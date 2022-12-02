Target Stock (NYSE:TGT): Is There Any Value after Recent Plunge?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Target Stock (NYSE:TGT): Is There Any Value after Recent Plunge?

Story Highlights

Target is a retail play that has been punished severely following its recent quarterly fumble. Though Wall Street has lowered their targets on the name, I do think there’s value to be had for longer-term thinkers.

Shares of big-box retailer Target (NYSE:TGT) were under quite a bit of pressure following the release of some bleak results. Following Target’s quarterly crumble, Wall Street analysts have been lowering their price targets. BMO Capital downgraded the firm to “Hold” from “Buy” while reducing its price target to $165. That’s pretty much where the stock sits today. Indeed, many analysts don’t seem to see much value after Target’s latest flop.

Undoubtedly, the firm can point the finger at macro headwinds. Every firm has been weighed down by them these days. Still, Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) impressive number shows that maybe it isn’t solely macro that’s to blame.

Going into the new year, we could see corporations move past inflation and supply-chain issues, only to encounter a weaker consumer. Despite the lowering tide, firms like Walmart may be able to make the most of the bad situation by taking market share in the scene.

Target’s Retail Mix May Not be Ideal for a Recession

With inflation likely to linger as the world tilts into an economic downturn, Walmart’s grocery mix is likely to help it hold its own. Those who go for the groceries are likely to stick around for those discretionary (nice-to-have) purchases as well. At writing, Walmart gets more than half (around 56%) of sales from grocery versus just 20% for Target. Indeed, not every consumer company is built the same. Target is more of a discretionary than Walmart, while Walmart is more of a staple.

Though Target may be less resilient in the face of a recession year, I do think recent downgrades are overdone. Target stock seems more or less fair-valued at this juncture.

There are challenges for Target with more of an uphill climb versus peers like Walmart. That said, the earnings bar has been lowered significantly following its latest quarterly flop.

Further, the company has been taking market share across a wide range of categories. A recession could take a step out of Target’s stride, but I don’t expect Target to have a target on its back (sorry for the pun) in the analyst community for very long. Therefore, I am bullish on TGT stock.

Target Stock Could be Far Quicker to Rebound Post-Recession

As we head into a recession, Target stock could continue to be outpaced by some of its grocery-heavy peers in Walmart. Once the tides turn and markets start thinking about the ensuing economic recovery, discretionary-heavy retailers could have more room to run from their lows. Target may have been punished for having a greater discretionary mix this time of year. However, once the consumer inevitably heals, the tides could turn heavily in favor of down-and-out retailers like Target.

Target is still a terrific manager that can continue taking share in key merchandising areas. Retail is a tough place to be, but Target has shown time and time again that it can hold its own and bring the fight to its rivals, big and small.

At writing, the stock trades at a mere 0.7 times sales, 22.9 times trailing earnings, and 12.4 times cash flow. Each metric is well below the retail (discount stores) industry averages of 1.3, 31.5, and 22.8 times, respectively.

In due time, I expect Target’s relative discount to diminish as management manages through what could be a hurricane of headwinds in 2023. With lower expectations, though, I suspect such headwinds won’t have as much of an effect as they would on one of Target’s pricier retail peers.

Is TGT Stock a Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, TGT stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 15 Buys and seven Holds assigned in the past three months. The average TGT stock price target is $174.55, implying an upside of 6.17%. Analyst price targets range from a low of $144 per share to a high of $206 per share.

Conclusion on Target Shares: Discretionary Isn’t Always a Bad Thing

Target has its work cut out for it as the recession that everyone fears finally sets in. Sure, discretionary sales will erode quicker in such an environment. However, I’d much rather pay a reasonable price for a well-run retail play like Target with a sub-optimal mix than pay up for a more defensive exposure in retail.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on TGT

Retailers Score a Win Through Black Friday Weekend
Market NewsRetailers Score a Win Through Black Friday Weekend
2d ago
GPS
KSS
3 Best Retail Stocks to Own, Post Black Friday Frenzy
TGT
WMT
Goldman finds small crowds, more promotions over Black Friday weekend
FL
BBY
More TGT Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on TGT

Retailers Score a Win Through Black Friday Weekend
Market NewsRetailers Score a Win Through Black Friday Weekend
2d ago
GPS
KSS
3 Best Retail Stocks to Own, Post Black Friday Frenzy
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Best Retail Stocks to Own, Post Black Friday Frenzy
4d ago
TGT
WMT
Goldman finds small crowds, more promotions over Black Friday weekend
The FlyGoldman finds small crowds, more promotions over Black Friday weekend
4d ago
FL
BBY
More {slug} Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >