tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Target Stock: Website Traffic Does Not Indicate a Strong Quarter

Story Highlights

The TipRanks Website Traffic tool indicates weak results for Target in the second quarter. Persistently high inflation levels and shaky sentiments are the major factors contributing to muted activity on the company’s website.

Retail store chain operator Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is slated to report its second-quarter results on August 17, 2022. The TipRanks website traffic tool indicates that the company will deliver muted second-quarter results.

Target’s Website Traffic Data is Disappointing

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Target’s performance this quarter.

However, the Target website recorded a 4.65% monthly fall in global visits in July, compared to June. Moreover, Target website traffic decreased by 3.57%, compared to the previous year.

Consequently, the company’s declining website traffic is hinting toward a weak set of numbers for the second quarter.

With consumer sentiments hurt due to rising inflation levels and an impending recession on the horizon, big-box retailers like Target have been hit hard. Consumers are curbing their purchases and, as a result, website traffic for a retail giant like Target is also down.

In fact, Target’s fellow retail major, Walmart (WMT), has slashed its profit outlook amid efforts to cut prices and clear clothing and other unsold products from its shelves.

Learn how Website Traffic can help you research your favorite stocks.

What Are Analysts Saying About Target’s Q2 Results?

Coupled with the muted website traffic, analysts are also hinting toward a weak second quarter for Target.

Analysts expect Target to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 in the second quarter. This represents a massive decline of 78.3% from the year-ago quarter. In terms of quarterly revenues, analysts expect the same to be about $26.06 billion, which represents a modest growth of 3.9% from the previous year.

Is Target a Good Buy Now?

Overall, the consensus among analysts for Target stock is a Moderate Buy based on 19 Buys and nine Holds. The TGT average price target of $184.82 implies an upside potential of 6.6% from current levels. Shares have declined 33.1% over the past year.

Final Thoughts

Target’s dwindling website traffic is alluding to not-so-enthusiastic second quarter results for the retail giant. Notably, only a shift in consumer sentiments marked by dropping inflation levels and positive consumer credit numbers can bring back growth for the company.

However, the company’s recent measures to tackle inflation, such as reducing inventory levels, adding storage capacity near U.S. ports, and optimizing supply chains, can provide support to its margins.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TGT

Is Target Stock a Sell after Its Recent Bounce?
Stock Analysis & IdeasIs Target Stock a Sell after Its Recent Bounce?
7d ago
TGT
Cost Headwinds Hurt Target Stock; Analyst Sees More Pain Ahead
TGT
How Will Retailers Weather the Inventory Storm?
KR
GPS
More TGT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TGT

Is Target Stock a Sell after Its Recent Bounce?
Stock Analysis & IdeasIs Target Stock a Sell after Its Recent Bounce?
7d ago
TGT
Cost Headwinds Hurt Target Stock; Analyst Sees More Pain Ahead
Stock Analysis & IdeasCost Headwinds Hurt Target Stock; Analyst Sees More Pain Ahead
14d ago
TGT
How Will Retailers Weather the Inventory Storm?
Stock Analysis & IdeasHow Will Retailers Weather the Inventory Storm?
2M ago
KR
GPS
More TGT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Here’s What to Expect Ahead of Home Depot’s Q2 Results
HD
Phoenix Group’s solid first half results keep it on track for further growth
Nexstar Stock Slips After CW Network Deal Announcement
WBD
NXST
Stock Market Today – Monday, Aug 15: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
ironSource Stock Up 14% after AppLovin News – Here’s Why
U
IS
Li Auto Stock Falling on Disappointing Q2 Revenues; Nio Stock Falling in Turn
LI
NIO
George Soros on a Buying Spree for these Tech Stocks: Tesla, Ford
F
TSLA
Bourne Leisure family that owned Butlin’s offers £300m to Blackstone
BX
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
ME
ZI
More Market News >