing initiated with a Neutral at Redburn
1d ago
BA

Latest News Feed