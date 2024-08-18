Starbucks Stock: The Ultimate Comeback Play Following Niccol Hiring

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Starbucks Stock: The Ultimate Comeback Play Following Niccol Hiring
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Starbucks Stock: The Ultimate Comeback Play Following Niccol Hiring

Story Highlights

Starbucks will be welcoming new CEO Brian Niccol this September. As he gets to work, Wall Street may be inclined to keep serving up the upgrades.

Shares of Starbucks (SBUX) are fresh off their best day ever, surging more than 25% in a single day after the Seattle-based coffee chain announced former Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) top boss Brian Niccol will replace Laxman Narasimhan as CEO in September. With a big name at the top and ample ground to catch up, Starbucks stock stands out as the ultimate comeback play for the next few years.

Now that Starbucks has a leader who’s about as legendary as the great Howard Schultz, it should be no surprise to see the recent wave of analyst upgrades over the past week. In light of the transformative CEO change, I couldn’t be more bullish on SBUX stock, even after the 25% drop in price.

I think more price targets and recommendation upgrades could arrive as we come to terms with just how big a deal it is to have Niccol join the team. Starbucks is hoping to stage its most historic comeback to date.

A New CEO at the Helm

Outgoing CEO Narasimham wasn’t exactly a seasoned veteran in the restaurant industry when he took his position at Starbucks. Not to discount his stacked resume, which includes a wealth of experience in the upper ranks at Pepsi (PEP), but experience in a consumer-packaged goods firm just isn’t the same as having someone who knows the ins and outs of the quick-serve restaurant scene. The final straw, I believe, was the last two underwhelming quarterly earnings reports.

In April, SBUX stock tanked double-digits as the firm missed the mark by a country mile, clocking in earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68, well shy of the $0.80 analysts’ consensus. More recently, the firm followed up with a lukewarm third quarter that missed on EPS by a penny. Narasimhan may have been at the helm of Starbucks for less than two years, but there was certainly not much to show for the firm’s turnaround efforts.

Indeed, the unforeseen but much-applauded passing of the torch from Narasimhan to Niccol is a historic move that may mark the start of a historic turning point. In July, I outlined the likelihood that Laxman Narasimhan would be “shown the door” by year’s end, given a lack of performance and the stock’s trajectory.

After appearing visibly nervous in a sitdown with CNBC’s Jim Cramer following that rough second quarter, I felt Mr. Narasimhan’s days were likely numbered. At the time, the big question was who would take his spot.

Starbucks’ Hiring of Brian Niccol

As is evident, a big factor in my bullishness on SBUX is Niccol’s new appointment as CEO. Up until recently, it seemed likely that former CEO Howard Schultz would be coming to the rescue once again. While another tenure from the prestigious chairman would have probably been met with a rally, it probably wouldn’t have compared to the reaction to bringing on Brian Niccol from Chipotle. Indeed, hiring Niccol is essentially a best-case scenario.

Though Starbucks’ issues run deep (think of the operating challenges, brand affinity erosion, and long lines), they will take time to solve. However, Niccol is the right man for the job, and as he gets to work this September, I don’t think it will take very long before his impact is felt in the form of either better-than-expected quarters or for confidence with the forward-looking guide.

In a recent note, BMO Capital Markets analyst Andrew Strelzik said that Niccol “is an ideal fit for what ails Starbucks” and that his addition “brings instant credibility given his success in driving Chipotle Grill’s recovery.” I couldn’t have said it better myself. Niccol isn’t just a proven rejuvenator of troubled restaurant firms, he seems to know how to optimize and transform operations in a way few know how.

Can Niccol Repeat the Magic?

After clearing the air on Chipotle’s E. Coli crisis, he went full speed on digital, delivery, and loyalty. As they say, the results speak for themselves, with CMG stock increasing more than 700% since Niccol’s arrival. The big question is whether Niccol can repeat the magic he worked over at Chipotle and Yum! Brands’ (YUM) Taco Bell. I firmly believe he can pull off the hat trick at Starbucks.

It won’t be easy to fix all that’s wrong with Starbucks, as high prices and long lines push consumers to get their cup of Joe elsewhere. At the very least, there’s no food-safety crisis weighing on the firm. In any case, betting against Niccol has proven a losing bet, and I think it’ll continue to be a losing bet as more analysts warm up to the coffee giant.

At the time of writing, Starbucks stock’s 26.6 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple could prove depressed, especially if Niccol can make a difference sooner rather than later. I think he’ll make a mark far quicker than many expect.

Wall Street’s Take on SBUX Stock

On TipRanks, SBUX stock is a Moderate Buy. Out of 27 analyst ratings, there are nine Buys and 18 Hold recommendations. The average SBUX stock price target is $86.26, implying a downside potential of 9.0%. Analyst price targets range from a low of $75.00 to a high of $100.00 per share.

Bottom line

Starbucks’ latest 25% surge may be just the start of something special. However, expectations of Niccol will be high from the get-go, as his track record speaks for itself. Hearing more specifics on how Niccol aims to turn the ship around will be interesting. Such clarity may be enough to jolt SBUX stock well before he can get the firm back on the earnings-beating track. To reinstate my position from the beginning, I am very much bullish on SBUX stock.

Disclosure 

Related Articles
TheFly
Premium
Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
IT
CMG
Radhika Saraogi
Premium
Nike Shares Jump After Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Stake
BN
CMG
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App