Stablecoins $USDA and COTI’s $DJED Coming to Cardano in 2023

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Stablecoins $USDA and COTI’s $DJED Coming to Cardano in 2023

Story Highlights

New fiat-backed and fully-regulated $USDA stablecoin, along with COTI’s over-collateralized $DJED stablecoin, seek to improve stablecoin functionality and utility while adhering to regulatory frameworks. 

Smart contract blockchain Cardano is currently working on introducing two new stablecoins, both of which aim to deliver greater stability to stablecoins. The Cardano development team will roll out the first fully-regulated, fiat-backed, USD-pegged $USDA stablecoin alongside an over-collateralized algorithmic stablecoin issued by COTI titled $DJED in 2023. 

Stablecoins, originally designed to act as a solution against the volatility of cryptocurrencies, have come under intense scrutiny of late. At the heart of the issues are concerns about the working principles of stablecoins, especially fiat-backed and algorithmic stablecoins.

Back in March, Terra’s algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) experienced a complete meltdown, highlighting the shortcomings that led to a wipeout, the aftereffects of which are still swirling. Since then, several other stablecoins have briefly lost their fiat pegs, underscoring the issues like regulatory loopholes and lacking stablecoin reserve transparency.

A Fully-Regulated, Fiat-Backed Stablecoin

Ideally, fiat-backed stablecoins are pegged at a 1:1 ratio with fiat currencies, primarily the United States Dollar (USD) or Euro. Some stablecoins rely on over-collateralization to maintain their pegs, meaning backing by more assets than the total value of the stablecoin issued. The matter of reserves, however, remains a contentious issue, especially among the biggest fiat-backed stablecoins like Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) that centralized players issue. 

The problem here is that unlike the claims made about reserves, most reserves for these stablecoins are a complex mix of commercial papers, secured loans, corporate bonds, precious metals, and other similar assets. Moreover, these issuers don’t fall under the purview of regulatory authorities, complicating the counterparty risks for investors.

Unlike peers, Cardano’s forthcoming $USDA will be a fully-regulated stablecoin. Developed by Cardano’s founding entity Emurgo, $USDA is a USD-pegged stablecoin that will anchor lending and borrowing, crypto-backed card payments, and bridges connecting traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) within the Cardano blockchain ecosystem.

To ensure it complies with oversight rules, Emurgo has partnered with a regulated U.S.-based financial services company that will act as the banking partner responsible for issuing $USDA tokens. 

The $USDA token is slated for introduction on the Anzens platform in 2023, helping users convert U.S. dollars into $USDA with credit and debit cards, wire transfers, and even with other stablecoins like USDC and USDT, as well as with Cardano’s $ADA token. Following the launch, the platform intends to expand its conversion and swap services to other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD).

An Over-Collateralized Algorithmic Stablecoin

Compared to fiat-backed stablecoin peers, algorithmic stablecoins rely on predefined rules (algorithms) to automatically balance the demand and supply. This means that the value of an algorithmic stablecoin will fall below its peg if the amount of tokens in circulation outstrips demand. 

When supply exceeds demand, smart contracts execute transactions to remove excess stablecoins from the circulating supply and, in turn, create new units of the pegged token. In UST’s case, the algorithm created new LUNA tokens since UST had a 1:1 peg with LUNA, which is a speculative asset in itself.

Unlike fiat-backed stablecoins, algorithmic stablecoins like TerraUSD (UST) don’t have any reserves or collateral backing their issuance. They are backed by nothing more than a set of algorithms. For instance, the entire idea of UST maintaining its peg to the U.S. Dollar relied on a computer program designed to maintain the equilibrium between supply and demand.

COTI addresses non-collateralized stablecoins through its upcoming over-collateralized algorithmic stablecoin $DJED, which is backed by Cardano’s native $ADA token and the reserve currency $SHEN. COTI is a layer-1 blockchain payment network designed for high speed and security, achieving a throughput of up to 100,000 transactions per second (TPS) through its Proof-of-Trust consensus mechanism. Additionally, COTI delivers the infrastructure needed to create and issue stablecoins featuring high security and scalability alongside low transaction fees.

Although this model can be vulnerable if $ADA experiences a sudden downturn like what unfolded with LUNA, the underlying smart contracts include a reserve currency called $SHEN. In the event of $ADA volatility, $SHEN will be used to balance the fluctuations in the price, helping provide over-collateralization rates of 400% to 800%.

After completing a series of audits and stress tests, $DJED is scheduled to go live on the mainnet in January 2023. Following its release, $DJED will be integrated with selected decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and partners.

Conclusion: Cardano Looking to Address Stablecoin Shortfalls

Where other stablecoin initiatives have fallen short, whether the result of de-pegging, lacking transparency and regulatory compliance, or over-reliance on algorithms, Cardano’s stablecoin strategy approaches these concerns head-on. Properly addressing these realities can unlock more stability for the broader ecosystem and restore trust, improving confidence while acting as a dependable conduit between TradFi and DeFi that can overcome recurring liquidity shortages.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos
Videos

Latest News Feed