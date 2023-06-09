Tech Stocks Rally: Is QQQ ETF the Only Play?

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Tech Stocks Rally: Is QQQ ETF the Only Play?

Story Highlights

The QQQ ETF has delivered solid gains on a year-to-date basis, reflecting a rally in technology stocks. Besides for QQQ, investors could consider VGT and XLK ETFs in the tech space.

The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF is one of the most popular ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) to gain exposure to tech stocks and lower risk through diversification. Thanks to the rally in shares of technology companies, the QQQ ETF has gained 33% year-to-date, outperforming the S&P 500 Index (SPX). While QQQ is an excellent pick for investors, the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) are equally attractive options to play the recovery in the technology sector. 

VGT and XLK ETFs have also risen by around 32% and 33% year-to-date, respectively, in comparison to the QQQ ETF.

While both VGT and XLK ETFs have also delivered market-beating returns, let’s check what analysts’ forecasts and price targets indicate. 

Is VGT a Good Investment?

On TipRanks, the VGT ETF has an Outperform Smart Score of eight, indicating it could continue to beat the broader market averages. Further, based on the recommendations of 3,158 analysts giving stock forecasts for the holdings of VGT, the 12-month average price target of $451.48 implies 7.38% upside potential from current levels. 

It sports a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Among the analysts providing ratings on VGT’s holdings, 62.22% have given a Buy rating, 33.41% have assigned a Hold rating, and 4.37% have given a Sell rating.

Is XLK a Good Buy Right Now?

XLK ETF carries an Outperform Smart Score of eight on TipRanks. According to the recommendations of 938 analysts giving stock forecasts for the holdings of XLK, the 12-month average price target of $175.67 implies 6.35% upside potential from current levels.

The XLK ETF has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Among the analysts providing ratings on its holdings, 63.43% have given a Buy rating, 31.88% have assigned a Hold rating, and 4.69% have given a Sell rating.

Bottom Line 

VGT and XLK ETFs have delivered returns similar to QQQ. Meanwhile, both of these ETFs have a lower expense ratio of 0.10% compared to QQQ’s 0.20%, which is positive. 

Overall, all the ETFs have an Outperform Smart Score of eight and a Moderate Buy consensus rating, which makes them equally attractive investment options for investors looking to invest in tech stocks.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on QQQ

Here’s Why the QQQ ETF Could Be a Great Pick
Stock Analysis & IdeasHere’s Why the QQQ ETF Could Be a Great Pick
1d ago
NDX
QQQ
QQQ ETF: Here’s What Technical Indicators Reveal
NDX
QQQ
QQQ ETF: Here’s How its Top 5 Holdings Performed YTD
NDX
QQQ
More QQQ Latest News >

More News & Analysis on QQQ

Here’s Why the QQQ ETF Could Be a Great Pick
Stock Analysis & IdeasHere’s Why the QQQ ETF Could Be a Great Pick
1d ago
NDX
QQQ
QQQ ETF: Here’s What Technical Indicators Reveal
Stock Analysis & IdeasQQQ ETF: Here’s What Technical Indicators Reveal
4d ago
NDX
QQQ
QQQ ETF: Here’s How its Top 5 Holdings Performed YTD
Stock Analysis & IdeasQQQ ETF: Here’s How its Top 5 Holdings Performed YTD
7d ago
NDX
QQQ
More QQQ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >