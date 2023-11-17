Spirit Airlines Stock (NYSE:SAVE): Don’t Get Squeezed Into a Bad Trade

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Spirit Airlines Stock (NYSE:SAVE): Don’t Get Squeezed Into a Bad Trade
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Spirit Airlines Stock (NYSE:SAVE): Don’t Get Squeezed Into a Bad Trade

Story Highlights

After a horrendous third quarter, Spirit Airlines needs a bigger and better-capitalized airline to rescue it. However, with the government looking to block a potential merger, it looks like nothing can save SAVE stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) stock is flying high today, but you don’t need to get pulled into a bad trade. The often-discussed merger prospects might stir up some excitement about Spirit Airlines, but I am bearish on SAVE stock because the company’s financials are problematic, and an acquisition is far from assured.

Florida-headquartered Spirit Airlines is a well-known airline carrier that’s had some turbulence in 2023. Sure, this could be said about U.S. carriers generally, given the shortage of qualified pilots and high fuel costs this year.

On the other hand, Spirit Airlines has its own problems, and I believe that a single day of bullish share price action shouldn’t convince prudent investors to start buying. All in all, I’m not rooting for Spirit Airlines to fail, but the company’s issues will probably keep Spirit Airlines grounded for the foreseeable future.

Spirit Airlines Stock Soars, But Why?

SAVE stock flew 19% higher today, so does this mean Spirit Airlines’ problems are over, and it’s time to get a boarding pass for higher prices? Not necessarily, as the share-price rally is still part of a long-term downtrend.

I looked everywhere but didn’t find any confirmed bullish catalysts for Spirit Airlines in the past two days. Instead, I suspect that there’s a short squeeze in progress based on hope and speculation that a certain airline will rescue Spirit Airlines — but more on that topic in a moment.

For now, just consider that Spirit Airlines definitely needs a rescue mission. The company had to cancel some flights to inspect 25 airplanes, but that’s the least of Spirit Airlines’ problems now.

A bigger issue is Spirit Airlines’ financials. The company posted a steep adjusted net loss of $149.8 million or $1.37 per share in 2023’s third quarter versus adjusted net income (positive, not negative) of $0.03 per share in the year-earlier quarter. Meanwhile, Spirit Airlines’ Q3-2023 operating revenue declined by 6.3% year-over-year to roughly $1.259 billion.

Furthermore, Spirit Airlines President and CEO Ted Christie issued some spirit-destroying remarks in the company’s quarterly press release. First, Christie observed, “Softer demand for our product and discounted fares in our markets led to a disappointing outcome for the third quarter 2023.” The CEO also stated, “Unfortunately, we have not seen the anticipated return to a normal demand and pricing environment for the peak holiday periods.”

Spirit Airlines Investors: Don’t Fight the Government

It’s a basic principle I’ve followed for decades. Regardless of what you’re investing in, it’s a bad idea to bet on any company that’s embroiled in a battle against the government.

There may be exceptions to this principle, but those exceptions are few and far between. Certainly, SAVE stock isn’t an exception, as the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) is actively fighting against JetBlue Airways’ (NASDAQ:JBLU) proposed acquisition of Spirit Airlines.

Specifically, the DoJ is urging a federal judge to block that acquisition. Evidently, the DoJ is concerned about a business combination of JetBlue and Spirit causing an increase in airline fares for consumers and reducing choices on flight routes in the U.S.

JetBlue’s management might claim to “look forward” to defending the Spirit acquisition, but should investors look forward to fighting this battle along with Spirit Airlines? Legal battles against the government can be lengthy and costly.

Moreover, there’s no guarantee that the deal will be approved in the end. To quote Citigroup (NYSE:C) analyst Stephen Trent, Spirit Airlines “could be in a difficult spot if the merger falls through.” That’s a fair statement to make, given Spirit Airlines’ $1.36 billion equity market cap versus the company’s third-quarter 2023 net debt of $5.6 billion (as estimated by Citigroup analysts).

Is SAVE Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

On TipRanks, SAVE stock comes in as a Hold based on four Holds and one Sell rating assigned by analysts in the past three months. The average Spirit Airlines stock price target is $13.20, implying 6.2% upside potential.

Conclusion: Should You Consider SAVE Stock?

Today’s price action in Spirit Airlines stock might be difficult to understand. There wasn’t any special catalyst today or yesterday. I’m just chalking it up to short-term traders speculating and hoping for some positive news to happen soon.

Yet, speculation and hope aren’t viable investment strategies for the long term. Spirit Airlines has subpar financials, and there’s no easy or guaranteed pathway to JetBlue’s proposed acquisition of the company. Therefore, I’m leaning bearish on SAVE stock and am not considering buying it in 2023 or early 2024.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Spirit Airlines Stock (NYSE:SAVE): Don’t Get Squeezed Into a Bad Trade
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >